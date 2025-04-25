From Longevity To Skinjectables, The 5 Skincare Trends To Know For 2025

With TikTok now firmly at the helm of what's 'in' and 'out' for beauty, staying on top of skincare's constant carousel of launches and trends is no small feat, even for an editor. Luckily, working in the cosmetics industry means that the ELLE beauty team is constantly brushing shoulders with skincare experts, including dermatologists, formulators and brand founders. As a result, we can spy an incoming trend (whether it's a misleading fad or an ingredient worth all the buzz) a mile away, deep diving into the science before we determine if it's truly something to shout about.

Here, we've rounded up the most exciting skincare trends to watch in 2025, from new-age sustainability initiatives to formulas that mimic the results of filler.

5 Skincare Trends To Bookmark For 2025

Green Flags

According to WGSN, bio-designed ingredients, space-reducing vertical farming and new-age climate practices (think beauty built to withstand higher temperatures and nocturnal lifestyles) are setting the tone for sustainability. Eco-conscious brands are making headway; Reome opts out of avocado and almond extracts in favour of bio-alternatives, while Ulé’s eco-farming initiative is setting a new precedent for transparency and traceability in manufacturing. Packaging is going beyond refills and recyclables, as People Care Planet Care, formerly known as Haeckels, uses 100% compostable ‘Vivomor’ packaging that biodegrades within just a single year. Consumers have also become savvy to greenwashing, instead leaning into modern minimalism.

AI 2.0

From digital skin-scanners to consultations with chatbots, there’s no denying that AI is leaving its mark on skincare. However tempting these options might be, their development is still in relative infancy: Dr Craythorne highlights that their accuracy in beauty diagnostic tools currently only sits at around 30%. We suggest a dual approach: try new innovations, such as La Roche Posay’s world-first blemish-guidance programme SpotScan+ Coach, alongside professional dermatologist consultations if needed. Dermatologist-loved brand IS Clinical offers 45-minute virtual skin consultations via its website.

Longevity

After circulating in the wellness sphere for many years, our collective interest in ‘longevity’ is finally permeating skincare. For Estée Lauder, this means using patented technology to target youth proteins and inhibit signs of skin ageing, such as lost elasticity, sagging and crepiness. In Omorovicza’s luxurious formulation, peptides are used to prevent skin-thinning senescent cells.

Skinjectables

With the global aesthetics market anticipated to grow by 15.4% from 2023 to 2030, it is no surprise that skincare brands are following suit. From peptide-driven formulas inspired by muscle-relaxing injectables like Botox to skin-refining recipes mimicking the plump results of dermal fillers and laser treatments, the gap between tweakments and topicals is narrowing. Though there is no doubt that these potent blends will imitate the effects of non-surgical aesthetics, their impact still remains limited to the skin’s surface.

Positively Sensitive

What was once a lacklustre category of ultra-basic (and, let’s face it, ratherjoyless) sensitivity-focused formulas has evolved into a luxurious offering backed by new clinical research. Sisley makes its debut foray into the ultra-gentle skincare space this year, presenting a soothing option for the most fragile complexions.

4 Ingredients To Spotlight

Microalgae

Despite being microscopically small, these extracts pack a punch in vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids. From luxurious sunscreens to serums for hyperpigmentation, expect to see this potent antioxidant everywhere in 2025.

Ections

Look out for these natural stress defenders. Ectoins are an amino acid derived from extremophiles (microorganisms that thrive in extreme environments, such as the desert). ‘In skincare, it protects your skin from environmental aggressors like pollution, UV radiation, and even dryness,’ explains Mark Curry, co-founder of The Inkey List.

Peptides

‘Due to their tiny size, it is easy for these short, bioidentical amino-acid chains known as peptides to penetrate the skin,’ explains Dr Tiina Meder. ‘When they are in the epidermis, they act like signal messengers; imagine them as motivational speakers from one cell to another.’

Exosomes

‘Exosomes have recently been found to be key tiny, cell-to-cell messengers carrying powerful growth factors, proteins and genetic material that help your skin repair and rejuvenate itself,’ explains Curry. ‘Like a cross between Amazon and Peloton, they bring the skin the tools it needs to heal, regenerate and boost collagen, while personally training your skin cells.’

