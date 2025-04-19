ELLE Exclusvie: Supergoop! Has Officially Landed In India And I Put Their SPF Line To The Test

Supergoop! has finally landed in India—and I’m already figuring out which products are claiming prime real estate on my skincare shelf. As someone who never skips sunscreen (rain, shine, or even just chilling at home), this launch was very exciting. I couldn’t wait to slather, swipe, and spritz my way through their cult-favourite lineup. If you're looking for a sunscreen that doubles as a primer, or just trying to remember to wear sunscreen (no judgment), this lineup’s got something for you. I put their bestsellers through the wringer, and trust me—not all sunscreens are playing at the same level. You'll find the entire range exclusively on Nykaa, in case you are ready to upgrade your SPF stash.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50

I started with what’s arguably their most iconic product—the Unseen Sunscreen. It’s invisible, weightless, and feels like a soft-focus filter for your face. The texture is this velvety, silicone-y gel that melts right into the skin without leaving even a trace of white cast. No pilling. No greasiness. Just smooth, primer-like perfection. I wore it alone with no makeup and under foundation, and in both scenarios, it delivered. If you’re someone who loathes the texture or feel of sunscreen, this one might just convert you.

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40

Glowscreen is basically a glowy tint disguised as sun protection, and I’m not mad at it. It gives you that lit-from-within skin. As someone with oily skin, I was worried it’d cross over into greasy territory—but it didn’t. Just a healthy glow that peeked through my makeup beautifully. I wouldn’t recommend it for people who already use a glowy base or a matte finish, but if you like your sunscreen to multitask as a primer and an illuminator, you’ll love this.

Supergoop! Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40

I usually run in the opposite direction when I hear the word “mineral sunscreen.” They’re chalky, hard to blend, and almost always give me a ghostly cast. As for Mattescreen—it genuinely surprised me in a good way. It’s slightly tinted and has a mousse-like texture which helps counteract any potential white cast, and it blends seamlessly. The matte finish is legit—it blurred my pores and gave me that soft matte canvas that made foundation optional. This one’s a winner if you’re into minimal makeup days or have oily/combination skin.

Supergoop! Glow Stick SPF 50

I was the most excited about this one. It’s the OG sunscreen stick that also doubles as a glowy balm. I kept it in my bag for midday touch-ups, and it worked well on cheekbones, shoulders, and even collarbones when I was heading out after work. It leaves a dewy finish—borderline glossy, but not greasy—which made it feel more like a subtle highlighter than a typical sunscreen. Easy to use, mess-free, and adds just the right amount of sheen.

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50

This is your classic, no-fuss sunscreen—except better. It’s lightweight, fast-absorbing, and actually leaves your skin feeling moisturised rather than sticky. I used this all over my arms and legs before heading out, and even in Mumbai’s humid chaos, it didn’t feel like I was melting.

It’s water and sweat-resistant, which means it held up during an accidental cardio sesh (running to catch a rickshaw). If you’re someone who forgets to reapply or hates reapplying greasy SPF on the go, this one’s for you.

Supergoop! PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50

I’m a sucker for a good mist, so I had high hopes for this one. It’s a non-aerosol spray, which means it’s better for the environment and won’t choke you mid-application (we’ve all been there). The mist is super fine and even, and it’s got this fresh, light citrusy scent. It is great for pool days or exposed limbs on the go. I will say, you need to rub it in a bit to get full coverage, but that’s a small price to pay for convenience.

Trying Supergoop! Felt a lot like figuring out what actually works for my skin, not just what looks good on the shelf. Some formulas gave that dewy, fresh-faced finish, while others kept things matte and simple. It was nice to have options that didn’t all feel the same—and even better, ones I’d actually reach for.Now I just need to clear some space on the skincare shelf.