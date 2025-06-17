The Best Lip Colours To Wear Based On Your Horoscope This Summer

When it comes to lip colours, there are plenty of influences at play. Colour trends, celebrity looks and brand-new product launches all hold sway over what we reach for at the beauty counter.

But sometimes, it feels like there’s another force guiding our choice — something more instinctive. Why are we suddenly drawn to an unexpected new shade, or still loyal to a long-standing favourite that we just can’t let go of? Enter: the effect of your horoscope.

'Our star signs don’t just shape our personalities — they can subtly influence the colours and styles we’re drawn to,' says make-up artist Hayley Clarke. Meanwhile, fifth-generation psychic medium and founder of skincare label My Skin Feels, Danielle Close, explains: 'Star signs are an uncovering of your personality, of who you are and what makes you click — make-up, beauty and self-care are an expression of that personality.'

It makes sense that the two go hand in hand. While your choices are ultimately your own, if you need some help with navigating your life choices — be it finding the best bob cut, hair colour, manicure or shoes – using your horoscope is a good place to start.

A comfort-loving Cancer might prioritise something soft and low-maintenance, like a high-shine gloss, while an adventurous Aquarius reaches straight for a power lip such as smoked purple. And unlike a longer-term hair colour commitment, a quick swipe of liquid lipstick, lip oil or stain is, as Close puts it, 'one of the easiest ways to connect your look to how you feel.

'So, whether you’re seeking a beauty switch-up or simply looking to validate your everyday go-to lipstick, scroll on for the most flattering lip shade for every star sign.

The Best Lip Colours For Your Horoscope This Summer

For The Taurus…Peony Pink

‘Ruled by Venus, Taurus leans into more soft glam styles like rosey tones, dusty mauves, and creamy textures to reflect the luxurious yet grounded vibe,’ shares Clarke. And, in true Taurus nature, they’re likely to be loyal to just one (or two) shades, so versatility is key. Think Dior Addict Peony Pink and Hermès Rose Boisé — both of which lean into their luxury-loving nature.

For The Leo…Fire Red

‘Leos are here to make a statement, so it has to be red — bold, fiery and ready to be seen,’ says Close. The aim is ‘confident but not arrogant and strong but not stubborn,’ she adds, like Ilia’s Tango or Chanel’s Velvet Rouge Charnel — after all, they are a fire sign.

For The Aries…Power Petal

‘Aries can often be associated with masculine energy, but if you can read in between the lines you will see that Aries women are simply on a journey to balance their inner warrior,’ says Close. So, ‘this calls for a colour that symbolises femininity whilst being overtly "goddessesy",’ she explains. Try Laura Mercier’s Ophélie crayon or Fenty Beauty’s Mai Type Lip Stain — low maintenance yet impactful.

For The Capricorn…Dimensional Neutral

‘Not always wanting to stand out, but willing to take on a challenge, Capricorns call for the perfect nude,’ says Close. But, as lovers of structure and sophistication, it’s never a simplistic, swipe-on-and-go situation. ‘This calls for an intricate lip: think liner, think layers, think photo shoot ready — yet they strive to make it look effortless,’ Close adds. Prada’s Monochrome Soft Matte Nude range and Hourglass’s Unlocked Soft Matte Lipsticks will satisfy their high standards.

For The Gemini…Ombré Ice

PlumCurious and experimental, Geminis are often the first to try out emerging trends — and rarely stick to one thing for long. Right now, it’s the ombré lip that’s sure to be holding their attention, particularly in a plum shade, as seen on the AW25 runways. Saie’s Lip Blur in Pop and Monika Blunder’s Constance Crayon act as an eye-catching base for a striking silver, like Armani’s Prisma Glass Icy Plumper tapped into the centre — a definite conversation starter.

For The Cancer…High-Shine Gloss

‘Cancers are all heart, and their make-up often reflects that softness,’ says Clarke. To lean into the low-maintanence lifestyle (Cancers are often thinking more about other people than their own beauty routine, after all), ‘go for romantic, nurturing shades like baby pink or nude gloss with a pearly finish,’ she adds. Think Pink Delight 928 by Chanel or Summer Friday’s Vanilla Butter Balm which come without the caveat of precise or regular application.

For The Aquarius…Smoked Purple

Experimental and artistic, Aquarians find joy in stepping away from the mainstream, creating intrigue with their make-up before trends catch up. Mac’s Matte Smoked Purple or the Rouge Dior Nude Gown are most likely in their current rotation, leaning into their rebellious edge — especially when topped with an inner-lip shimmer for a futuristic finish.

For The Pisces…Lavender Pink

‘Dreamy and emotional, Pisces pair beautifully with soft, shimmery shades,’ says Clarke. ‘A lavender-pink gloss or light reflective nude plays into the ethereal vibe,’ she adds, noting Devotion After Glow Lipstick by Nars and YSL’s Lavender Blaze as two chic shades. The aim? To echo their romantic nature while nodding to the strength of this water sign.

For The Scorpio…Black Cherry

‘Mysterious and powerful, Scorpios can pull off deep, moody lipsticks like no other,’ says Clarke. ‘Try a vampy red, wine-stained, or black cherry for a seductive edge,’ such as Isamaya’s Retrogade or Victoria Beckham’s Play. Both of which play into the intense and mysterious allure Scorpios are best known for.

For The Saggitarius…Quick Coral

High-impact, low-effort beauty is where Sagittarians feel most at home — they’re always up and out the door at a moment’s notice (they’ll never turn down an exciting plan). A vibrant lip is one of the fastest ways to elevate a look. A fun-filled coral shade fits the bill, like Pat McGrath’s easy-to-apply Obsessed Crayon or Charlotte Tilbury’s striking Tell Laura shade.

For The Virgo...Velvet Neutral

Perfectionist yet practical, Virgos favour chic, pulled-together shades that are easy to maintain — few make-up mishaps are worse for them than a fading or feathering lip. Clarke recommends ‘understated shades that perfectly complement this polished aesthetic. Think beige-y pinks, rose-taupes and soft mattes’. Try Vieve’s Modern Matte and Violette_Fr’s Bisou Balm in Calisson — subtle and sophisticated.

For The Libra…Flawless Fig

Invested in beauty trends and known for their impeccable colour pairings, Libras are often the first friends we ask for make-up advice. Most importantly, they know exactly what flatters their undertones. While they thrive in a soft glam aesthetic, a flawless fig — like Westman Atelier’s Suede Fig or Rare Beauty’s Heroic Lip Cream — is the fashion-forward shade that shows they’re in the know. Pared-back, of course, with glowing skin, soft waves and a subtle smokey eye — a Libra will never look ‘overdone’.

Read the original article in ELLE UK