The Best Of Beauty From The 2025 Golden Globes

The 2025 Golden Globes red carpet was a showcase for all things beauty. Hollywood’s brightest stars didn’t just walk—they strutted their way straight onto our beauty moodboards. From bold Y2K throwbacks (hello, messy updos!) to red lips and blonde tresses, this year’s looks proved that the biggest trends often come from nostalgia-induced throwbacks. Read on for a roundup of the best beauty looks from the red carpet.

Emma Stone

Stone debuted her absolutely stunning pixie cut at the event, and it's safe to say that we were all left to pick our jaws up off the ground. She went for a rosy-nude makeup palette, which complimented her dark brown locks supremely well.

Cara Delevingne

Cara wants you to know that nude nails are here to stay in 2025. No matter what you're wearing or what look you're opting for, nude nails seem to be a mainstay in everyone's lives. My nails, but better is still your technician's brief.

Kerry Washington

Washington brought back the black smokey eye, and added a pop of pink to her cheeks to go with it. Her loosely held back, pin straight hair gave her eyes just the right amount of visibility.

Ariana Grande

Drawing inspiration of Audrey Hepburn's ever-so-classy bangs, Ariana Grande sported her natural hair, sans any extensions, tied back in a neat, no-fuss ponytail. Her barely-there-brows allowed her champagne doe eyes to really pop.

Cynthia Erivo

The Wicked star stayed true to character, and brought her super long talons out to play. Her love for junk, Wicked-inspired nails is unrivaled and we can't stop looking out for more of them.

Nicole Kidman

Opting for a high, voluminous and full ponytail, reminiscent of '60s Hollywood, Nicole really channeled her inner glam goddess. The blonde bombshell opted for nude makeup with a natural base, and allowed her hair to steal the show.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta opted for a vintage pin-up girl inspired 'do and it is the most Marilyn Monroe coded look we've seen in a long time. She kept her makeup super natural and minimal, allowing her shiny curls to be the highlight.

Alexandra Daddario

Daddario did not stray from her usual blue-toned red lips and boy, did she make a statement. Her clean, slicked back bun showed off her side part, which is a huge shift from the strictly centre-parted hairdo we've been seeing these last couple of years.

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel had her ginger hair pinned back into a sleak half-up bun, and her ice blue eyes shone through so beautifully, with light berry lips complimenting them perfectly.

Pamela Anderson

Let's just take a moment to appreciate this makeup-free queen and her ever youthful spirit. Even without any makeup on, she looks the picture of perfection and her shiny blonde mane just adds to her charm.

Miley Cyrus

Miley really decided to pull on our hearstrings with this one. Going back to her Hannah Montana bangs, she paired them with a very Y2K, undone, wispy updo. We see what you're upto Miley, and we love every minute of it.

Zendaya

At this point, we're convinced that Zendaya has a talent for picking looks that will go viral. Her old Hollywood waved bob is such a power move and brought her entire look together, and added soft dimension to her face.

Selena Gomez

Clearly, retro was a favourite at this party. That little bob came to break hearts. And Queen Selena knows her colours all too well, from the pink-coral lips to the subtle brown-grey smokey eyes, everything comes together so well to bring out the best in her outfit and makeup.

Elle Fanning

That side swept low bun is giving us major inspo for our next party. The classic winged eyeliner, whose presence we are not graced by often enough these days looks just gorgeous, and the perfect shade of maroon on her lips is just the cherry on top.