The Dopamine Menu: A 24-Hour Glow-Up Plan You’ll Love

From mood-boosting beauty to workouts that don’t feel like a chore, here’s a 24-hour dopamine menu packed with feel-good rituals for your skin, body, and mind.

Let’s be honest—wellness shouldn’t feel like a punishment. If you’re waking up to a jam-packed routine that feels more like a chore list than a self-care moment, it’s time for a change. This isn’t some rigid plan where you have to follow each step for success. The Dopamine Menu is all about picking what brings you joy and making it yours. Want to go all in and do everything in one day? Go ahead. Want to pick and choose? That’s totally fine, too. The point is to give your mind, body, and spirit what they crave without the pressure.

Here’s what I do, on my best dopamine day:

8 AM – Wake Up & Glow

The morning can be so much better than just scrolling through your phone while you force yourself to wake up. I start with a warm shower and Skinvest Smoothie In Shower Body Conditioner—it’s like getting hugged by a cloud, but it also makes my skin smell luxurious. Then, I grab Benefit’s Bene Tint (a juicy berry tint) and swipe it across my cheeks for an instant pop of life. This is my “I’m ready to take on the world (or at least get out of bed)” look before my first cup of coffee.

10 AM – Eat For Energy

I’m all about that feel-good food that does more than just fill you up. I’ll start my day with Araku’s Signature Blend over ice with some honey and cinnamon. Pair it with a square of dark chocolate and a handful of walnuts, and boom—brain-boosting, mood-lifting, beauty-loving goodness. Because honestly, food = mood. And then I follow it up with my Summer Friday’s Pink Sugar lip balm - it smells DELICIOUS. And then I just keep applying and reapplying it constantly.

12 PM – Move in Colour



I’m not one for gruelling workouts or “getting it done” sessions. For me, it’s all about fun. I grab a Jump Rope, throw on my favourite playlist, and let the music do its thing. Or sometimes, I’ll just dance around in my living room like nobody’s watching, cause nobody really is. Dopamine movement is about joy, not torture.

3 PM – Midday Mood Reset



By 3 PM, the day can start feeling like a drag. But instead of diving into mindless scrolling, I do a quick face massage with RAS Luxury Oils’ 24K Gold Elixir—this stuff is liquid gold, and it wakes me up instantly. It’s a little ritual to boost circulation and remind my face that we’re still having a good time. Sometimes I add a Gua Sha to the mix. Bonus: it makes my skin look glowy and like I actually hydrate, which I also do and sometimes it is with nice infused water and lots and lots and (let me add another one) lots of ice.

7 PM – Indulgence, But Make It Beauty-Boosting

Dinner shouldn’t just be about filling your belly. It should be a whole vibe. I’ll whip up some truffle mushroom pasta—mushrooms are mood magic, and trust me, truffle just makes everything feel more indulgent. While the pasta cooks, I’ll put on a Dr.Jart+ Cryo Rubber Sheet Mask. Because why should self-care be limited to just food? A face mask during dinner makes me feel like I’m living my best life.

10 PM – Wind Down Like A Queen



By now, I’m ready to slow down and indulge in some serious relaxation. I’ll give myself a scalp massage with the Fable & Mane Holiroots Treatment Oil. Then, I’ll set the scene and get my bed ready, never without a Mulberry Silk Pillowcase- of course it has countless benefits for skin and hair, but also it just feels super fancy- soft lighting, and maybe even rain sounds on YouTube. If I’m feeling extra fancy, I’ll light my Puretive Sleep Tight candle for the ultimate “goodnight” ritual. And then I will turn in with my favourite (read: smutty) book and naturally fall asleep.

Not everything on this list is going to work for everyone, and that’s what’s great about this menu. Dopamine wellness is personal, and there’s no one-size-fits-all. So, pick what speaks to you, skip what doesn’t, and build your own feel-good routine. What’s on your dopamine menu?