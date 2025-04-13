The Return Of The Soap Bar: Why Shower Gels Are Losing Their Shine

We’ve all experienced it—you walk into a shop, scanning the shelves, and instinctively reach for that sleek, beautifully packaged bottle of shower gel, promising an air of exotic fruits and freshness. Yet, more and more people are setting aside plastic bottles in favour of something timeless. Think back to those amazing bars of soap from childhood—the ones that left you feeling impeccably clean. Perhaps it was the translucent amber of Pears, the delicate allure of Camay, or the steadfast simplicity of Palmolive or Lifebuoy. At some point, we traded them in for body washes and shower gels, believing them to be the natural evolution of our bathing rituals. But was it truly an upgrade?

I even remember my grandmum having a soap bar in her wardrobe to keep her clothes smelling pretty. And while I’m pretty sure our grandparents will never be comfortable switching to liquid soaps, since the whole idea seems so foreign to them, it does seem like the world forgot the beauty of bar soaps for a while there. So, why are people moving back to bar soaps now? For a variety of reasons, and not just because they're cheaper - I do believe that the best ones don't need to cost a fortune- but also because we're all looking for a piece of the much better world we reminisce growing up in and want to romanticise our current everyday. It's all the grand work of nostalgia, really. Plus, the soaps you get today are nothing like the older ones that felt like they'd simply slough off your epidermis via their scent alone.

Body wash in all its glory is creamy, lathers beautifully, leaves your skin feeling soft, and is super convenient with travel-friendly pump bottles, making it more hygienic. But let's talk about how it runs out just as soon as you remember buying it! And those fancy, colourful bottles? They end up being an environmental hazard, in landfills or the ocean. Let's be real, you're not always going for the brand with eco-friendly packaging.

Bar soaps, on the other hand, are solid and wash off easily, leaving no residue that liquid soap can sometimes do- AND they last much longer. Many bars also come with natural exfoliants, like oatmeal or sea salt, that not only cleanse your skin, but make you feel like you're giving yourself a mini spa treatment, too! Today’s bar soaps are designed with gorgeous colours and patterns, making them a lot more fun to look at. They also come with minimal packaging, which means less plastic waste. The only things to keep in mind with bar soaps is to store them in a clean and dry soap dish, and try to lather in your hands rather than using them directly on your body- trust me, you don't want those pesky little hairs on your beautiful bar. I do also have a strict no-face-rule, because I believe that the skin on your face needs a more tailored wash.



I’ll be the first to admit that shower gels are still my go-to. There’s something about the convenience of a bottle and the delightful fragrances that make them so irresistible. But with bar soap making such a strong comeback, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to give it a go, here are a few recommendations to get you started:

Loewe Tomato Leaves Bar Soap

I love how the subtle scent instantly makes me feel refreshed, and the addition of red algae and shea butter leaves my skin soft and moisturised.

Nuxe Rêve de Miel Gentle Shampoo Bar



The shampoo bar is luxe and leaves my hair feeling soft and silky, and the floral honey scent makes washing my hair feel like a treat!

Salty Secrets Coastel Clay Purity



This one just makes makes bathing a fun experience and leaves me feeling refreshed, especially after a long day at work.

Moda Operandi Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Bar Soap

I love how this soap's rich, nourishing lather smells like a fresh summer garden, and the blend of tarragon and black pepper gives it a unique zing, one of my go-to for sure.

Bare Necessities Saffron Bliss Spa Bar

The rich, nourishing oils deeply hydrate my skin, leaving it feeling soft, healthy, and radiant. The soothing, luxurious scent adds a touch of relaxation to every use.