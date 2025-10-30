The Waterfall Fringe Is The Most Universally-Flattering Haircut. Here's How To Style It

From blunt, impeccably-trimmed styles to a statement-making full fringe, there's no denying the popularity of bangs, which is primarily driven by the fact that it can be cut into every hair length, style and curl pattern.

However, for those who have been scarred by unfortunate, blocky bangs in adolescent years (this editor included), taking the plunge and embracing a fringe is daunting - especially if your hair tends to grow out slowly.

Enter: the waterfall fringe. This longer version of the trend is one of the easiest ways to lean into bangs. It provides enough versatility so you can tuck it behind the ear or pin it up should you decide it's not the look for you; all while ensuring you can proceed and have it trimmed shorter when you're ready to commit.

What Is A Waterfall Fringe?

Think long, face-framing tendrils that generally fall with a middle-parting. Most recently, it's a look that's been spotted on Scarlett Johannsson and Jennifer Lopez.

'A long fringe typically falls between the cheekbones and collarbone,' says hairstylist Neil Moodie of Neil Moodie Salon. According to him, it can be tailored to suit any fringe style, be it blunt, wispy, side-swept, curtain, or layered.

Waterfall fringes are often teamed with medium to longer hair and can be created on any hair type. It looks significantly subtler than a French or micro fringe as it blends into the rest of the lengths.

Who Should Get A Waterfall Fringe?

In short: anyone who's keen on getting bangs or giving their hairstyle a refresh without fully committing to a dramatic or high-maintenance change.

Hairstylist, trend forecaster and co-founder of Aevum salon, Tom Smith, agrees, adding: 'This cut will work well on a big range of hair textures, as the longer length allows for more curl or texture detail. For people who wear their hair up a lot, a waterfall fringe is a great way of softening the look and keeping updos looking modern.'

It also frames and softens the facial features while adding movement and shape, says Moodie. 'Plus, it blends easily with layers if you want something that grows out seamlessly.'

How To Get The Best Waterfall Fringe For You

It goes without saying that a reputable hairdresser will always do a thorough consultation before a cut. In general, Smith shares that rounder faces will suit longer fringes that sit just after the cheekbones, so it doesn't fall on the widest part of the face.

'On square faces, avoid long fringes with middle partings, instead, try a side-parting that will gently curve and contour around the face, softening any hard corners,' says Smith. 'On long bone structures, a fringe that sits on or above the cheekbone will help to give more width, while very long fringes that almost reach the jaw can risk further lengthening of the face shape.'

The waterfall fringe will bring balance to heart-shaped faces, too. 'It can sit anywhere between the brow bone and underneath the contour of the cheekbone to help narrow a wider forehead, and open up the more petite lower face,' Smith tells ELLE UK.

If you have curls and you're getting your haircut while it's damp, your hairstylist should keep a longer length as it will get shorter once dry. 'Meanwhile, in very thick hair a long fringe should be cut softly and layered slightly so it does not to sit too heavily on the face,' says Smith. 'For thin or finer hair, a long fringe can be kept more blunt to increase the look of thickness and density around the face.'

How To Style A Waterfall Fringe

To avoid a cowlick, Moodie recommends using a round brush or flat brush to shape while blow-drying and dry your fringe first, right after the shower.

He adds: 'Turn to light products like volume spray, texture cream, or dry shampoo, and use a low-heat straightening iron to curve ends inward if needed. You can also clip your hair in place before snoozing to maintain the shape.'

In terms of maintenance, he recommends a trim every six to eight weeks, and pinning your fringe away from the face while you're getting ready to avoid oil build-up on the lengths. Elsewhere for curly locks, sleeping on a silk pillowcase will help minimise frizz.

Time to rewrite history and embrace the fringe with this cool yet low-maintenance style.

Read the original article on ELLE UK.