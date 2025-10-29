From Fluffy Collars To Triangle Scarves, 10 Accessory Trends To Keep You Cosy In Cold Weather

We’re all familiar with that time of year when the biting cold catches you off guard on your morning commute. The frosted chill that nips away at you from the tips of your ears and sends shivers down your spine as you make your way to the bus stop or tube station at high speed as you try to warm up.
Coatcollars aren’t enough, nor are deep pockets. Even your most trusted winter boots can’t keep the chill completely at bay. This is precisely when cold-weather accessories come into play. Be it a swaddling baby-like bonnet, cosy (but still iPhone-screen-compliant) mittens, or a simple yet effective knitted triangle scarf that seals out the cold at your collar, these pieces have unmatched cold-weather credentials. Together, they help your favourite autumnal staples work that little bit harder as winter hits.
Here are the pieces to shop now to stay warm this winter.
Knitted Hoods
Whatever you choose to call them — balaclavas, bonnets, snoods — knitted hoods are the must-have accessory come winter. Last year, the cosy staple was a favourite among the Copenhagen Fashion Week street style set as the Danish capital's signature winter chill set in. This year, the trend continues in softer silhouettes and elevated fabrics – think cashmere blends, ribbed merino and brushed wool. Whether opting for neutral tones that blend in or bold, dopamine-bright hues, the knitted hood is the cutest way to keep your ears warm.
Ganni Pink Soft Wool Balaclava
Prada Wool And Cashmere Knit Hood
Miista Eir Balaclava
Kiltane Cashmere Bonnet
Statement Socks
You can’t go wrong with a cosy pair of socks, and you’ll be pleased to know that they are no longer reserved for evenings spent under a blanket on the sofa. The autumn/winter 2025 runway proved that a thick pair of woollen socks looks great styled with everything from everyday loafers and slim trainers to party heels. At Miu Miu, slouchy knee-high socks in brown and grey were styled with smart leather shoes, while Valentino paired fuzzy green knitted socks with sparkling stilettos. Statement socks are officially in – whatever the occasion.
JW Anderson Donegal Socks
Damson Madder Knee Length Socks
Miu Miu Ribbed Knit Socks
Maria La Rosa Velvet Bow Cashmere Knee-High Socks
Collars
Faux fur was a defining trend on the autumn/winter 2025 runway, with brands including Prada, Jil Sander, Gucci and Marni offering their own iterations of the granny’s attic accent. The resounding feeling was that everyone needs a faux fur or shearling collar this winter. Our favourite way to style it? By employing a clever bit of contrast, like teaming with an oversized men’s wool coat or utilitarian bomber jacket.
Max Mara Sheepskin Hood Trim
H&M Fluffy Collar
Burberry Scarf Trim Shearling Collar
Holzweiler Furry Collar
Fingerless Gloves
Whether or not you’re taking inspiration from Claudia Winkleman’s Traitors wardrobe, the fingerless glove is about to become your cold-weather best friend. Keeping your hands warm while still letting you scroll, swipe or send an email. Layer them under a tailored trench or leather jacket for a hint of texture peeking out from your cuffs. Statement cable-knit or colourful cashmere are among Claudia's favourites.
Wool Cashmere Blend Mitten
Peachy Den Annie Scarf & Mittens
Fingerless Wool Gloves
Miu Miu Ribbed Knit Silk Fingerless Gloves
Scarves
The power of a good scarf needs no introduction. Wrap one around your neck and you’ve instantly unlocked all-day comfort. But this season, the humble scarf goes supersized. Think XXL proportions in silken cashmere or chunky wool knits that practically double as blankets when you’re sat at your desk.
Arket Wool Scarf
Studio Nicholson Izul Scarf
Burberry Alpaca Wool Blend Happy Scarf
Acne Studios Mohair Checked Scarf
Leather Gloves
If you’re looking some something a little more chic, leather gloves will make a great addition to your winter wardrobe this season. Long opera styles made a strong return on the autumn/winter 2025 runways, with designers like Max Mara and Khaite proving their versatility by pairing them with everything from tank tops and tailored waistcoats to roll-neck jumpers. Whether classic black, deep oxblood or glossy patent, they’re an easy way to add polish – and keep your hands (and arms) toasty on even the coldest of days.
M&S Leather Gloves
Max Mara Long Nappa Leather Gloves
Massimo Dutti Long Nappa Goatskin Gloves
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Gloves
Beanie Hats
A tried-and-true winter classic, the beanie hat never really goes out of style. Look for ribbed knits in neutral shades like oatmeal, camel and charcoal, or go bold with bright red or emerald for a cheerful cold-weather contrast. For extra warmth, opt for a double-fold fisherman fit or one with subtle logo detailing.
Fun Tights
For many of us, cold weather signals that perennial trip to M&S to replace those plain black denier tights that laddered at the tail end of last winter. While a sleek black pair will forever be a classic, this season’s collections invite a little more experimentation. Designers pushed the boundaries of tights and hosiery to their limits. Decorative lace was a firm feature at Balenciaga, Isabel Marant and Valentino, while other playful iterations included animal print, dog-tooth, slogan and argyle.
Swedish Stockings Kristina Argyle Cotton Tights
Next Black Placement Lace Patterned Tights
Swedish Stockings Zadie Zebra Tights
Valentino Floral Lycra Tights
Triangle Scarves
Part jumper, part scarf, part neckerchief, the triangle scarf has quietly become an understated winter essential, championed by luxury brands like Max Mara, Jacquemus and The Row. While some create the sought-after illusion of draping a light knit across your shoulders (without having to worry about awkward sleeves poking out), others can be neatly tucked beneath the collar of a coat to keep the cold out. Whether styled over a crisp shirt or under a tailored trench coat, this minimalist accessory proves that subtlety is sometimes all you need.
Simone Rocha Graphic Logo Wool And Cashmere-Blend Neckerchief
Studio Nicholson Trigon Scarf
Jacquemus Le Chale Gros Grain Alpaca-Blend Scarf
John Lewis Cashmere Triangle Scarf