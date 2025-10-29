From Fluffy Collars To Triangle Scarves, 10 Accessory Trends To Keep You Cosy In Cold Weather

We’re all familiar with that time of year when the biting cold catches you off guard on your morning commute. The frosted chill that nips away at you from the tips of your ears and sends shivers down your spine as you make your way to the bus stop or tube station at high speed as you try to warm up.

Coatcollars aren’t enough, nor are deep pockets. Even your most trusted winter boots can’t keep the chill completely at bay. This is precisely when cold-weather accessories come into play. Be it a swaddling baby-like bonnet, cosy (but still iPhone-screen-compliant) mittens, or a simple yet effective knitted triangle scarf that seals out the cold at your collar, these pieces have unmatched cold-weather credentials. Together, they help your favourite autumnal staples work that little bit harder as winter hits.

Here are the pieces to shop now to stay warm this winter.

Knitted Hoods

Whatever you choose to call them — balaclavas, bonnets, snoods — knitted hoods are the must-have accessory come winter. Last year, the cosy staple was a favourite among the Copenhagen Fashion Week street style set as the Danish capital's signature winter chill set in. This year, the trend continues in softer silhouettes and elevated fabrics – think cashmere blends, ribbed merino and brushed wool. Whether opting for neutral tones that blend in or bold, dopamine-bright hues, the knitted hood is the cutest way to keep your ears warm.

Ganni Pink Soft Wool Balaclava

Prada Wool And Cashmere Knit Hood

Miista Eir Balaclava

Kiltane Cashmere Bonnet

Statement Socks

You can’t go wrong with a cosy pair of socks, and you’ll be pleased to know that they are no longer reserved for evenings spent under a blanket on the sofa. The autumn/winter 2025 runway proved that a thick pair of woollen socks looks great styled with everything from everyday loafers and slim trainers to party heels. At Miu Miu, slouchy knee-high socks in brown and grey were styled with smart leather shoes, while Valentino paired fuzzy green knitted socks with sparkling stilettos. Statement socks are officially in – whatever the occasion.

JW Anderson Donegal Socks

Damson Madder Knee Length Socks

Miu Miu Ribbed Knit Socks

Maria La Rosa Velvet Bow Cashmere Knee-High Socks

Collars

Faux fur was a defining trend on the autumn/winter 2025 runway, with brands including Prada, Jil Sander, Gucci and Marni offering their own iterations of the granny’s attic accent. The resounding feeling was that everyone needs a faux fur or shearling collar this winter. Our favourite way to style it? By employing a clever bit of contrast, like teaming with an oversized men’s wool coat or utilitarian bomber jacket.

Max Mara Sheepskin Hood Trim

H&M Fluffy Collar

Burberry Scarf Trim Shearling Collar

Holzweiler Furry Collar

Fingerless Gloves

Whether or not you’re taking inspiration from Claudia Winkleman’s Traitors wardrobe, the fingerless glove is about to become your cold-weather best friend. Keeping your hands warm while still letting you scroll, swipe or send an email. Layer them under a tailored trench or leather jacket for a hint of texture peeking out from your cuffs. Statement cable-knit or colourful cashmere are among Claudia's favourites.

Wool Cashmere Blend Mitten

Peachy Den Annie Scarf & Mittens

Fingerless Wool Gloves

Miu Miu Ribbed Knit Silk Fingerless Gloves

Scarves

The power of a good scarf needs no introduction. Wrap one around your neck and you’ve instantly unlocked all-day comfort. But this season, the humble scarf goes supersized. Think XXL proportions in silken cashmere or chunky wool knits that practically double as blankets when you’re sat at your desk.

Arket Wool Scarf

Studio Nicholson Izul Scarf

Burberry Alpaca Wool Blend Happy Scarf

Acne Studios Mohair Checked Scarf

Leather Gloves

If you’re looking some something a little more chic, leather gloves will make a great addition to your winter wardrobe this season. Long opera styles made a strong return on the autumn/winter 2025 runways, with designers like Max Mara and Khaite proving their versatility by pairing them with everything from tank tops and tailored waistcoats to roll-neck jumpers. Whether classic black, deep oxblood or glossy patent, they’re an easy way to add polish – and keep your hands (and arms) toasty on even the coldest of days.

M&S Leather Gloves

Max Mara Long Nappa Leather Gloves

Massimo Dutti Long Nappa Goatskin Gloves

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Gloves

Beanie Hats

A tried-and-true winter classic, the beanie hat never really goes out of style. Look for ribbed knits in neutral shades like oatmeal, camel and charcoal, or go bold with bright red or emerald for a cheerful cold-weather contrast. For extra warmth, opt for a double-fold fisherman fit or one with subtle logo detailing.

Ganni Logo Ribbed Wool-Blend Beanie Toteme Alpaca-Blend Beanie Moncler Mouliné Wool Blend Beanie Colorful Standard Merino Wool Beanie

Fun Tights

For many of us, cold weather signals that perennial trip to M&S to replace those plain black denier tights that laddered at the tail end of last winter. While a sleek black pair will forever be a classic, this season’s collections invite a little more experimentation. Designers pushed the boundaries of tights and hosiery to their limits. Decorative lace was a firm feature at Balenciaga, Isabel Marant and Valentino, while other playful iterations included animal print, dog-tooth, slogan and argyle.

Swedish Stockings Kristina Argyle Cotton Tights

Next Black Placement Lace Patterned Tights

Swedish Stockings Zadie Zebra Tights

Valentino Floral Lycra Tights

Triangle Scarves

Part jumper, part scarf, part neckerchief, the triangle scarf has quietly become an understated winter essential, championed by luxury brands like Max Mara, Jacquemus and The Row. While some create the sought-after illusion of draping a light knit across your shoulders (without having to worry about awkward sleeves poking out), others can be neatly tucked beneath the collar of a coat to keep the cold out. Whether styled over a crisp shirt or under a tailored trench coat, this minimalist accessory proves that subtlety is sometimes all you need.

Simone Rocha Graphic Logo Wool And Cashmere-Blend Neckerchief

Studio Nicholson Trigon Scarf

Jacquemus Le Chale Gros Grain Alpaca-Blend Scarf

John Lewis Cashmere Triangle Scarf

