Have you ever wondered if your skincare routine could use a touch of celestial alignment? In 2025, astrology isn’t just for predicting your love life or career—it’s your beauty guide, helping you unlock your ultimate glow. This year, the stars are working overtime to curate the perfect lipsticks, serums, and rituals for every zodiac sign. Nothing says "thriving" quite like a skincare routine that’s as cosmically curated as your birth chart.

From bold Aries to ethereal Pisces, we’ve matched every sign with the beauty rituals and trends you need to step into your glow-up era. Ready to consult the cosmos? Let’s dive into the star-studded guide to your most radiant self yet.

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

Aries, you’re all about quick wins and bold moves—think vibrant red lipsticks and multitasking skincare. Your go-to product? A lightweight tinted moisturiser with SPF that keeps you looking fresh while you conquer the world. For 2025, channel your fiery energy with statement eye makeup (graphic liner, anyone?) and a touch of shimmer to match your fearless vibe.

Try: Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Red Carpet Red

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

Nothing but the best for you, Taurus. You’re all about indulgence, so invest in rituals that feel as lavish as they are effective. This year, your glow-up mantra is self-care is sacred. Think rose-infused facial oils, creamy moisturisers, and grounding beauty rituals that make you feel like the goddess you are.

Try: Forest Essentials Soundarya Radiance Cream with 24K Gold

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

Gemini, your dual nature means you crave variety and love experimenting with your look. In 2025, embrace your ever-changing moods with colour-changing lipsticks or customisable palettes. Funky hair accessories—like pastel claw clips—will also keep your look fresh and fun.

Try: Huda Beauty Glowish Cheeky Vegan Blush Powder

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

Cancers, your vibe is soft, dreamy, and utterly enchanting. This year, focus on hydrating serums and creamy blushes for that "just fell in love" flush. Incorporate nurturing rituals like jade-rolling or gua sha massages for ultimate self-care.

Try: Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Serum

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Leo, you’re the ultimate showstopper. Your 2025 glow-up is all about radiance: gold-flecked highlighters, glossy lips, and luminous skin. Opt for bold, jewel-toned eyeshadow looks to match your inner (and outer) royalty.

Try: Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

Practical and precise, Virgos are all about routines that deliver. This year, invest in clean beauty staples with no-nonsense formulas. Stick to gentle exfoliants, pore-refining masks, and earthy fragrances to enhance your natural glow.

Try: Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

Libra, your 2025 beauty vibe is all about soft romance. Focus on hydrating skin tints, peachy blushes, and lip-and-cheek tints that streamline your routine while keeping you effortlessly charming.

Try: Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

Mysterious and magnetic, Scorpio, your glow-up this year is all about drama. Opt for vampy lipsticks, smoky eyeliner, and bold skincare products like resurfacing serums for an unforgettable look.

Try: Kay Beauty Matte Drama Long Stay Lipstick in Snapshot

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

Adventurous Sagittarius, your beauty routine should be as fun and fuss-free as your lifestyle. Look for multipurpose balms, travel-friendly compacts, and bold pops of colour to match your wanderlust.

Try: Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips and Cheeks in Pale Pink

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

Capricorns, your vibe is classic sophistication. Stick to timeless staples like a neutral eyeshadow palette or a serum that delivers instant results. Your 2025 mantra: less fuss, more polish.

Try: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

Aquarius, your 2025 glow-up is all about bold experimentation. Incorporate sci-fi-inspired trends like holographic eyeshadows or metallic lips while keeping your skincare forward-thinking with probiotic-infused formulas.

Try: MAC Hyper Real Serumizer

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

Pisces, your ethereal energy calls for soft, romantic beauty. Focus on iridescent highlighters, creamy blushes, and dreamy pastel tones. Incorporate calming rituals like bath oils for ultimate relaxation.

Try: The Body Shop Spa of the World French Lavender Massage Oil