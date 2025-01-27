Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Zodiac Reading For The Week

A yes or no tarot is a type of tarot reading focused on answering a question with a simple yes or no answer. The reading involves getting a card from the deck and interpreting it to answer the question.

The yes or no tarot is often used when a person has a question or decision that they need help with. It is important to remember that tarot readings are not always specific, the answer provided can be influenced by the question's context and the cards's interpretation.

So go ahead...Focus on the question in your mind and the clarity you want.

Aries: March 21- April 19

Reversed 5 of Wands

Yes. It represents a conclusion of a dispute, and hence the closure of a turmoil, accomplished by the elimination of all types of misjudgement, as well as through mutual understanding. There could be a calm conclusion to a conflict, you have worked hard to overcome difficulties, that there could be a sense of being ignorant to feel tranquil. Stop over-analysing and move ahead.

Taurus: April 20- May 20

10 of Wands

No. This card depicts the difficulties, duties and repercussions to your decision. There could be difficulties in your life even after investing a lot of resources. Life's troubles are merely an agenda, and this card is a forewarning of all the things you might have to face. So whatever you have on your mind, is a no, as you will be overburdened and overwhelmed by your decision.

Gemini: May 21- June 20

Knight of Cups

Yes. This is a card of optimism, idealism, and charm. You are gracefully moving through the current of life and there is nothing that can stop your stride. You don't hold back and this is a trait that the people around you truly admire. Take the decision with emotional maturity, listen to your heart along with the calculations of your mind and all of these will lead to achievement.

Cancer: June 21- July 22

4 of Pentacles

No. It indicates a no. Your energy right now is too guarded, there are too many negative emotions swirling inside you and the universe is picking up on this. You are guarded, meaning even if something good does come your way, you'd rather push it away than accept it. This is not the right time to be making big decisions as your emotions are greatly influencing the possible outcome.

Leo: July 23- August 22

2 of Pentacles

Yes. This is the card of balance, resourcefulness, and flexibility, and its presence signals that success is on the horizon. You are capable of juggling all of your responsibilities and keeping everything in harmony. Your ability to prioritise and adapt will help you navigate through any challenges that may arise. Trust in your ability to handle what comes your way and move forward with confidence.

Virgo: August 23- September 22

3 of Cups

Yes. It indicates an enthusiastic yes! This is a powerful sign that your question will be met with a positive outcome, filled with happiness and celebration. This is a time to focus on building and nurturing relationships with your loved ones. Whatever you are asking about will be met with success and satisfaction, and that you should celebrate the good things in your life.

Libra: September 23- October 22

The Magician

Yes. The Magician embodies manifestation, initiative, and the capability to achieve desired results. The universe supports you and that you possess the innate power to transform your dreams into reality. Trust in your abilities, seize opportunities and embrace the Magician's positive energy on your journey toward success. It indicates a powerful affirmation in the form of a yes.

Scorpio: October 23- November 21

The Moon (reverse)

No. This card suggests that the situation is unclear and there may be hidden factors that you are not aware of. It is important to proceed with caution and take the time to gain clarity before making any decisions. Trust your instincts and take a step back to gain a better understanding of the situation at hand, as things are not straightforward and require more introspection and reflection.

Sagittarius: November 22- December 21

10 of Swords

No. It represents the culmination of difficult situations, betrayals, and emotional turmoil. As the situation you're inquiring about is likely concluding or on the verge of reaching its final stages. Despite the seemingly negative response, it acknowledges this ending, as a silver lining for a potential fresh start. Embrace this transitional period and prepare to embark on a new chapter in your life.

Capricorn: December 22- January 19

Justice

Maybe. It indicates a yes or no, depending on your actions. Justice serves as a reminder that you get what you sow. Even while we might get away with unjust actions in the short term, we won't be able to elude justice's reach forever. No matter the challenges you encounter, remember that doing what you think is right will ultimately benefit you.

Aquarius: January 20- February 18

Reversed 8 of Pentacles

No. It indicates a no! You are feeling burnt out and tired from consistently putting your best efforts out there, only to receive little to nothing in return. You've been doing so much heavy lifting and you are not beginning to feel tired and weighed down. Allow yourself a moment of rest before continuing to step up on the mantle. Think through with a fresh mind to make a better decision.

Pisces: February 19 - March 20

Reversed 5 of Pentacles

Yes. You were stuck in a vicious cycle of darkness, but you've finally broken free from it. You are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and it's time to seize the day! The struggle is over and it is time for you to finally feel the happiness that you have been fighting so hard for. Keep going because amazing things are waiting for you!