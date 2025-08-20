ELLE 5ves: Weirdly Wonderful Beauty Products You’ll Secretly Love (And Brag About Later)

If you’re like me, your vanity is a chaotic shrine to skincare serums, half-used face masks, and beauty gadgets that might be alien tech. And I love it that way. There’s something deeply satisfying about discovering products so quirky they sound made up, until you try them and become obsessed.

So, in the name of glowing skin and highly questionable Amazon purchase histories, here are five weird-but-wow beauty products I swear you need in your life. No gatekeeping here.

1. World Beauty Care Acnebye Electronic Acne Patches

Spots ruining your plans? These smart patches zap breakouts and marks with red and blue LED light, while looking like trendy little stickers. Packed with Centella Asiatica and vitamin C, they calm, heal, and brighten as you go about your day. Waterproof, discreet, and perfect for on-the-go use, each patch provides up to 8 hours of comfortable, targeted treatment using microchip technology. Acne-fighting has never looked this cool.

Shop here

2. Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask

This is for the drama queens and skincare lovers alike. Imagine applying what seems like a basic clay mask, grabbing a snack, and coming back to see that your mask has inflated. It bubbles. It fizzes. You look ridiculous—and it’s amazing. Aside from the joy of scaring your roommates, the mask actually works. It deep cleans your pores like a mini vacuum, leaving your skin baby-smooth. Plus, filming a time-lapse of it bubbling is 100% going on my Instagram-worthy.

Shop here

3. Solaris Labs NY Hair Boost Red LED Hat

This clever cap uses red LED therapy to support hair growth while you go about your day, scrolling, working, or just relaxing. It might sound a bit unusual, but it really works. LED therapy for hair growth has some serious science behind it, and this hat makes it easy to sneak in a treatment. I’ve been using it 3x a week, and while I’m not Rapunzel yet, my hairline definitely looks better.

Shop here

4. Coco de Mer Pure Delight Orgasm Balm

The name says it all, and honestly, it delivers. This luxe little balm is packed with nourishing oils like jojoba, olive, and vitamin E, plus a touch of menthol and peppermint to boost blood flow and bring a warm, tingly sensation where it counts most. A small dab before play (solo or partnered) heightens sensitivity and can seriously turn up the intensity. It’s all about enhancing what’s already there, making pleasure feel even more powerful.

Shop here

5. Geske Warm & Cool Eye Energizer 6 in 1

This is the Swiss Army knife of under-eye tools. It heats. It cools. It vibrates. It probably whispers words of affirmation. I first bought it because I was tired of looking like I hadn't slept since 2019, and it’s been amazing. The cooling function depuffs like a dream, especially post-cry session. The warmth makes my eyes feel relaxed and calm. It even helps with dark circles. Is it essential? Maybe not. But do I use it every day and feel like I’ve got a mini spa tucked in my handbag? Absolutely.

Shop here

Would your grandma recognise these as beauty products? Probably not. But that’s half the fun. These gadgets and goos are a reminder that skincare doesn’t have to be boring, it can be playful, a little ridiculous, and still effective.

Also Read:

Smash Or Pass: The Beauty Trends Everyone’s Talking About Right Now

Are You A Trauma Lurker?