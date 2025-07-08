Smash Or Pass: The Beauty Trends Everyone’s Talking About Right Now

Trends come and go faster than you can say setting spray, and 2025 has already delivered a whole host of beauty looks to try, or avoid like the plague. If you love going all out with your beauty routine or prefer to keep it simple and skip the blending brush altogether, there’s plenty in this season’s lineup to make you look twice (or lift a perfectly laminated brow, if that’s more your vibe). Here’s our cheeky smash or pass verdict on this season’s biggest beauty trends.

Smash: Side Parts

Photograph: (Netflix)

Remember when Gen Z declared side parts were for “old people”? Well, guess who’s having the last laugh, side parts are making a comeback in a big way. Everyone from Dua Lipa to your cool mate with an IG hair tutorial has been flicking their parting dramatically to the side.

There’s something really chic about a deep side part, it frames the face, gives instant volume, and has a hint of Y2K nostalgia. If your hair naturally wants to swoop over, now’s the time to embrace it.

Smash: Reverse Eyeliner

Photograph: (Instagram/MakeupbyMario)

Reverse eyeliner sounds fancier than it is, it basically means focusing your liner under your lower lash line rather than on top. Think a smudgy, sexy under-eye flick instead of the usual cat eye. It’s surprisingly wearable if you keep it neat and avoid raccoon territory.

It’s a brilliant trick to make your eyes look bigger. Just be sure to pair it with concealer and a dab of powder so it doesn’t slide off by lunchtime.

Pass: Dramatic Eyelashes

Photograph: (Harrison Reed, Dyson)

Listen, we all love a bit of lash. But 2025’s version is, frankly, a lot. There's spider-leg extensions, thick strip lashes, and layers of mascara that verge on clumpy.Sure, it photographs well, but in daylight it can look like you’ve glued a feather duster to your eyes. And if you wear glasses? Good luck blinking.

If you adore over-the-top glamour, go for it. Otherwise, there are plenty of fluttery, natural styles that enhance without overwhelming.

Smash: Luminous Skin

Photograph: (Instagram)

Glowy skin is hardly a new concept, but this season it’s less “oily disco ball” and more “I drink 3 litres of water and mind my business.” Radiant, hydrated complexions are everywhere.

The secret is layering hydrating serums, dewy foundations, and cream highlighter. Skin tints are replacing heavy coverage bases, so you can show off freckles and still look polished.

Smash: Extra-long Mermaid Waves

Photograph: (Instagram)

Long, tumbling waves are back in a big way, with extensions, tongs, and endless patience. It’s undeniably gorgeous, but if your natural hair is more limp and lifeless, it takes some serious work. Not to mention the fact you’ll find stray strands in your lip gloss and on your clothes.

Smash: The Power Lip

Photograph: (Instagram)

There’s something deeply satisfying about a strong lip. This season, it’s all about rich berry tones, punchy reds, and velvety mattes. Pair with minimal eye makeup for that modern, editorial feel.

Even if you’re wearing joggers and haven’t brushed your hair, a power lip gives the illusion you’ve got your life together. Just be sure to check your teeth before leaving the house, nothing ruins a moment faster than lipstick smudges.

Smash: The Undone Bob

Photograph: (Instagram)

If you’re bored of mermaid lengths but don’t fancy a pixie cut, the undone bob is the chic middle ground. This relaxed style skims the jawline or collarbones, with soft layers and texture that feels effortless.

It works for almost every hair type and face shape, and it’s ideal if you can’t be fussed to heat-style every day. A quick spritz of salt spray and a scrunch, and you’re ready to go.

This season proves one thing: contrast is in. Soft skin meets bold lips, undone cuts meet dramatic lashes, and retro parts get a modern twist. You don’t have to pick just one. Mix, match, experiment, and most importantly, wear what makes you feel fantastic.