Dear Party Girl: Here’s Your Hangover Recovery Kit

Party nights are chaotic in the best way. Smudged mascara, endless missed calls, lost lip gloss somewhere between the dance floor and the stairs, and a promise to yourself at 3 a.m. that tomorrow will be different. Then morning arrives with a pounding head and a 9 a.m. work meeting that suddenly feels like the biggest challenge of your life.

Advertisment

After years of trial, error, and questionable late-night decisions, there is finally a solution worth sharing. Think of it as a hangover survival kit, but with a wellness and beauty twist that helps you bounce back without regretting the night before.

Because the party is always great. The martinis keep coming, the snacks disappear in seconds, and the music makes the whole night feel like pure main-character energy. The problem is the next morning, when the fun vanishes and leaves behind a spinning head and a face that clearly did not get the memo about early meeting.

Hangovers and I have a very on-and-off relationship. The night feels like the best idea ever, and the next morning all the fun disappears, leaving behind a headache and the quiet determination to figure out how to recover faster next time. Luckily, that is exactly what this guide is here for

Advertisment

The Cool-Girl Guide to Surviving a Hangover

Photograph: (Pexels)

My early years were filled with such instances that I absolutely miss (the fun part), but if I were to go back in time, here is what I’d gift to my younger self if she were to cure her hangover like a sophisticated baddie:

Hydration

I did sleep on hydration, but now as a full-grown adult, it’s the best thing that can happen to your gut, skin and everything around, and hydration for curing a hangover? Groundbreaking for real! Add electrolytes to your existing water and see the vision in your eyes becoming a little more clear post that hangover. They help your body retain the fluid more efficiently than water, and thanks to the internet, now that I’m introduced to Liquid IV, which not only makes me feel better but also tastes like lemon iced tea, I pair it up with iced water, and I'm honestly good to go to sound at least 10% better after the night I've had.

Eat Your Probiotics

Photograph: (Pexels)

A hangover meal could be different for anyone. For most of us it’s a good meal from McDonald's, and who wouldn't want that? But deep down your gut is secretly whispering to you that it needs something to uplift the upset lining as well, and here comes the entry of probiotic-rich food. This sounds like something from your science textbook from back in 4th grade, but probiotics do the job really well, especially when you’re barely in a state to make it out of bed. One of my personal favourites for taking in probiotics during such times is having a hearty bowl of curd rice. It’s mild yet flavourful and really does a great job with your gut after the way we spoilt it last night.

Skincare

After a girl-gone-wild kind of night, it's not only your gut that suffers but also your skin. It’s messy and dry and looks even worse the next morning when your breath smells like a bar, and hence cleansing needs to be your no. 1 priority. A gentle cleanser like Simple Refreshing Facial Wash makes up my beauty shelf, and it has been a constant. Post that the Simple Kind to Skin Hydrating Light Moisturiser acts as that layer of shield which soothes my skin and repairs my skin barrier by literally just existing. It's, as a lot of you would call it, a ‘heavenly combo’ that works best for all skin types.

A Soft Reminder

Lastly, this one is not a beauty or wellness ritual, just a reminder. Don’t forget to actually have fun in the middle of it all. Yap about your chaotic stories and questionable decisions with your best friend the next day, because that is half the healing. One day, when college is far behind you and life feels a little more serious, you are going to miss this version of yourself. Take the pictures. Post them on your spam account. Laugh at how unhinged you were. Because when you are older and working through another long day, these are the moments you will wish you could rewind to.

Alexa, play “Night Changes” by One Direction.

Also Read:

ELLE Beauty Radar: The Beauty Trend That Doesn’t Want You To Buy Anything

The New Aura-Farming Currency Isn’t Fashion; It’s Being In Bed By 10