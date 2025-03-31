ELLE Fit: Pilates Meets Pump- The Perfect Sculpting Routine, Without Ditching The Weights

So, you’ve been religiously strength training for years, showing up and doing all the grunt work, but can't help feeling like you want to give the all-over-the-place Pilates princess workouts a try. Well, you're not the only one- Pilates has piqued my interest to the point where all my screen time has been dedicated to Pilates transformations and exercises. That doesn't go to say that I didn't have my reservations about trying a lighter workout at the cost of losing some of my muscle strength.

I'm happy to report that my scrolling hasn't gone to waste- it's actually proved to be productive! How? Because I've figured out that you don’t have to choose between the two. Pilates-inspired strength workouts are actually on the rise, blending core activation, flexibility, and mind-body focus with the muscle-building power of weights. If you fall really deep down the rabbit hole, like I did, Instagram is quite full of fitness influencers showcasing these hybrid workouts, proving you can get toned and strong without sacrificing either method.

Why Pilates-Inspired Strength Training Is Taking Over

Traditional Pilates is known for its low-impact, decreased injury, high-rep approach that strengthens deeper muscles, but when you mix it with resistance training, it takes muscle engagement to the next level. The result? Better form, improved muscle endurance, and that signature Pilates sculpt that got the hype going in the first place—and all of this without giving up the satisfaction of lifting.

And Your Favourites Are All At It, Too!

Fitness pros and celebrities are fully embracing this hybrid approach. Stars like Hailey Bieber, Janhvi Kapoor, Kendall Jenner, Ananya Panday and Vanessa Hudgens swear by Pilates for sculpting long, lean muscles, while still incorporating strength training into their routines. They must be doing something right, because they look hella toned!

My Two Cents

If you want to give Pilates-inspired strength training a shot, start by integrating 2-5 kg dumbbells into Pilates movements, based on your endurance. Here’s a quick routine to get you started; I'd suggest you start with 12-15 reps of each, for 3 sets:

1. Weighted Glute Bridge – Place a dumbbell on your hips and lift through your glutes, keeping your core engaged.

2. Tricep Extensions – Toned arms and how! Soften your knees and bend over, parallel to the floor. Bend your elbows and swing your dumbbells gently backward.

3. Serve The Platter – With your elbows bent, extend your arms in front of you, and slightly upward. Looks easy, but the burn warrants a warning label.

4. Around The World – In my head, this is the exercise that the hot, super toned mom from the early 2000s did every spare minute she had. Raise your dumbbells overhead and bring them back to the start position.

5. Front And Lateral Raises – This one's a little tough, but strengthens your shoulders like nothing else. Lift your arms to the sides, and then in front of you, alternatively.

6. Weighted Dead Bugs – Hold a dumbbell overhead constantly, while keeping both your legs parallel to and slightly above the ground. Lift one leg towards your chest at a time, and engage your core. Abs incoming!

Sneaky Little Hacks To Amp Up Your Pilates Workout

If dumbbells aren't your jam, there are other ways to go about integrating strength training into your workout:

Use ankle and wrist weights for an effective boost to your mat or reformer Pilates. Incorporate resistance bands to enhance muscle engagement. Focus on slower, controlled movements to increase muscle endurance without heavy weights.

Whether you’re looking to switch up your routine and make it something you look forward to, or are curious about the Pilates hubbub, or are just looking for more gentle movements that will still strengthen and tone you effectively, I've found that combining Pilates and weights is the best of both worlds. So, next time you're debating between a lift day or a Pilates session, why not fit in both?