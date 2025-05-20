I Asked My Guy Friends To Test Strokers—Here’s What They Actually Thought

We’ve normalised vibrators, suction toys, and bullet massagers for women. But when it comes to male sex toys—particularly strokers and vibrating rings—there’s still a cloud of discomfort hovering over the idea. So I decided to find out what would happen if I handed out a few and just... asked.

Some of these “testers” are real friends. One is a…flirtationship? Two don’t know each other, but might have tried the same toy. And at least one used this as an excuse to flirt with me. Welcome to my highly unscientific but fully entertaining experiment in modern male pleasure.

Boy 1: The Softboi In Finance (39)

Toy: Leezus Sultaan Manual Stroker

He asked if it came in matte black. Then he used it while playing a jazz playlist on Spotify. I’m kidding (I hope). But he was surprisingly open to the idea.

Verdict: “Actually very into it. The texture felt kind of… intimate? I didn’t expect it to feel sensual, but it weirdly did. I even lit a candle. You should try it sometime…with me, ON me. For science, obviously.”

No further questions. But possibly… a follow-up dinner?

Boy 2: The Gym Bro (37)

Toy: MyMuse Edge Power Stroker

He’s very into fitness, gets action aplenty and has never owned a sex toy in his life. Still, he agreed to test one “just to help me do better at my job”.

Verdict: “It works. It’s well-made. But it’s not for me. Felt a little too robotic. I’d rather just, you know… be in the moment. No judgment, but I don’t think I’ll use it again.”

Fair. But he did keep it. So maybe he’d give it another shot on the right kind of Friday night?

Boy 3: The Situationship Guy (31)

Toy: Skore Waves Vibrating Ring – Love Depot

This one is… complicated. But also the most enthusiastic. He’d never used a sex toy with someone before, but the vibrating ring came with very few instructions and very high success rates.

Verdict: “Okay, so I used it with someone. It was her idea. But now I think I’m going to pretend it was mine because… yeah. It kind of turned me into a better partner. Temporarily. You sure you don’t wanna test one of these together?”

Oh… possibly?

Boy 4: The Kid Who Calls Everything Self-Care (25)

Toy: Leezus Sultaan Manual Stroker

This was the only boy who replied to my toy drop with “this is literally the best day of my life.”

Verdict: “Bro. It’s like if your hand went to therapy. Textured, easy, not scary. I’ve already recommended it to a friend, who thinks I’m some kind of sex god now. You’re welcome.”

He also said he used it twice the first night. This generation? Fearless.

Boy 5: The Married Tech Guy Who Watches Reviews For Fun (31)

Toy: MyMuse Edge Power Stroker

Possibly the most curious of the bunch. He watched two YouTube tutorials and timed his session. He even messaged me a full paragraph of notes about pressure settings.

Verdict: “I thought it would be a joke gift. But it kind of recalibrated what I thought I liked. I now have opinions about suction strength. Also—I may need to upgrade.”

I told him to leave a review. He told me to start a side hustle.

Final Thoughts

So, was it a success?

Four out of five men said yes. One said “not for me”—but not in a shaming way, just a personal-preference way. Two tried it more than once. One may now be too emotionally attached.

What I learned: Men are open to pleasure—they’re just not used to being handed the language (or the tech). Most don’t buy sex toys because they assume they’re gimmicky, or that they should be satisfied with what they’ve always done. But once you give them the option to try something new? The responses are honest, funny, and occasionally a little too flirty for a review setting.

I’ll be doing a follow-up. Strictly for research purposes, of course.