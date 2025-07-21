Romanticise Being Alone Before You Accidentally Romanticise A Man Again

We’ve all found ourselves in this moment. It’s a slow Thursday evening, your nails are freshly painted, the room smells of vanilla and rose, and out of nowhere, you start wondering if that emotionally unavailable man from two months ago wasn’t actually so bad. Maybe he was just misunderstood. Maybe he did care, he simply didn’t know how to show it. He really was that terrible.

Consider this your gentle reminder that not every “almost” was a missed opportunity. Some were near-misses with absolute chaos. And in a world that insists on romanticising romantic love, it’s easy to forget the quiet thrill of simply enjoying your own company.

Solitude Isn’t A Gap — It’s the Main Event

Photograph: (Instagram @gigihadid)

Everyone tells us that being single means waiting for the perfect person, while wasting time choosing that “perfect” person. It feels like love is the destination, and you’re just killing time until someone finally chooses you. But, solitude when done right, feels so liberating. It’s choosing your rhythm, your pace, yourself.

I know that your mornings dont need a “good morning” text to be good. If you want to do something for the plot, go out with your friends and make memories that people would actually like to see in a plot. Not go out with an emotionally challenged guy who would forget your name halfway through the date.

Make Yourself The Main Character

Photograph: (Instagram @taylornation)

The next time you catch yourself romanticising someone because they remembered your favourite matcha place, ask yourself, “Do I give myself that same softness?”

You can be the one to surprise yourself with a solo matcha work date. You can buy yourself flowers. Be the person who fills your life with love, care, and comfort. Build a life so full and delicious that any new character has to bring more than mediocre energy to even make it into the story.

When you fall in love with yourself, it becomes very hard for someone else to convince you to accept less.

Build A Life That Doesn’t Leave Room For Bare Minimums

Photograph: (Instagram @emmachamberlain)

Create a version of yourself who’s so deeply fulfilled, even when your only plus one is your tote bag. Fill your days with movement, music, colour, and care. Learn a language, redecorate your room, and flirt with your own life. Make your routine feel like a ritual, not a placeholder.

The more peace you create within yourself, the harder it becomes for someone to come in and offer you crumbs. Your joy becomes your standard. And suddenly, small talk and half-plans just won’t cut it anymore.

When He Arrives, Let Him Find You Full

This isn’t about swearing off relationships, it’s about remembering that the next person who enters your orbit should enhance the beauty you’ve already created, not become its reason.

Because you don't need a man to romanticise your life. All you need is a mirror, a good playlist, and a mood.