7 Places For The Perfect Glam Getaway With Your Girlies

From barefoot luxury to boho rooftops, these travel destinations are perfect for golden hours, deep conversations, and unforgettable moments with your girls.

There’s something magical about travelling with your closest friends, the inside jokes, the shared playlists, the last-minute outfit swaps. And as women-led travel continues to rise, one thing is certain: girl gang and glamorous getaways are no longer just a trend; they’re a well-deserved ritual.

1. Kandima Maldives – For Island Glam With A Playful Twist



Who says the Maldives is just for honeymooners? Kandima is rewriting the rules with its bold, high-energy take on the classic island escape. Wake up to a three-kilometre stretch of pristine beach, race your bestie on the island’s full-scale go-karting track, or dive into water adventures with Aquaholics, from paddleboarding to jet-skiing across crystal-clear lagoons.



Evenings are made for sunset cruises, cocktails at the adults-only Forbidden Bar, and dancing poolside to Kandima’s resident DJ. Don’t miss the indulgent Sea Coconut Secret treatment at Eskape Spa, a dreamy ritual of toasted coconut and pure coconut oil that will leave you glowing. For girl gangs who love a bit of sparkle with their sunshine, this is paradise found.

2. Tulum, Mexico – For Boho Days And Mezcal Nights



Tulum offers that laid-back luxury your group chat has been manifesting. Here, morning yoga sessions flow into beachside brunches, and afternoons are spent exploring cenotes or browsing artisanal boutiques. Rent a minimalist villa, cycle through palm-lined roads, and enjoy evenings of mezcal, music, and moonlight. It’s barefoot glamour with a soulful edge.

3. Amalfi Coast, Italy – For Linen Looks And Lemon Groves



There’s no rule that says romance has to involve a partner; the Amalfi Coast is perfect for celebrating friendship, too. Base yourself in Positano, explore pastel-hued villages, sip Aperol spritz with a sea view, and cruise to Capri in coordinated white ensembles. This is your Eat, Pray, Love moment, except you’ve brought the girls along for the ride.

4. Marrakech, Morocco – For Design, Culture, And Rooftop Dinners



If your group thrives on colour, culture, and good food, Marrakech delivers in every sense. Stay in a riad with intricate tilework and dreamy courtyards, wander the souks in search of treasures, and end your days with candlelit tagine dinners overlooking the medina. For something truly memorable, book a glamping escape in the Agafay Desert.

5. Bali, Indonesia – For Soulful Retreats And Wellness Rituals



Bali is where you slow down, stretch out, and reconnect with yourself and your friends. Ubud’s lush rice terraces, sound baths, and serene temples offer the ideal reset, while Seminyak and Canggu balance the calm with beach bars, market stalls, and breezy cafés. Whether you’re craving a healing retreat or a free-spirited holiday, Bali ticks every box.

6. Goa, India – For Sunsets, Slow Living, And Vintage Finds



Goa is more than just beach parties; it’s a cultural pocket of sunshine and charm. Head to the quieter villages of Assagao or Siolim, where Portuguese villas, cosy cafés, and artisanal stores create the perfect setting for long lunches and late-night chats. Add in coastal drives and hidden beaches, and you’ve got yourself the ideal India-based escape.

7. Barcelona, Spain – For Art, Aperitivo, And Endless Energy



Barcelona brings the best of all worlds—beach, city, and an unmatched creative spirit. Spend your days discovering Gaudí’s whimsical architecture, wandering through independent boutiques, and sipping sangria at open-air tapas bars. At night, the city comes alive with rooftop DJs, flamenco performances, and that unmistakable Mediterranean magic.

The Glamcation Edit

There’s something truly special about escaping with your girl gang, no schedules, no stress, just sun, style, and soul-nourishing moments. Whether you’re chasing waves, wandering historic streets, or simply dancing under the stars, these destinations promise laughter, connection, and memories you’ll revisit for years to come.

Your next chapter of friendship? It starts with a boarding pass.