The Gut Cult: What Everyone’s Getting Wrong About Probiotics

You can tell a wellness trend has peaked when your nail tech starts recommending a probiotic. Or when your Instagram feed serves up a gut health gummy right between a Dyson ad and a Zara haul. We’ve entered the era of digestive panic, where every bit of puffiness is blamed on “gut imbalance” and the solution is always a supplement, a shot, or something fermented with an aspirational label.

As someone who’s been bloated since 2016, I get the appeal. But let’s all calm down for a second. Because between the influencer-sponsored kombucha and the vague “gut reset” kits, most of us are missing the point.

First of All, Your Gut Is Not a Villain

The gut is trendy because it deserves to be. It impacts digestion, skin, energy, mood, and immunity. But somewhere along the way, it became the scapegoat for every uncomfortable feeling.

Bloated after pizza? Gut health.

Bad skin week? Gut health.

Tired? PMS? Cranky? Gut health.

We’ve gone from ignoring our digestive system to pathologising it every time our jeans feel snug.

Not All Probiotics Are the Same (Or Necessary)

Here’s the thing: most over-the-counter probiotic products are either underdosed, mismatched to your symptoms, or just unnecessary. You can’t solve all your problems with a cute bottle of cultured coconut water.

Unless your doctor has suggested it, or you’ve done a real elimination diet, throwing random probiotics at your body is like texting your ex, “we need to talk” without knowing what you actually want.

The Basics That Still Work (Sorry, No Shortcuts)

If you really want to support your gut:

Eat fibre (fruits, veggies, whole grains—you know the drill).



Drink water like you mean it.



Sleep like you love yourself.



Reduce stress, or at least stop doomscrolling wellness TikTok past midnight.





Also: move your body. You don’t need to deadlift. A walk after lunch helps more than another capsule you can’t pronounce.

Some Things That Actually Help (And Won’t Bankrupt You)

Curd (dahi) – Literally our OG probiotic. Add it to your lunch.





Buttermilk with jeera – Cooling, easy on the gut, and doesn’t come in a glass bottle with a ₹600 price tag.





Kimchi/pickle/fermented veggies – A few spoons, not the whole jar.





Yakult or probiotic yoghurt – If you want the cute bottle, at least get one that’s clinically tested.





And if you’re still bloated? Check your period calendar. Check your water intake. Check your stress. It might not be your microbiome. It might just be life.

Because here’s the truth: your gut doesn’t need a full-time job, a rebrand, or a new £60-a-month subscription. It just needs consistency. And maybe a little less dairy on the wrong days.