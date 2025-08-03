Offline & Thriving: A Reminder That Wellness Is For You, Not Your Feed

The wellness world can feel like a lot. You open Instagram or scroll through Reels and suddenly you’re being told you need to wake up at 5 a.m., dry brush your body, journal your intentions, take a ginger-turmeric shot, do Pilates every day, gua sha your face, meditate, eat chia seed pudding, and oh—don’t forget your matcha with adaptogens.

If that sounds exhausting, it’s because it is. Somewhere along the way, wellness stopped being about personal health and care and started feeling like another task, another chore, about how “pretty” it looks on camera or your Instagram feed.

But here’s the truth no influencer will tell you: wellness doesn’t have to be a whole thing. It doesn’t have to be expensive, aesthetic, or complicated. It just needs to be what feels good to you, what helps you.

Wellness Can Be Five Deep Breaths Between Meetings

We often treat wellness like a checklist. But what if it’s less about doing more, and more about doing what actually serves you?

Wellness isn’t about performance, it’s about presence. It’s not about sticking to a routine with military precision. It’s how you show up for yourself on days when you feel like a functioning adult, as well as on days when you don’t.

And besides, routines are supposed to make you feel better, not overwhelmed.

Not burdening yourself with a lot of work on a weekend, walking 7k steps because you don’t want to stay at home, finally doing your hair after days are all the different forms you take care of your wellbeing in.

It doesn’t always have to be yoga and green juice. Sometimes, it really is skipping the gym and calling your best friend. It’s leaving a toxic group chat. It’s going to therapy. Or taking your vitamins on time. Or squeezing in 30 silent minutes for yourself.

Detaching From The Pinterest Board

Let's get one thing clear. Wellness is not reserved for the privileged few with flexible work timings, or a cute wardrobe, or fancy superfoods and supplements.

It’s more about how you’re feeling than how you’re looking. It’s anything that helps you feel a little more human, a little more safe in your own body, and a little more okay in your own mind.

And that, honestly, is enough.

Tiny Acts of Wellness That Actually Count

Putting your phone in another room while you eat

Drinking water before your coffee

Saying “I don’t have the capacity for this”

Standing in the sun for 30 seconds in the morning

Changing your sheets

Letting yourself rest without earning it

Real healing is chaotic, inconsistent, and deeply personal. It’s waking up with heaviness you can’t explain, learning to sit with discomfort, and choosing—again and again—to show up for yourself, even when it doesn’t look graceful. It’s missing who you used to be, grieving what you never got, and forgiving yourself for not being okay all the time.

Healing isn’t linear, aesthetic, or always visible but it’s happening, quietly, in the moments no one claps for. The real version of wellness is about self-compassion. It’s not about being perfect, it's about being true to yourself.