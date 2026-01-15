Your Chart Is Bored! This Is the Position That Fixes It

Most people use astrology to understand relationships. Fewer use it to understand pleasure. Which is strange, because the planet that governs attraction, chemistry, and satisfaction has been sitting there the whole time. Venus is not about who you are. It is about what you enjoy.

Your Venus sign determines pace, pressure, closeness, control, and whether you want sex to feel grounding, playful, intense, or simply efficient. If your sex life has felt slightly off this year, chances are you have been trying the wrong style, not lacking desire.

Before 2025 ends, this is the one position your Venus sign actually responds to.

Aries Venus

Try: The Wheelbarrow

Fast-paced, athletic, and unapologetically intense. This position suits people who like momentum, challenge, and a sense of physical urgency. Aries Venus gets bored easily, and this one keeps the energy high and the power dynamic sharp.

Google it. You’ll understand immediately why this works for you.

Taurus Venus

Try: The Lotus

A seated, face-to-face position that prioritises slowness, closeness, and full-body contact. Taurus Venus wants comfort and depth, not acrobatics. This position allows lingering, grounding, and an unhurried pace that feels indulgent rather than performative.

Gemini Venus

Try: The Seated Straddle

Versatile, adjustable, and playful. This position allows talking, teasing, movement, and easy switching. Gemini Venus thrives on stimulation and interaction, and this one keeps things mentally engaging instead of repetitive.

Cancer Venus

Try: Spooning

A classic for a reason. Side-by-side intimacy that emphasises security, warmth, and emotional closeness. Cancer Venus needs to feel held, not watched or evaluated. This position is about continuity and comfort rather than novelty.

Leo Venus

Try: The Amazon

Confident, commanding, and visually striking. Leo Venus likes presence and control, and this position flips the traditional dynamic in a way that feels bold and intentional. It’s about being seen and owning the moment without apology.

Virgo Venus

Try: The Flatiron

Controlled, structured, and deeply focused. This position is less about spectacle and more about precision. Virgo Venus prefers something that feels considered and effective, where every movement has a purpose.

Libra Venus

Try: The Butterfly

Balanced, elegant, and visually pleasing. This position works well for people who care about rhythm, symmetry, and mutual participation. Libra Venus wants harmony, not chaos, and this one delivers a sense of mutual flow.

Scorpio Venus

Try: The Pretzel Dip

Intense, layered, and physically close. This position creates depth and complexity without rushing. Scorpio Venus wants immersion and control, and this one allows for sustained intensity without being frantic.

Sagittarius Venus

Try: Standing (Face-to-Face)

Simple, upright, and adaptable. Sagittarius Venus values freedom and spontaneity, and this position works in multiple settings without feeling rehearsed. It’s about movement and immediacy rather than setup.

Capricorn Venus

Try: The Chairman

Structured, grounded, and power-forward. This position suits people who like authority and clarity in dynamics. Capricorn Venus responds well to intention and confidence rather than experimentation for its own sake.

Aquarius Venus

Try: Reverse Cowgirl

Detached but inventive, this position allows independence and variation while maintaining intensity. Aquarius Venus likes autonomy and novelty, and this one gives space without disconnecting.

Pisces Venus

Try: Missionary (With Elevated Legs)

A grounded variation on a familiar position that increases closeness and sensation without complication. Pisces Venus doesn’t need theatrics. This version keeps things immersive, connected, and emotionally present.

