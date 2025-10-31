Real, Radiant, Unfiltered: Inside Prableen Kaur’s Heartfelt Wedding

We’ve all grown up dreaming about the perfect wedding, the kind we saw in Karan Johar films or felt while listening to Kabira on loop. But when it came to her big day, Prableen Kaur chose a different story. Steering away from grandeur and filters, she infused every part of her celebration with her “unfiltered self.” It was a wedding that wasn’t just beautiful but unapologetically real, one that mirrored her personality in the most authentic way.

As she sat down with ELLE to reflect on her journey, Prableen opened up about every detail, from curating her dream bridal look to the emotions behind her choices. Here’s what she shared.

What made you want to highlight smaller, local talent instead of going the typical luxury-label route?

I’ve always believed talent doesn’t need a big name to shine. I’m here because others once took a chance on me, and this was my way of paying it forward. Every vendor—from my mehendi artist to my outfit designer, was chosen for their passion, and that love showed in every detail. It truly felt like a once-in-a-lifetime experience, built on emotion, not just aesthetics.

What were some details you were particular about, something that really reflected you as a bride?

I wanted everything to feel intentional, not staged. People know me as the 'No Filter' girl. I wanted to carry that girl with me to my wedding with the exact energy! My look, décor, music, even the vows… they all had to feel honest and real, not fabricated. Having a female priest conduct the ceremony was incredibly meaningful to me; it reflected everything I stand for, equality, inclusion, and doing things my way. I didn’t want a wedding that looked perfect but one that felt real.

Your skin journey is something you’ve been open about. How did you prep for your wedding week without going overboard?

My goal wasn’t perfection, it was confidence. I kept it simple, plenty of sleep, hydration, and mindful eating in the months leading up. My then fiancé, now husband (still surreal!), was my biggest cheerleader. I swear by beauty from within so I opted for fresh juices, veggies, berries, and good fats. Rahul says I glowed, and and I’ll happily take his word for it!!

How did you approach your bridal makeup look?

The brief was simple: me, but glowy. I wanted to look more like myself in the mirror than on Instagram. Since I did my own makeup for every function, I stayed true to my style, dewy, natural, and lightweight enough to glow without feeling heavy. With soft contouring, subtle highlights, and tones inspired by the delicate work on my outfit, I went for shimmered eyes, warm lips, and an effortless glow. Thoughtful, personal, and completely me

Any last-minute skin or hair SOS moments that ended up saving the day?

There were a few SOS moments, and pretending otherwise would be a lie! Stress is real, and we all know it. Plus, thinking about the most important day of your life without stressing? Practically impossible! The overthinking, the adrenaline, the emotions… all of it shows up somewhere: oily scalp, puffy face, sudden flare-ups. What truly saved me was going back to basics that my mom suggested—coconut oil, ice, and lots of water (and my friends, of course, who doubled up as emotional therapists!). For my hair, with gentle care and styling that kept things fresh and natural through every function.



How did you manage your hair during all the functions? Any product or trick that worked wonders?

My hairstylists and I went for easy, timeless looks that wouldn’t require constant fixing. We alternated between soft buns and loose waves, simple yet elegant. A heat protectant and a slightly lived-in texture also helped my hairstyles hold shape and volume beautifully.

You’ve inspired a lot of people to choose confidence over conformity. What would you tell brides who feel pressured to “look perfect”?

I’d tell them that perfection is not the goal; presence is. You’ll never remember if your eyeliner smudged, but you’ll always remember how you felt in that moment. Don’t shrink yourself trying to fit into someone else’s idea of “bridal.” You are allowed to look like you. Be kind to yourself and eat the dessert, let the dupatta fall, and laugh mid-photo.

If you had to describe your wedding in one word, what would it be?

Unfiltered. Because that’s exactly what it was… raw, emotional, imperfect, beautiful, and entirely real.

Weddings have evolved from mere celebrations to deeply personal stories. Prableen’s big day reflected her essence, her beauty dreams, and the love she shares with her partner. Today’s brides are celebrating what truly matters, authenticity, individuality, and heartfelt connection.

