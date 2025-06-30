Where Mind Meets Skin: India’s New Holistic Skincare Movement

India’s skincare landscape is witnessing a quiet revolution. At its forefront stands SEREKO, the country’s first psychodermatology-led brand that blends mental well-being with advanced skin science. We spoke with Malvika Jain, Founder & CEO, about her inspiration, the journey so far, and how SEREKO is setting a new benchmark for holistic beauty.

SEREKO is India’s first psychodermatology-based skincare brand. What inspired you to merge skincare with mental well-being and science, how has your own journey shaped the vision behind it?

The idea for SEREKO emerged from a personal experience that shifted my perspective on skin health. In 2021, while quarantined with my extended family, I saw my cousin battling severe acne and anxiety. After trying countless treatments, it was only when a dermatologist recommended addressing her mental health that her skin began to clear. This connection fascinated me.

As I researched further, I discovered psychodermatology, a science dedicated to the mind-skin link. I realised most traditional skincare overlooks how mental health fuels issues like acne and premature ageing. That sparked my determination to build SEREKO, a brand grounded in science and emotional well-being.

Psychodermatology is still relatively new in India. How have consumers responded and how do you see it shaping the future of skincare?

Despite being a novel concept, psychodermatology has resonated powerfully with Indian consumers. Initially, scientific terms can feel daunting, but once people understand how stress impacts the skin, it immediately clicks. Considering that nearly one in three people with skin issues also face mental health challenges—and that 77% of Indians regularly deal with stress—the connection is undeniable. Our Calming Gel Pen, for example, has developed a loyal following because it not only soothes skin but also calms the mind.

Looking ahead, psychodermatology will redefine skincare in India. People are no longer satisfied with surface-level fixes—they want solutions that address the root causes. This shift towards a holistic, mind-skin approach is just beginning and will drive a wave of innovation in the industry.

Regarding your new launch, the Anti-Acne Biome™ range, what sets it apart from conventional acne treatments?

Anti-Acne Biome™ goes beyond traditional acne products by combining advanced antimicrobial actives with stress-relieving ingredients. It tackles inflammation, excess oil, and emotional triggers simultaneously.

While many products effectively treat acne on the surface, they ignore the emotional dimension. Stress and anxiety are major contributors to persistent breakouts. By integrating our NeuroCalm® formula, we created India’s first range designed specifically for stress-induced acne, offering a genuinely holistic solution.

What has been your most personally rewarding moment since launching SEREKO?

There have been many, but one stands out. At a pop-up, a young woman shared how she struggled with stress-triggered flare-ups, redness, tingling, rashes, especially during challenging times. She started using our Calming Gel Pen and saw significant improvement.

Hearing her story was incredibly moving. It reinforced why we do what we do: to make a real difference in people’s lives. Every time someone shares their journey, it reaffirms our mission.

What are your favourite SEREKO products that you think everyone should try?

It’s hard to choose, but two stand out:

Hydra-Crème: A 100-hour ceramide and peptide moisturiser in a lightweight gel formula. It was created for sensitive, dry skin, like mine, without the heaviness of traditional creams.

The Calming Gel Pen: Our cult favourite and my personal must-have. With the highest concentration of NeuroCalm®, it significantly reduces cortisol and soothes both skin and mind. It’s my go-to for instant calm.

How do you see India’s skincare industry evolving, and how does SEREKO plan to stay ahead?

The Indian skincare space is evolving rapidly. Consumers today are better informed, seeking transparency, clinical proof, and solutions tailored to their concerns.

Our philosophy, that happy skin begins with a happy mind, aligns perfectly with this shift towards holistic wellness. By focusing on stress as a root cause, we’re not just keeping up with trends; we’re helping shape a new category altogether.

What is your vision for the brand’s future, are there new categories or innovations on the horizon?

Our goal is to establish SEREKO as the leader in psychodermatology skincare in India and make it widely accessible. We envision expanding beyond products into holistic wellness experiences, including state-of-the-art clinics offering personalised treatments. By collaborating with more experts, we hope to bring psychodermatology to life in more immersive and transformative ways.