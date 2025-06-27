Recession Core : The New 'It Girl' Aesthetic?

You’re not imagining it, everything is feeling a little 2010 again. You’re digging out your Baby Lips, listening to The 1975 like it’s a coping mechanism, and eyeing a Blackberry Curve on OLX, all while deciding between a maxi skirt and micro shorts. That strange but oddly familiar combination of emotional fatigue, economic restraint, and soft nostalgia? There’s a name for it: recession core.

What Is Recession Core?

There's a fashion and culture shift happening, in case you haven't noticed. At its centre, it’s about dressing like you're burnt out, financially, emotionally, existentially but making it look chic (no insensitivity, intended!). It’s showing up in floor-length skirts and frayed band tees, tinted moisturisers and impulse-purchased Labubu figurines, recycled playlists and repurposed tote bags.

Talking about it, says Snapchat Creator Rida Tharana, "There’s an aesthetic layer (everything becomes a trend eventually), but it also reflects a genuine shift in mindset. People are more conscious of spending, repeating outfits, thrifting, and buying only what they’ll use. The look might trend on social media, yet the underlying practicality feels real."

And it’s not new. Fashion has always responded to financial uncertainty—skirt lengths, lipstick sales, and spending patterns have historically reflected broader economic moods. But what makes this iteration different is the tone: this isn’t about aspirational dressing. It’s about resourcefulness, emotional recall, and cultural code-switching. It’s not dressing to look rich; it’s dressing like you’ve survived something.

The Hemline Theory

Let’s talk data. The Hemline Index may be an old theory, but its roots track, skirt lengths that have long been used to predict economic shifts. Longer hemlines in times of uncertainty, shorter ones in moments of excess. In 2025, both are happening, and that contradiction is the point.

You’ll find micro-shorts and floor-sweeping maxi skirts coexisting in the same wardrobe, like optimism and realism taking turns. Oversized tailoring has become armour for uncertain times, borrowing structure when everything else feels shapeless. Thrifted blazers and knockoff Birkins are less about faking status and more about wielding it strategically. And the once-coveted logo bag? Replaced by a tote with emotional weight, one that’s probably screen-printed with a quote, a bookstore, or a band you actually care about.

The style isn’t loud, it’s clever. Each piece has intention. You wear your clothes like you're making decisions, not just getting dressed. It's curated chaos, wrapped in self-awareness. You’re not shopping less because you’re broke (though maybe you are). You’re shopping less because you’ve stopped needing more.

Beauty’s Soft Rebrand

While the fashion conversation is loud, there’s something quietly interesting happening in the beauty world, too. We’re seeing the return of emotional minimalism. Routines are getting dialed down. We’re reaching for dependable, skin-first basics. Glossy full-face glam has been replaced by tinted moisturiser, balmy textures, and a cream blush you can apply with your fingers on the metro. Makeup now needs to feel like a hug, not a performance. There’s also a sense of Y2K and Tumblr-era nostalgia woven into all this, a longing for when things felt easier. The kind of makeup looks that remind you of Alexa Chung at Glastonbury or Sky Ferreira in a hazy music video. A little smudged eyeliner, slept-in waves, maybe even a claw clip if you’re feeling especially wistful. It’s beauty with feelings. Beauty with memory.

"One affordable product that totally feels luxe to me is the lip balm from inde wild. I was initially loyal to a specific brand and hesitant to try anything new, but they sent it to me and I gave it a shot—and now I’m obsessed! For just ₹800, it feels like such a steal and additionally, its incredibly long lasting. Plus, it’s super brown-skin friendly, which makes me love it even more. It’s definitely one of those affordable finds that delivers a luxe-like experience," says Snapchat Creator Vriddhi Patwa.

What makes this particularly compelling is that it’s not about scrimping or denying pleasure, it’s about streamlining. Making smart, intentional choices that feel sustainable. Finding comfort in products you already own or rediscovering the joy of a drugstore classic (is it really a recession core starter pack if you’re not hoarding mini tubes of Weleda Skin Food?)

The Culture Edit

It’s no coincidence that this cultural softening is happening at the same time we’re all pressing play on old Bon Iver albums or digging into Tumblr archives. The lines between beauty, fashion, tech, and music are blurring. We’re craving the tactility of a Blackberry keyboard just as much as the waxy slip of a sheer lip balm. Both make us feel something real.

Every generation has had a recession-core moment. The Great Depression had red lipstick. The 2008 crash had Topshop and dry shampoo. Millennials had normcore. Gen Z? We have matcha, Labubu, and rewatching Skins until the buffering symbol becomes therapy. This version of the trend is not about hiding hardship behind polish — it’s about wearing your survival strategy in plain sight. A hoodie from your ex. Thrifted trousers that fit almost right. Claw clips, ballet flats, the return of Tumblr-core. Even your Spotify Daylist is a crisis response. Paramore, Bon Iver, Taylor's 2012 acoustic tracks, it’s all there.





The reason recession core feels so specific yet so widely relatable is because we’re all operating in emotional extremes. We’re optimising our time, scaling back spending, and romanticising the smallest comforts. We’re making “add to cart” decisions like they’re life choices. And we’re styling hoodies and designer dupes with the same level of care because value isn’t just about money anymore, it’s about memory, comfort, and self-preservation.



It doesn’t promise escape. It promises emotional utility. You’re still in the chaos, but your outfit holds you together. Your lip balm calms you down. Your tote bag carries more than just books; it holds a worldview. So if you're reapplying Baby Lips while listening to The 1975 in a maxi skirt that doubles as a comfort blanket, congratulations. You're not falling apart. You're recession-core coded. And you carry it well.

In a world where everything feels fast, uncertain and ultra-optimised, recession core is a return to the simple, the stable, and the soul-soothing. And honestly? I’m leaning all the way in. See you at the pharmacy with a tote full of old favourites and my 2012 playlist on shuffle.