Why We’re Fangirling Over The Celebrity Ponytail This Summer

If fashion has its clean girl aesthetic, this one would take the crown when it comes to hairstyles. For the ponytail is a classic case of a nonfussed and smart way to flaunt your hair. Worn mid, low, top, bubble, fishtail or braided, this definitely a trusty, go-to style for the summer hair do. It’s also moved from the quick-fix, just-pull-it-into-a-band-at- home mantra to actually making for celebrity glamour – on the red carpet and off it with so many stars wearing one. Here’s how the ponytail has gone from girl-next-door to IT Girlie…



Starry Saviour



Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid Photograph: (Instagram)

The ponytail is literally synonymous with Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande, who have made high ponytails part of their look. In the realm of those forever ponies is also Doja Cat, who wowed in her ‘mile-long’ ponytail at a music awards night. Bella Hadid gave the hairdo a retro-style snatched look, while Priyanka Chopra’s nod to it was in the way of a bubble-style ponytail at the BAFTA Awards and Alia Bhatt chose to go low-style with a mid-parting. You cannot forget Beyonce who’s completely elevated the look (remember her ponytail-under-curved-cornrows’ that she flaunted at the The Lion King premiere. Cutting to the Grammy Awards this year, Chappell Roan’s long pink pony also got everyone fangirling. Well, we can go on; this look is such a celeb fave.



With the summer here and set to get more scorching, we know the ponytail is going to be a saviour, getting those strands off your face and back. Agrees hairstylist Ritika Kadam: “A ponytail keeps your hair off your neck, helping you stay cooler in hot weather. It reduces sweat and discomfort and is easy maintenance as it’s quick to style and requires minimal effort, perfect for busy summer days. Ponytails can also be dressed up or down, making them suitable for various summer occasions, from casual outings to formal events”

So go ponytail, but this time make it chic. We got experts and style tips for that easy-breezy ponytail swag.



So Many Advantages

So what’s so special about a ponytail that's cool yet powerful? Says Kanta Motwani, “The ponytail suits various face shapes, hair textures, and personal styles. It is quick and easy to style and is my instant pick-me-up style solution. I think it’s both playful and powerful; one size fits all, plus it's gender neutral. A ponytail can also make you feel more put-together and confident.” What are the ways she would style one? “It can be styled in many ways, from sleek and polished and messy and undone. You can dress up a ponytail with bows and bands or bobby pins and dressy clips.”



Top 5 Celebrity Ponytails: Madonna To JLo

Elaborating on why this is such a cool ’do, beauty professional Elton Fernandez says, “Considering that a ponytail has lasted so long, across centuries and eras, timelessness is in the fact that it is both practical, convenient and stylish. It’s empowering while also celebrating what is feminine about hair on our heads.”



Madonna in her iconic braid-wrapped ponytail during her Blond Ambition World Tour Photograph: (Getty Images)



His own top celeb pony picks would be? “My five favourite noteworthy ponytails would start with Madonna – her timeless blonde pony with braided wrap on the base on the top of her head was so beautiful, especially with her corset bra; totally iconic! Next is the classic Barbie - flirty, lively and youthful - ponytail. I also like a really long ponytail where the hair is growing really long, way past the hips into the legs, celebrating the fact that human hair can grow that long. I would definitely add the half-up like JLo does as it’s stylistically interesting that you can make the hair look like a cascading waterfall. When you put movement into it, it really shows from the front, the side and back; it gives different moods. The last ponytail choice is Ariana Grande – she’s really made it a whole cultural phenomenon with her age group. I like that playful vibe with some swirls around the face, taking a vintage mood and making it modern; I like that,” he states.



Ponytail Fixes For The Party



Photograph: (Pexels)

At work and going to head straight to a soiree with no time for a stop at the salon? You can trust your ponytail to help you make the transition. Elton shares a few things to carry along to make this happen. He says, “I feel like a ponytail is easy and quick; it shouldn’t feel like homework to anybody. If you are going to work, you won’t necessarily be putting a lot of beauty products on because we know what the climate here is like so I would never recommend a heavy head full of product, when you go to work. Perhaps in the evening some dry shampoo for a volumised effect or a little bit of hair cream if you want a polished effect, to give it a refreshed look and get rid of frizz. And maybe a transparent mascara or a baby’s toothbrush for the hairline and to spray them down and give direction when needed. These are the things I would carry.”



Bangs Can Be The Bestie Here

Don’t like showing your face too much? He has a hack. “You could have curtain bangs and a ponytail, that frames the face softer. This is also for those with strong or gaunt structure, you don’t want it to be severe so you leave curtain bangs or little itty bits that have fallen out of the pony around the face.”





