Chappell Roan’s Hairstylist Breaks Down Her 2025 Grammys Look

Chappell Roan’s 2025 is shaping up to be just as dazzling as her 2024. The singer, who became a household name last year, is nominated for a whopping six awards at the 2025 Grammys; her album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess is up for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album Of The Year, and her hit single Good Luck, Babe! is in the running for Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Record Of The Year. Roan has also been nominated for Best New Artist, a title she won at last year’s VMAs. To mark the occasion, she stepped out in a look that had us all doing a double take.

In true Roan fashion, the artist arrived onto the red carpet in an eye-catching, over-the-top ball gown that featured a literal art piece—“Dancer With a Bouquet” by French artist Edgar Degas. To match the dress’s color scheme, she wore a feathered white, yellow, and teal headpiece atop her signature fiery curls. Dom Forletta, the hairstylist behind the cascading look, wanted maximum drama to complement her dress and makeup. “We wanted something that felt like Chappell but amplified,” Forletta tells ELLE.com. “Bigger, longer, more—everything was about taking her look to the next level.”



Roan was involved in each step of the brainstorming process behind the look, according to Folette. “It was truly a collaborative effort where we bounced ideas back and forth,” he says. “Her input was key in shaping the final look—everything was built up together, layering ideas to create something uniquely her.”

Folette wanted to highlight the star’s natural texture, which is why he began with unwashed air-dried hair. After soaking up excess oil and giving the roots some volume with Amika’s Perk Up Dry Shampoo, he added Amika’s Superfruit Star Lightweight Hair Styling Oil to her ends to add some luminosity and heat protection. Next, Forletta enhanced Roan’s curls with the Wavytalk Curlmaker Pro, utilizing the smallest barrel and switching up the directions of the curls. He added even more texture by randomly grabbing various sections and pinning them up before flat ironing those strands with the Wavytalk Vent Sesh. After the curls had cooled, Forletta loosened them up with his fingers.



More was more for Roan’s look tonight, so Forletta attached pre-styled Bellami Silk Seam Clip-In Hair Extensions in Cinnamon Mocha to Roan’s tresses and brushed through everything to ensure that it looked as seamless as possible. He also sprayed down all of the hair with Amika’s Un.done Volume and Matte Texture Spray to mattify the strands and boost the fullness he already created.

The final touch? A contemporary take on the classic victory roll style, which involved pinning several curls on top of Roan’s head. The result of Forletta’s hard work was a jaw-dropping look truly fit for a Midwest princess. Below, find every product you need to replicate the red carpet-worthy style at home.

Read the original article in ELLE USA.