You Don’t Look Like You Drink Water Is the Newest Insult—Here’s How to Look Like You Do

It started with one savage comment under a reel: "She’s pretty but she doesn’t look like she drinks water." The insult spread like wildfire across social platforms, quickly replacing “you look tired” as the most loaded thing you can say to someone’s face. The subtext? You look dull. Inflamed. Maybe even brittle. And definitely not expensive.

Because let’s be honest—hydration isn’t just a health flex anymore, it’s a beauty status symbol. Drinking three litres a day has become an aesthetic identity. And if you aren’t carrying a Stanley Cup or lining your lips with hyaluronic acid, what are you even doing?

But what does “looking hydrated” actually mean? It’s skin that reflects light without looking sweaty. Hair that swishes. Nails that don’t flake. And under-eyes that don’t scream exhaustion. Basically, you look expensive. Alive. Like a girl who juices her cucumbers instead of just eating them.

Here’s how to fake it till your water goals make it.

How to Look Like You Drink Water (Even If You Don’t)

1. Glaze the lips, always.

Dry lips are the ultimate giveaway. Keep a peptide-rich balm or serum (like Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment or Laneige Lip Glowy Balm) in rotation. Bonus if it has a slight sheen—it tells people you’ve got your life together.

2. Rehydrate your face from the outside.

Water-based mists and serums with humectants (like glycerin or polyglutamic acid) go a long way. Start with Avène Eau Thermale or Caudalie Grape Water to calm and prep the skin. Follow with Minimalist’s Hypochlorous Acid Spray for skin-barrier support and a layer of anti-inflammatory goodness.

3. Ice your under-eye



Cold compresses or cryo sticks depuff and simulate the "I slept eight hours" lie. Follow with a hydrating eye serum (such as Dermatica or Clinique Smart Clinical) and apply a layer of occlusive cream on top to seal in the moisture.

4. Your nails matter more than you think.

Dehydration shows up in hands more than you think. Especially the cuticles. Keep a cuticle oil in your bag (we like Carmesi’s Nourishing Oil or O.P.I’s ProSpa) and a subtle hand cream that doesn’t leave your fingers greasy. The Body Shop Almond Milk Hand Balm is a winner—and yes, your expensive watch will thank you.

5. Hair gloss > hair oil

Hydrated hair reflects light. Dry hair doesn’t. It’s that simple. Whether you're letting it down or pulling it back, your hair should always look finished. A high-shine gloss or serum will make everything look cleaner, sleeker, and infinitely more expensive. Try Moroccanoil’s Glimmer Shine Spray or L'Oréal Professionnel’s Tecni Art Ring Light Shine Mist for that polished glow. If you prefer serums, K18 Molecular Repair Hair Oil or Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil both deliver glass-like shine with damage-repair benefits baked in.

6. Monsoon-specific tip: Carry your glow.



Mumbai’s rogue off-season rains make even the best skin look sullen. Switch to water-resistant tints and non-powder highlighters (we love Nudestix or Makeup by Mario) that won’t melt the second humidity strikes.

7. Eye drops > concealer

Red eyes, dry eyes, itchy eyes—none of them say hydrated. Keep Rohto’s Cool Eye Drops or Refresh Tears in your bag, especially if you spend 7+ hours staring into a screen. It’s the kind of micro-detailing that makes your whole face look brighter, no concealer required.

8. And yes—actually drink water.



If your tongue is dry or your pee is neon, no amount of serum will help. Be a little bit real. This isn’t a sprint to out-glow your ex on Instagram. Looking like you drink water comes from actually treating your body and skin like it deserves support—not sabotage. And no, you don’t need to replace every plastic bottle with bamboo overnight. Finish what you own, then upgrade slowly. Hydration is about long-term intimacy with yourself. Not just the aesthetics of it.

TL;DR:

Looking hydrated is a full-body vibe. It says “I sleep,” “I moisturise,” and “I’m not mentally spiralling in a Starbucks bathroom.” And in 2025, that’s the new luxury.