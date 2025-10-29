Your Horoscope Called — It Says You Need A New Blush

I don’t care what the sceptics say; sometimes the stars really do get it. Mercury might not kill your Wi-Fi, but tell me you haven’t met a Leo radiating main-character energy or a Virgo with a skincare spreadsheet. If our personalities can be written in the stars, why not our blush? If you’re a bold fire sign or a dreamy water baby, there’s a perfect pop of colour waiting for your cheeks. Let’s match your birth chart with your beauty bag.

Aries (21 Mar – 19 Apr)

Your blush: LoveChild Masaba Blockbuster Blush in Jamun Flush

Aries, you’re bold, fearless, and love to stand out, so your blush should do the same. This pigmented formula gives a flush that’s all confidence, all day. It will be your go-to for turning any moment into a statement.

Taurus (20 Apr – 20 May)

Your blush: e.l.f. Cosmetics Luminous Putty Blush in Isla Del Sol

You’re a sucker for luxury, Taurus, but also for quality ingredients. This nourishing cream blush that feels indulgent on the skin. Plus, the coral warmth perfectly suits your earthy energy.

Gemini (21 May – 20 Jun)

Your blush: By Terry Brightening CC Liquid Blush in Rosy Flash

Duality is your thing, Gemini, so you’ll adore this lightweight liquid blush that can be dialled up or down. The fresh pink shade matches your bubbly charm, while the easy blend means you can change your mind about intensity as often as you like.

Cancer (21 Jun – 22 Jul)

Your blush: Glossier Cloud Paint in Puff

Soft, romantic, and tinged with nostalgia, that’s pure Cancer energy. This gel-cream blush melts effortlessly into the skin, creating a natural, luminous flush that feels as gentle and charming as you are.

Leo (23 Jul – 22 Aug)

Your blush: NARS Blush in Exhibit A

Subtle? You? Absolutely not. This fiery red-orange powder looks intimidating in the pan but gives the most striking, sun-kissed warmth when applied with a light hand. Perfect for turning heads without even trying

Virgo (23 Aug – 22 Sep)

Your blush: Dream Beauty Nebula Cream Blush in Helix Berry

Precise, polished, and eternally put-together, Virgo, you need a blush that works with your meticulous routines. This creamy formula blends seamlessly and gives a natural flush without fuss andhas the cutest packaging.

Libra (23 Sep – 22 Oct)

Your blush: On-The-Glow Blush Tinted Moisturiser Stick in Fleur

Balanced, charming, and effortlessly flirty, Libra, this is basically your blush soulmate. This soft pink shade flatters every skin tone, delivering a perfect pop of colour with just a touch.

Scorpio (23 Oct – 21 Nov)

Your blush: Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Drama Cla$$

You’re intense and mysterious, Scorpio, so why settle for a basic pink? This bold violet cream blush is striking yet wearable, and will have people wondering what exactly you’re plotting.

Sagittarius (22 Nov – 21 Dec)

Your blush: Chanel Les Beiges Blush Stick in N24

Adventurous Sag, you’re basically sunshine in human form. This peachy-gold shade adds a soft shimmer that looks like you’ve just come back from a holiday (probably because you have).

Capricorn (22 Dec – 19 Jan)

Your blush: Anastasia Beverly Hills Blurring Serum Blush in Plum

You’re practical but also appreciate quiet sophistication, Capricorn. This long-wearing, serum blush delivers exactly what you need, no drama, just dependable finish. And it fits neatly in your bag for those desk-to-dinner days.

Aquarius (20 Jan – 18 Feb)

Your blush: Kaja Cheeky Stamp Blendable Blush in Feisty

Aquarius, your style is unique. This heart-shaped stamp is fun, quirky, and full of personality, just like you. It’s the perfect little twist to keep your look playful and unforgettable.

Pisces (19 Feb – 20 Mar)

Your blush: Iris Cosmetics Oh! She Blushes Liquid Blush in She's Extra

Dreamy, soft, and a little whimsical, Pisces, this light, blendable blush is basically a love letter to your gentle soul. Perfect for that “caught in a daydream” flush.

Zodiac skeptic or star-chart believer, letting your sign inspire your makeup choices is a win either way. At worst, you find a blush that boosts your confidence. At best, the stars were totally on your side.

