ELLE Cover Star: Park Gyu-Young-Ahead Of The Game

I was on my way to work, running late, mindlessly scrolling on my phone, when a co-worker called from the set of Park Gyu-young’s first cover shoot for ELLE India in Seoul. A few seconds into the call, he said, “You’re going to love her.” As an ardent, or some may say, slightly obsessed K-drama lover, I already did.

When you picture a K-drama character, the image that usually comes to mind is that of a doe-eyed beauty in designer labels, sipping iced Americanos and walking in slow motion through the streets of Seoul. But Park Gyu-young’s filmography doesn’t quite fit that mould. She’s not your regular girl next door but a badass who’s too busy taking down villains (and occasional monsters) to care about how she’s perceived.

Evening dress with double G, Jackie 1961 bag and white patent leather pumps, all by Gucci

On Instagram, she’s the cool girl who posts sleepy-eyed coffee runs, ballet barre stretches, and quiet glimpses of life in Seoul that feel super relatable. A picture of style and ease, she has a unique way of letting her 3.9 million followers in without ever oversharing—her feed, a digital diary in soft light and pointe shoes.

Cotton poplin shirt dress with Horsebit, Blondie crystal mini earrings and gradient lilac printed silk carré, all by Gucci



She is a quiet storm in the apocalyptic horror series Sweet Home (2020 and 2024), which shattered viewership records. In Celebrity (2023), she owns every frame with a kind of sharpened charm, both seductive and scathing. She shows who’s in charge in each scene, making you want to pause and rewind just to catch the little details: a slight tilt of the head, a flicker of emotion in her eyes. And in Netflix’s Squid Game, the global phenomenon that needs no introduction, she plays Kang No-eul, a North Korean pink-suited sniper with secrets, guns, scars, and a profound sorrow that is drowned in silence.

Raw clear quartz crystals shirt blouse embedded on recycled PET and hand tie-dyed sari made from charmeuse silk, both by Bloni; Silver and Garnet stone earrings, Amrapali

When I finally sat down for our Zoom call during the Squid Game press run, she waved into the camera warmly, ready to show me inside the show’s final season. It’s something the whole world is waiting for, especially to see who’s staring down the barrel of No-eul’s gun.



We started our conversation by revisiting where it all began. “I was cast by chance during my university years,” she recalls. “Back then, I didn’t think of acting as a career. But being on set made me feel passionate, determined, and even nervous. That’s how I fell in love with it.” That unplanned start bloomed into a career marked by versatility. From emotionally charged thrillers to sun-dappled rom-coms, Gyu-young has played many characters navigating loss, love, loyalty, and creatures. “Every role taught me something,” she says. “I’m proud of the process. It’s shaped me and also surprised me.”

Porcelain printed jersey dress, Miu Niku; The shroom shoulder grazers earrings, Outhouse

Starring in a global series like Squid Game isn’t for the weak. When asked what drew her to the role in Season 2 of the show, her face lit up. “I was excited about being part of this drama because I was a big fan of Season 1. I watched it several times,” she says. “I used to imagine what it would be like if I were cast for the upcoming seasons… and then it happened. I remember telling my friends and family, and how excited they all were.”

But beyond the thrill of joining a global hit series, it was the emotional depth of her character that sealed the deal. “No-eul lives with deep, complex thoughts. As a pink guard, you’d think she’s just a cog in the machine. I was drawn to her because she allows us to see the world through the eyes of someone usually in the background. When preparing for a role, I focus most on the core emotions of the character and how those emotions evolve.”

One might wonder if she has a mood board or character map, but she doesn’t rely on references. “I never pull from other dramas or films,” she explains. “I make my character from the outside first, her voice, her skin, whether it's dry or glowing, the way she walks, how she stares at something. Then I start to feel the inside, truly empathise with her story and emotions. That’s how No-eul and my other characters have come to life, layer by layer.”



Gyu-young trained hard for the physicality of the role, too. “Director Hwang (Dong-hyuk) wanted me to look like a sniper, a soldier. So I had to work out strenuously to carry that presence,” she says. “But emotionally, he told me this girl is someone who has no reason left to live. He asked me to show those invisible scars.”

The stakes are always high on Squid Game, and you have to pay the price one way or another. Talking about No-eul’s greatest fear outside the game, she says, “She left her daughter in North Korea, and she's always worrying about her daughter’s safety.”

Stepping onto the iconic set, which plays a key role in the show’s storytelling, was a thrilling moment for Gyu-young. “It was massive. And dramatic. It helped us get into the scene right away. Seeing the pink guards and players around—it all felt... fierce,” she shares.

And as an enthusiast of the show, she’s no different from us, rooting for characters to make it out alive. If she had to go back in time and play one of them, she’d choose Ji-young. “She didn’t have many scenes, but had such a strong emotional impact. If I could, I’d love to play her.”

The game’s brutality has blurred the lines between good and evil for almost every character, and No-eul walks that thin line too. Would she ever make a completely evil choice? Gyu-young pauses. “I think her decisions are still rooted in her moral compass. What is the bare minimum respect one human owes another? That’s her line.”

When she’s not in front of the camera, Park Gyu-young is usually curled up with her tablet, diving into her watchlist. Her current favourites? The quietly stirring Silent Hope, the gritty intensity of Peaky Blinders, and the emotionally rich The Boy’s Time. “I love shows that linger,” she says, “the kind that sit with you after.” She also finds herself drawn back to Gattaca, a cult sci-fi film she calls “timeless and strangely beautiful.” As for the soundtrack to her downtime? It’s always Coldplay. “All their songs,” she grins. “Their music just calms me. It’s always playing in the background.”

Shifting focus to the future, I want to know what genres and roles excite her. “I think I’d love to explore slice of life dramas. The kind that makes you reflect on life.” And what about going behind the camera? “I haven’t seriously thought about writing or directing,” she admits, “But if a good opportunity comes along, I’d love to give it a shot.” She lights up again when asked about dream collaborators. “Director Park Chan-wook! I’m a huge fan. Fingers crossed.”

Flora cotton bouclé jacquard jacket, cotton selvedge denim shorts and Jackie 1961 bag with floral embroidery and crystal details, all by Gucci

Despite the dizzying pace of K-Entertainment and the fact that Korean dramas have now found global audiences, Gyu-young remains grounded in gratitude. “I’m truly thankful that Korean content and culture are receiving so much love,” she says. “There are so many actors, directors, writers, and industry people in Korea ready to share diverse stories, and I’m grateful to have opportunities to present those stories together.”

While she may be courting fame on a global scale, Gyu-young still sticks to simple rituals to centre herself. “Stretching in the morning, meditating, evening walks, these help me come back to myself.” And then there’s ballet. “It’s been with me since I was young. It helps me reconnect with my body, with discipline and grace.”

Cotton poplin shirt and shorts with embroidery, shell-shaped earrings and black-brown double sided silk carré with Horsebit print, all by Gucci

Before we wrap, I ask what she’d say to fans watching from India, where Squid Game continues to be a sensation. “If Season 2 was the introduction, Season 3 is the finale. All your questions will be answered. Thank you for all the love, it means everything to us.”

ELLE India Editor: Ainee Nizami Ahmedi; Photographer: Sunhye Shin; Fashion Director: Zoha Castelino; Stylist: Hajeong Lee; Asst. Art Director: Alekha Chugani; Makeup: Ina Kim; Hair: Go Choi; Bookings Editor: Rishith Shetty; Brand coordinator: Rhea Sanil; Assisted by: Idris Nidham (Styling); Production: Thiziscompany by Hee Wong Kang; Airline Partner: Cathay Pacific; Hospitality Partner: Conrad, Seoul; Artist Management: Saram Entertertainment