ELLE Digital Cover Star Konkona Sensharma Is A Study In Contradictions

Some people happen to possess this quality of being able to drop truth bombs — no pretence, no ulterior motive. Afterwards, you’re left doubting your own certainty. Konkona Sensharma is one of those people. With a personality that’s anything but ordinary, she resists the performative expectations the industry heaps on women. She won’t squeeze into a mould — her filmography proves it. She’s busy breaking it instead. Whether it’s acting, directing, or navigating life, Sensharma embodies what it means to be unapologetically real. She’s comfortable with life’s messiness — precisely what makes her so likeable.

"The idea of what a 'real woman' is can't be boxed in," she says. "It’s not something anyone else can define for you.” She unpacks femininity without shying away from contradictions: mothers are not only maternal figures, and womanhood is not a singular, static identity. Her nuance appears when she acknowledges some progress in women’s portrayal, while quickly noting that the evolution is far from complete. "Mainstream cinema is still deeply commercial — filmmakers must balance their artistic vision with financial viability. This doesn’t always allow for exploring the real complexities of being a woman, " she says. That tension between art and commerce has shaped much of Sensharma's career — a path she continues to navigate on her own terms.

If you think she’s all talk and no action (you wouldn’t dare actually), consider her directorial debut, Death in the Gunj. If you’ve seen it, you’ll know this isn’t your typical thriller-with-a-twist. Speaking of 15 Park Avenue— a personal milestone, she grows reflective. "I played a schizophrenic woman, and it’s still one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. There’s a particular scene where my character is being institutionalised, and it’s just so raw. The emotional weight of that moment stayed with me," she recounts, when asked which performance would top her archives.

Sensharma's relationship with acting has evolved, not without resistance. Born in a film family — a grandfather who was a noted film historian and a mother who is an accomplished actress and filmmaker — cinema was always within reach. Yet it wasn’t her dream. "I was in films as a kid, but not because I wanted to be — often I was there because it was convenient," she reveals. "I never had a strong ambition to act." For a time, she resisted entirely, considering careers in literature, publishing, or journalism instead. It was only after becoming a mother, when her acting work slowed, that Sensharma began to fully accept this path. "I wasn’t working much, and that gave me time to reflect," she says, with the ease of someone who’s fully embraced her craft. "Looking back, I realise how lucky I am. I enjoy what I do, and I appreciate it more with time.”

When asked about her relationship with Bengali cinema, she credits an arthouse sensibility that shaped her. "My mother didn’t encourage watching mainstream films. She wanted me to see nuanced, independent cinema, which exposed me to a different side of filmmaking." Her distinctive filmography is a testament to that influence. As an actor, her films often leave audiences with questions rather than neat answers — an ambiguity that she relishes to the T. "I like films that don’t wrap things up neatly. I don’t want to be told how to feel. Much mainstream cinema, in Bollywood and Hollywood, removes room for complexity," she says. Her attraction to ambiguity runs deep in her work, and it’s something she wears as a badge of honour.

Fashion has been a journey too for her — a rather unexpected one, considering her more laid-back, eclectic style. "Early on, I didn’t care much for fashion. But over the years, especially with the help of my stylist Damini Das, I’ve grown comfortable with it. I love jeans and a T-shirt, other days I’m in a saree or an oversized outfit." Her preferences lean toward muted tones, with black, white, navy, and greys making up much of her wardrobe. "I’m not interested in entertaining people with my style choices. It’s not a priority," she adds, matter-of-factly.

As for how she navigates her public image, Sharma is thoughtful and slightly bemused. "I don’t have constant invasive fame. I can go about my life fairly easily. People recognise me, but it’s not overwhelming. It’s funny; I’ll forget people know me, then suddenly someone asks for a photo at airport security,” she laughs. "I try to be polite, but I’m often too frazzled to meet their expectations in that moment." She’s grateful for the love her work receives, yet protective of her privacy. "It’s about balance. I’m lucky that my fame isn’t invasive."

One thing Sensharma wants to set straight: her lesser-known obsessions. "I’m really good at peeling garlic — and I love it," she says with a laugh. "Also, I’m a bit obsessed with keeping things organised, though it’s harder with a young child around. It irritates me when things are out of place." It’s a glimpse of a grounded woman who finds peace in the simple, tactile rituals of everyday life.

She’s the kind of woman you’d want to have a coffee with (or tea, perhaps—we should’ve asked her), because she won’t just talk to you, she’ll talk with you. And oh, she’s a damn good listener.

