Indians At Cannes: A Legacy of Glamour, Grit, And Groundbreaking Cinema

The Cannes Film Festival has long been a stage where Indian cinema and its stars have shone brightly. From iconic red carpet moments to historic wins, Indian artists have continually made their mark at this prestigious event.

Here's a look at some of the most memorable Indian presences at Cannes:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her Cannes debut in 2002, representing L'Oréal Paris, and has since become a staple on the red carpet. In 2003, she broke new ground as the first Indian actress to serve on the Cannes jury, showcasing her global appeal and the rising prominence of Indian cinema. Her fashion choices, ranging from traditional sarees to avant-garde gowns (we all remember and absolutely love her cindrella moment at Cannes), have consistently garnered international attention, solidifying her status as a global style icon.

Deepika Padukone

In 2022, Deepika Padukone served as a jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, joining an elite panel of international filmmakers and artists. Her presence on the jury highlighted her global recognition and contribution to cinema. Deepika's elegant ensembles and poised demeanor further cemented her status as a global ambassador for Indian cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan made his Cannes debut in 2002, attending the festival for the premiere of Devdas alongside co-star Aishwarya Rai and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo paired with a crisp white shirt and a black bowtie, epitomizing timeless elegance. His presence marked a significant moment for Indian cinema on the global stage.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made her Cannes debut in 2019, turning heads with her glamorous ensembles. For the premiere of Rocketman, she donned a custom black-and-rose gold sequin Roberto Cavalli gown featuring a strapless neckline and a thigh-high slit, showcasing her curves with confidence. She paired the look with Chopard jewelry, including a choker necklace and earrings, adding a touch of sparkle to her appearance.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma made her Cannes debut in 2023, attending the festival to honor women in cinema. She wore a stunning off-shoulder ruffled Richard Quinn gown with embellished details, exuding elegance and sophistication. Her choice of minimal makeup and a sleek hairstyle allowed the gown to take center stage, making a memorable first impression.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan served on the Cannes jury in 2013, bringing her acting expertise to the festival's prestigious panel. Her fashion choices included a nude Sabyasachi sari adorned with jewelry by Pankaj Surana, featuring a statement jadau nathni that caught everyone's attention. She also embraced traditional Indian attire with a bright maroon lehenga, showcasing her cultural pride on the international stage.

Preity Zinta

After 17 years, Preity Zinta returned to Cannes in 2024 to present the Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award to Santosh Sivan. She dazzled in a mesmerizing white Vivienna Lorikeet gown, radiating elegance and grace. Additionally, she wore a pink saree, blending traditional Indian attire with contemporary fashion, showcasing her versatility and timeless style.

Ratna Pathak Shah

In 2024, Ratna Pathak Shah attended Cannes for the screening of the restored version of Shyam Benegal’s Manthan as part of Cannes Classics. She walked the red carpet in a saree from her own closet, paired with a handwoven jacket and blouse made from plant-dyed, handwoven Himroo fabric, celebrating Indian craftsmanship and sustainability.

Payal Kapadia, Chhaya Kadam & Kani Kusruti (2024)

Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine as Light made history in 2024 as the first Indian film in three decades to compete at Cannes, winning the Grand Prix. She wore an outfit crafted by Kolkata-based designer Santanu Das from Maku Textiles, known for its artisanal and sustainable fashion, reflecting her commitment to authenticity and Indian craftsmanship. Actors Chhaya Kadam and Kani Kusruti starring in the film, contributed to its success at Cannes. Their performances were integral to the film's emotional depth and international recognition. At the photocall, Kani Kusruti wore a minimalist ensemble that reflected the film's themes, while Chhaya Kadam embraced traditional Indian attire, showcasing the diversity and richness of Indian fashion.



Anasuya Sengupta

Anasuya Sengupta won the Best Actress award at Cannes 2024 for her role in The Shameless, marking a significant achievement for Indian actors on the global stage. She received the award wearing an outfit she purchased from a flea market, exemplifying her grounded nature and focus on performance over glamour.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has been a regular at Cannes, known for her bold and stylish red carpet appearances that often make headlines and set fashion trends. In 2018, she wore a beige Vera Wang gown paired with Chopard jewels, exuding grace and elegance. Her fashion choices continue to inspire and influence global fashion narratives.

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma attended Cannes in 2023, representing the new wave of Indian actors gaining international attention for their versatile performances. He looked suave in a black suit, sharing pictures from the red carpet where he is seen waving at fans and posing for photographers, showcasing his rising prominence on the global stage.

From trailblazers like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to contemporary talents like Payal Kapadia, Indian cinema continues to shine brightly at the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing its rich diversity and artistic excellence to the world.





