ELLEDigitalCover: Susan Holmes McKagan Is Still Serving

Growing up in the 90s, MTV and the radio were pretty much the soundtrack of my childhood. Music videos weren’t just entertainment, they were portals into a world of style, glam and serious attitude. I still remember the moment I first saw George Michael’s ‘Freedom!’ video—Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Tatjana Patitz, it was like a supermodel explosion. And then there was ‘November Rain’. Stephanie Seymour in that tiny wedding dress? Iconic. So when I got the chance to interview Susan Holmes McKagan, it felt like the ultimate full-circle moment. Not only is she a legit ‘90s supermodel, but she also happens to be married to Duff McKagan, bassist of one of the greatest rock bands of all time, Guns N’ Roses.

On Susan Holmes McKagan: Dress and shoes, both by Dolce Gabanna. Bracelets by Glynneth B and Chrome Hearts

Our chat? A total vibe. McKagan dialled in, being the kind of cool that doesn’t need to try. From walking for Versace and CHANEL in fashion’s most epic decade to parenting two creative powerhouse daughters, she has lived a thousand lives—and still finds time to beat everyone at NYT’s Wordle. She’s especially excited for the band's tour stop in India—it’s her very first time visiting the country. “It’s been on my bucket list forever,” she tells me. “Everyone I know says it’s one of their favourite places. I can’t wait to see the fashion, experience the food, and watch the sunset on Marine Drive (in Mumbai).” She’s even got her look picked out: an Indian designer top with crystals, paired with cool-girl denim. Classic McKagan—fashion meets rock and roll with just the right amount of sparkle.

We start by talking about that era. The shows. The chaos. The camaraderie. “Fashion week back then was wild,” she says. "We’d fly into Milan or Paris, and it would be fittings till 2 am and then call times at 6 the next morning; it was nonstop." And it wasn’t just the hours—it was the energy: “We’d do five to seven looks per show, not just one. It was intense, but you’d also get to bond with designers, stylists, and the whole crew. There was a real sense of family.”

On Susan Holmes McKagan: Dress by Paco Rabanne

McKagan credits the ‘90s for giving her that once-in-a-lifetime mix of glamour and grit. She was working constantly, living out of suitcases, and making six figures in five days. “It was our bread and butter,” she explains. “You didn’t have Instagram campaigns or promo gigs. You had to show up, walk the show, and work your ass off." Today, she observes a shift. Models are influencers, the mystery is gone, and the vibe is way more performative. “Now everyone’s backstage filming GRWMs or vlogs,” she laughs. “Back then, we just had a cigarette and maybe a book. We were in the moment.”

One of her all-time favourite shoots? An ELLE USA spread with Tyra Banks, shot in ‘93 on the streets of LA “People still tag me in recreations of those outfits for Halloween,” she smiles. “That one just had all the magic.” Fashion may be faster now, but McKagan’s staying rooted. Her daughter Mae is a Parsons grad designing sustainable fashion, and she couldn’t be prouder. “They’re both creative, both wildly smart. Grace is into British lit and poetry. They inspire me.” We also talked about what makes her tick, style-wise, today. She’s big on mixing high and low—think denim and vintage bags, statement heels with slouchy sweats. “I’m still rock and roll,” she says. “Combat boots, a smoky eye, a little attitude.” And of course, I had to ask about her most iconic tour looks. “Coachella 2016—Hedi Slimane based a whole Saint Laurent menswear collection on Duff’s stage look,” she shares..

On Susan Holmes McKagan: Full look and shoes, both by Roberto Cavalli

When asked about fashion pet peeves, she didn’t hold back. “I’m so done with crop tops,” she groans. “And crunchy sugar water hair. Why was that ever a thing?” As for trends she’d revive? “Simplicity. A cinched waist. Clean tailoring. I’m over the tent-dress era.”

Her take on reality TV was just as refreshingly honest. “I did it once—'Married to Rock’. Same producers as the Kardashians. It was fun, glam, no lines to memorise.” But she’s not rushing back into that world. “I’ve been asked to do ‘Housewives’ so many times. I’ll be the friend who doesn’t fight,” she laughs. As we wrap up, I ask McKagan what project she’s still dreaming of. Her novel ‘The Velvet Rose’, a fictionalised love letter to the ‘90s fashion-meets-rock scene, sits at the top of that list. “I’d love to see it made into a series,” she says. “Think ‘Almost Famous’ meets ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’. I even have the cast in mind—Sydney Sweeney fits the bill exactly.”

On Susan Holmes McKagan: Jacket by Mae New York. Skirt by Namalia

Talking to McKagan feels like flipping through a glossy coffee table book—glamorous, yes, but also layered, real, and deeply passionate. She’s the kind of woman who has walked for the greats, danced through backstage chaos, supported her very talented family and still finds time to laugh, create, and champion new voices.

If the ‘90s were about making fashion history, Susan Holmes McKagan is making sure its legacy walks right into the future—with a smokey eye, a vintage bag, and some killer boots.

ELLE India Editor: Ainee Nizami Ahmedi, Photographer: Veronica Sams, Stylist: Rafael Linares (Art Department Agency LA), Asst. Art Director: Alekha Chugani (Cover Design), Makeup: Julianne Kaye (Exclusive Artists), Hair: Johnny Stuntz (Uncommon Artists), Artist Reputation Management: One Management, Location: Summerjax Studios