India Art Fair 2025: A Kaleidoscope of Art, Design, And Dialogue

India Art Fair 2025 has officially transformed Delhi into a vibrant hub of creativity, opening its doors yesterday on February 6th and running through February 9th. Returning to the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla for its 16th edition, South Asia's premier platform for modern and contemporary art promises an immersive experience that transcends the conventional boundaries of artistic expression. With a record-breaking 120 exhibitors, including 26 first-time participants, IAF 2025 is a dynamic convergence of galleries, artists, designers, institutions, and enthusiasts, all celebrating the rich tapestry of South Asian art and culture.





This year's fair places a strong emphasis on cross-disciplinary practises, showcasing artists who are redefining the very essence of form, materiality, and meaning. By balancing established masters with emerging talents, the IAFcreates a space where legacy meets innovation, where the whispers of the past harmonise with the bold voices of the future. Expect to witness a dialogue between South Asian modernists and contemporary superstars, alongside a new wave of artists who are capturing the zeitgeist of our times.

One of the highlights of the IAF 2025 is the expanded Design section, a testament to the fair's commitment to breaking down barriers between creative disciplines. This year, 11 studios will present a curated selection of collectible design, furniture, bespoke jewellery, and textiles, inviting visitors to explore the seamless integration of art and functionality. This expansion not only enriches the visitor experience but also fosters creative synergies, inspiring innovative projects that resonate with both visual appeal and social relevance.

A Closer Look at Featured Exhibitions

Among the must-see exhibitions at the IAF 2025, Tarun Tahiliani's "Tree of Life" series stands out as a poignant exploration of humanity's relationship with nature. Through eight painted tapestries, Tahiliani chronicles the evolution of this vital symbol, from its pristine harmony to its current state amidst human-made structures. Employing techniques such as French Knots and Aari embroidery on hand-painted textiles, with delicate Mother-of-Pearl detailing, Tahiliani's work is both a visual celebration and a cautionary tale, urging us to reconnect with the earth's abundance and honour the Tree of Life as a symbol of our shared future. The progression within the series captures a shift from untouched ecosystems, where birds and animals freely thrived, to landscapes increasingly dominated by human ambition, subtly underscoring the delicate balance at stake.





Visitors can also look forward to Viraj Khanna's thought-provoking creations, which employ textile, embroidery, and paintings, utilising khakha as a painting tool. Additionally, the IAF 2025 will feature dedicated platforms for South Asian heritage and emerging artists, including textile art from the Delhi Crafts Council and installations from Bridge Bharat. Emerging artists like Teja Gavankar will present mixed media works that reflect the region's diverse artistic landscape.

With its commitment to inclusivity, the IAF 2025 is taking steps to ensure that art is accessible to all. In collaboration with the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), the fair will offer inclusive art workshops, providing a welcoming environment for visitors to explore their creativity. Accessibility services such as braille guides, sign language interpreters, and wheelchair services will also be available, ensuring that everyone can fully participate in this celebration of art and culture.





The India Art Fair 2025 is more than just an event; it's a catalyst for dialogue, a celebration of diversity, and a testament to the transformative power of art. Whether you're a seasoned collector, a design aficionado, or simply curious to explore the world of South Asian art, the IAF 2025 promises an unforgettable experience that will ignite your imagination and leave you inspired.