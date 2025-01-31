subscribe
Glamour, Grit: Everything That Went Down At ELLE List 2025

The exclusive celebrations that took place at Four Seasons, Mumbai last night, brought out the who's who in a toast to honour achievement in different fields. 

| Ismat Tahseen
Elle list 2025
Shabana Azmi, Ishan Khatter and Shalini Passi were among the winners at ELLE List 2025 on January 30 Photograph: (ELLE)

Icons, Trendsetters, Young Achievers - if there was a gathering that told a story of success that met hard work and a self-made persona, that was the case for the guests at the ELLE List Awards 2025, last night. They came, they saw and conquered, regaling everyone with their achieivements and of course, impeccable style!

Mandira Bedi, Twinkle Khanna and Ranveer Brar at the ELLE List 2025 Awards night
Mandira Bedi, Twinkle Khanna and Ranveer Brar at the ELLE List 2025 Awards night Photograph: (ELLE)

 
On Friday post sunset, all roads led to the Four Seasons in Mumbai, as one of the biggest nights in fashion unfolded. From royalty to industry doyennes and corporate heads, powerful names across different fields made their way to ELLE List, 2025. Living up to its name, the awards night honours accomplished names in every field and this one, was no exception. 

Shalmali Kholgade performs at the event
Shalmali Kholgade performs at the event Photograph: (ELLE)

 

Kalki Koechlin lights up the night
Kalki Koechlin lights up the night Photograph: (ELLE)


If you have ever wondered what it takes to throw one of the most exclusive parties in town, ELLE's A-guest list rewrote that playbook, with a fitting tribute to the likes of Shabana Azmi, Ishan Khatter, Shalini Passi, Kalki Koechlin, Tahira Kashyap, Nikhat Zareen, Dhruv Kapoor, Diipa Khosla and so many more. Glamour and panache and, in this case, a lot of grit, came to the fore during the evening as the awards honoured those who have made it on their terms, their way, an emotion that's been part of the legacy of Elle.

Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia Photograph: (ELLE)


In no time, the evening was afire with fine conversation, food and fabulous stories. From the red carpet that led our intimate group of 200 guests into a chandeliered ballroom to the big celebratory open-air after-party at AER where everyone let their hair down after a fabulous awards presentation, we have all the details from the big night! 

Sponsors 

Celebration Partner: Jacob’s Creek Unvined
Hydration Partner: Vedica Himalayan Spring Water
Time Partner: Timex
Leisure Partner: Bellagio Rewards Club Colombo
Scalp Care Partner: Dove Scalp+ Therapy
Style Partner: Mia By Tanishq
Luxury Partner: Da Milano Italia
Gifting Partners: Olaplex India, Sereko, O3plus and Fixderma

Moments From The Big Night

Sahil Salathia and Twinkle Khanna at ELLE List Awards 2025
Sahil Salathia and Twinkle Khanna at ELLE List Awards 2025 Photograph: (ELLE)


Sahil Salathia and Shailni Passi at ELLE List Awards 2025
Sahil Salathia and Shailni Passi at ELLE List Awards 2025 Photograph: (ELLE)

 
