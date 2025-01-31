ELLE List 2025: Winners Of The Night

What does it take to be on The ELLE List? Star power? Check. Unapologetic talent? Double check. A little bit of magic that makes the world stop and take notice? Absolutely. Every year, we celebrate the icons, rule-breakers, and game-changers who are redefining what it means to be at the top of their game. From cinematic legends to rising stars, from business moguls to cultural disruptors, this list is a curated collection of the people who made 2024 truly unforgettable.

So, who made the cut this time? Scroll on to meet the performers, innovators, and visionaries who have been making headlines, breaking records, and inspiring us all.

Cinema And Entertainment

ELLE Timeless Trailblazer – Karisma Kapoor



An icon, a trendsetter, and a true trailblazer, Karisma Kapoor continues to inspire generations with her grace, talent, and unforgettable screen presence. She remains a timeless force in cinema.

ELLE Performer Of The Year – Tamannaah Bhatia



She owned 2024 with the blockbuster Aaj Ki Raat and set trends with Kaavaalaa. With unmatched energy and a magnetic screen presence, Tamannaah Bhatia had everyone dancing to her tunes.

ELLE Voice Of Power In Cinema – Taapsee Pannu



Starring in Phir Ayee Haseen Dilruba and Khel Khel Mein, Taapsee Pannu delivered powerful performances that showcased her range, charisma, and presence.

ELLE Rising Star, Female – Khushi Kapoor



Bollywood royalty in the making, Khushi Kapoor debuted with The Archies and quickly made waves with Loveyapa. Up next, she stars in Naadaniyaan opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan.

ELLE Rising Star, Male – Vedang Raina



From charming audiences as Reggie Mantle in The Archies to proving his versatility in Jigra, Vedang Raina is a multi-hyphenate star on the rise.

ELLE Global Rising Star – Ishaan Khatter



After making his Hollywood debut in The Perfect Couple and gearing up for The Royals, Ishaan Khatter is paving the way for South Asian representation on a global scale.

ELLE Global Icon Of Entertainment – Vir Das



A comedian and storyteller who transcended borders, Vir Das became the first Indian to both host and win an International Emmy, solidifying his impact.

ELLE Cinematic Icon – Pankaj Tripathi



A master of depth and versatility, Pankaj Tripathi continues to redefine Indian storytelling, proving time and again why he’s an icon of modern cinema.

ELLE Star Performer – Jaideep Ahlawat



Few actors command the screen like Jaideep Ahlawat. His gripping performances and effortless screen presence make him a standout star.

ELLE Fresh Face – Pratibha Ranta



A rising talent with undeniable charm and screen presence, Pratibha Ranta is a name to watch out for in Indian cinema.

ELLE Mouldbreaker – Kalki Koechlin



Fearless and unconventional, Kalki Koechlin challenges norms, redefines storytelling, and proves that art can be a powerful tool for change.

ELLE Beyond Beauty – Shilpa Shetty



More than just a beauty icon, Shilpa Shetty is a wellness advocate, entrepreneur a style inspiration, and a role model who redefines agelessness and holistic living.

ELLE Legacy Award – Shabana Azmi



A true legend, Shabana Azmi has worked with cinematic greats and used her voice for social change. Her contributions to cinema and society remain unparalleled.

ELLE Pathbreaking Performer - Malavika Mohanan



The graceful and talented Malavika Mohanan graced our screens with her debut in Pattam Pole and stole our hearts in Beyond The Clouds. With her remarkable performances and striking screen presence, she has carved a space for herself in Indian cinema. There is no doubt that she is the ELLE Pathbreaking Performer.

Culture, Business And Impact

ELLE Business Icon Of The Year - Vineeta Singh



Vineeta Singh is a true game-changer in the beauty industry. As the Co-founder & CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics and a Shark Tank India icon, she has transformed the landscape of Indian beauty with bold innovation. A triathlete and ultramarathoner, she embodies resilience and ambition. Presenting our ELLE Business Icon of the Year—Vineeta Singh.

ELLE Global Entrepreneur of the Year - Diipa Khosla



Diipa Khosla is redefining conscious beauty with indē wild, blending Ayurvedic rituals and cutting-edge science into Ayurvedistry™. Recently, she partnered with Sephora UK, taking her vision global. Awarding ELLE Global Entrepreneur of the Year, Diipa Büller-Khosla.

ELLE Cultural Muse - Shalini Passi



She is a powerhouse in the art world—a curator, photographer, philanthropist, and so much more. Her influence spans across creative disciplines, and her work continues to inspire. She is our ELLE Cultural Muse awardee.

ELLE Gamechanger - Twinkle Khanna



Witty, unfiltered, and a force to be reckoned with. A bestselling author and media mogul with a Master’s in Fiction Writing from Goldsmiths, London—she is constantly evolving. Presenting the ELLE Gamechanger of 2025, Twinkle Khanna.

ELLE Sustainable Visionary Of The Year - Anita Dongre



A global fashion force, dressing icons like Hillary Clinton and Kim Kardashian while championing sustainability. With her recent Barbie collaboration, she made history yet again. Let’s celebrate the ELLE Sustainable Visionary of the Year, Anita Dongre.

ELLE Sports Hero Of The Year - Sheetal Devi



An unstoppable force. Born with phocomelia, she did not let anything hold her back—clinching bronze at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. A true inspiration and the winner of our ELLE Sports Hero of the Year.

ELLE Cultural Icon Of The Year - Gauravi Kumari



A young royal making waves in fashion, luxury, and culture. Through her label, the PDKF store, she uplifts artisan communities and continues the legacy of strong, visionary women. Presenting the ELLE Cultural Icon of the Year, Princess Gauravi Kumari.

ELLE Creative Trailblazer - Jayesh Sachdev



A boundary-breaking artist, sculptor, and designer. The first Indian artist to collaborate with Zara, his work defies categories and mediums. Presenting the ELLE Creative Trailblazer award to the visionary Jayesh Sachdev.

ELLE Impact: Fashion - Dhruv Kapoor



A visionary designer who channels the bold aesthetics of the ‘60s and ‘70s into modern-day craftsmanship. A Milan Fashion Week favourite, he’s unstoppable. Celebrating ELLE Impact: Fashion winner, Dhruv Kapoor.

ELLE Luxe Lifestyle Visionary - Siddhika Jalan & Co



A true visionary, known for curating luxury experiences that are as exquisite as they are unforgettable. From Chanel trousseaus to vintage train invites, she redefines indulgence with style and substance. The ELLE Luxe Lifestyle Visionary goes to Siddhika Jalan & Co.

ELLE Impact: Cinema - Tahira Kashyap



An Indian film director and writer made her directorial debut with the short film Toffee and went on to direct Zindagi in Short followed by Sharmajee Ki Beti. Ladies and gentlemen, put your hands together for the winner of ELLE Impact: Cinema, the talented Tahira Kashyap.

ELLE Young Achiever In Entertainment - Anshul Garg



A dynamic force in Indian music, Anshul Garg is the founder of Desi Music Factory and Play DMF. At 29, he’s one of the youngest and most influential producers, creating innovative sounds that captivate global audiences. Also making waves in the film industry, he’s orchestrating one of the biggest collaborations—bringing Selena Gomez to India soon.

ELLE Impact: Food - Ranveer Brar



The recipient of our ELLE Impact: Food award is a culinary polymath. At 25, he was the youngest executive chef in India. A partner at three restaurants across the US, he also helms a content production label, Hot Potato Productions. He recently made his acting debut in Modern Love Mumbai. Big cheers for Ranveer Brar.

ELLE Impact: Sports - Nikhat Zareen



Nikhat Zareen’s career took off with a victory at the 2011 Youth World Championships. Eleven years later, she made history by clinching gold in the 52kg category at the 2022 Senior World Championships, joining the ranks of Mary Kom. A two-time World Champion (2022, 2023), she also secured gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and a bronze at the Asian Games. Her achievements have earned her prestigious honors, including the Padma Shri and the Arjuna Award, solidifying her status as one of India’s finest boxers.

ELLE Icon Of Modern Bridalwear - Sunaina Khera



Sunaina Khera has redefined modern bridalwear with elegance and edge. Her contemporary yet timeless creations make her a favourite among today’s brides. The ELLE Icon of Modern Bridalwear is the brilliant Sunaina Khera!

ELLE Impact: Interior Design - Ashiesh Shah



From office spaces to penthouses, Ashiesh Shah’s portfolio is extensive and diverse. Lending his inimitable touch to celebrity homes of Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Aditya Roy Kapoor, he’s been eclipsing the design galaxy. He’s our winner of ELLE Impact: Interior Design.

ELLE Spotlight Performer - Shalmali Kholgade



Shalmali Kholgade is a powerhouse performer, known for her soulful voice and electrifying stage presence. She continues to captivate audiences with every note. She’s our ELLE Spotlight Performer.

ELLE Impact: Music - Rishab Rikhiram Sharma



A maestro of the sitar, he’s bringing Indian classical music to the global stage with a fresh, modern edge. His artistry bridges tradition and innovation, making him a true force in 2025. The ELLE Impact Award: Music goes to Rishab Rikhiram Sharma!

ELLE Modern Style Visionary - Sanket Mehta



Renowned for his impeccable taste and innovative approach, Sanket Mehta has been a driving force in shaping India’s luxury fashion landscape. A true visionary, his expertise and passion for style now earn him the prestigious ELLE Modern Style Visionary award.



This year’s ELLE Graduates 2025 awardees embody vision, artistry, and resilience—each carving their unique path in their respective industries. As we celebrate these pioneers, we look forward to seeing how they continue to inspire and shape the future.

