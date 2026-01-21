ELLE List 2026: The Winners Of The Night

Influence today is loud, fleeting, and often measured in moments. The ELLE List has always looked past that. Each year, it recognises individuals and institutions shaping culture with intention; through work that lasts, ideas that travel, and impact that extends well beyond visibility. The ELLE List 2026, Driven by BYD, brings together voices from fashion, cinema, music, business, food, art, and social impact who didn’t just keep up with the moment; they defined it.
From enduring legacies to emerging forces, this year’s winners reflect clarity, conviction, and cultural relevance. Scroll on to see the complete list of ELLE List 2026 winners.
Fashion & Design
ELLE Creative Trailblazer - Kallol Datta
Recognised for fearless originality and a design language that consistently challenges convention.
ELLE Award For Modern Luxury Couture - Falguni Shane Peacock
From dressing international icons like Beyoncé and Sarah Jessica Parker, to global Indian stars such as Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, their couture speaks a language that transcends borders.
ELLE Designer Of The Year - Manish Malhotra
With a legacy defined by vision, reinvention and enduring impact, his work has shaped modern Indian glamour while taking craftsmanship from local ateliers to the global stage.
ELLE Excellence In Contemporary Indian Fashion - Ranna Gill
Awarded for balancing commercial success with a strong, contemporary aesthetic.
ELLE Emerging Powerhouse Of Modern Indian Fashion - Sana Barreja
Recognised as a confident new-generation designer shaping modern Indian fashion.
ELLE Jewellery Designer Of The Year - Disha Shah
Honoured for refined, modern jewellery rooted in precision and craftsmanship.
ELLE Modern Indian Luxury Label Of The Year - Ritika Mirchandani
Celebrated for a design language that merges craft with contemporary luxury.
ELLE The Saree Revivalist - Darshan Dudhoria
Recognised for reimagining the saree as a scalable, living craft while supporting artisan communities.
ELLE Fashion For Social Change - Tilfi
Awarded for preserving Banaras handloom traditions through fashion with purpose.
ELLE Digital Creator of the Year - Meghna Kaur
Honoured for content that blends style, fashion and storytelling, with her work continuing to shape how audiences engage with digital culture today.
ELLE Bridal Couture Visionary of the Year - Riantas
Awarded for continuing to carve a place in India’s modern fashion landscape, with a focus on refined silhouettes, thoughtful construction and Indian heritage
ELLE Modern Luxury Trendsetter - Mohak Narang
Awarded for his content that blends fashion, lifestyle and personal narrative, his influence continues to resonate with a new generation of audiences.
ELLE India Legacy of Fine Jewellery Craftsmanship -Jinesh Hiralal Mehta
Honoured for decades of dedication to excellence and an uncompromising eye for detail, his work has helped shape India’s fine jewellery landscape across generations.
ELLE Icon of Heirloom Couture - Mohit Falod
Awarded for heirloom couture that has design language rooted in tradition and elevated through detail and restraint.
ELLE Craft Innovation - Aarti Vijay Gupta
Recognised for transforming traditional craftsmanship through modern form and precision, her work continues to redefine how Indian craft evolves today.
Cinema, Performance & Storytelling
ELLE Visionary In Storytelling - Guneet Monga
Honoured for championing bold narratives and taking Indian stories to global audiences.
ELLE Voice Of Power In Cinema - Boman Irani
A body of work defined by gravitas, warmth, and remarkable versatility, his performances continue to influence actors and audiences alike. From being part of ELLE India’s very first edition in 1996 to shaping the cultural landscape of Indian cinema over decades, his journey mirrors the magazine’s own legacy of impact and evolution.
ELLE Gamechanger - Sayani Gupta
Through fearless choices, her voice has consistently challenged norms, expanded representation and reshaped cultural conversations.
ELLE Trendsetting Star - Pulkit Samrat
From genre shifts to a growing range, his trajectory reflects a willingness to evolve.
ELLE Mouldbreaker -Karan Tacker
Defined by reinvention and range, his choices across formats and genres are guided by quiet conviction — most recently underscored by the success of Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery.
ELLE Disruptor -Avinash Tiwary
From Laila Majnu to Mehta Boys, he has emerged as a leading man who chooses depth over convention, bringing risk, restraint and quiet intensity to every role.
ELLE Impact Cinema -Annapurna Roy
Awarded for her evocative and deeply human contributions to cinema, Annapurna Roy’s work brings emotional depth, nuance, and quiet power to the screen.
Music & Pop Culture
ELLE Legacy (Music) - A R Rahman
Honoured for a body of work that continues to inspire emotion, innovation and excellence across the world.
ELLE Timeless Pop Pioneer - Shaan
Celebrated for a career that continues to evolve while remaining instantly recognisable.
ELLE New Age Musical Disruptor - Rishabh Rikiram Sharma
Recognised for blending classical Indian music with contemporary expression.
ELLE Pop Cultural Icon - Tamannaah Bhatia
At the crossroads of cinema, pop culture and reinvention, she continues to shape the cultural conversation with confidence and range.
Business, Leadership & Social Impact
ELLE Power With Purpose - Dia Mirza
Honoured for sustained environmental advocacy and environmental leadership that continue to create impact far beyond the screen.
ELLE Impact: Social - Shantanu Naidu
Celebrated for translating empathy into long-term social action and mentorship.
ELLE Impact: Modern Heritage - Sunita Singh Shekhawat & Niharika Singh Shekhawat
Recognised for preserving meenakari while giving it contemporary relevance.
ELLE Beauty Legacy- Blossom Kocchar
Awarded for building a legacy rooted in holistic beauty, mentoring generations of professionals, and creating an enduring impact that continues to define the industry.
Art, Culture & Creative Impact
ELLE Best Cultural Art Project - Bollywood Art Project (Ranjit Dahiya)
Awarded for transforming public spaces into accessible art experiences.
ELLE Impact: Art & Culture - Doyel Joshi & Neil Ghose Balser (How Are You Feeling Studio)
Recognised for immersive, participatory art that expands how culture is experienced.
ELLE Impact: Fashion - Bijoy Shetty
Honoured for reshaping fashion storytelling through cinematic visual language.
Food, Travel & Lifestyle
ELLE Culinary Icon Of The Year - Saransh Goila
Celebrated for shaping modern Indian food culture beyond restaurant walls.
ELLE Best Restaurateur - Dhaval Udeshi
Recognised for consistently redefining dining experiences.
ELLE Luxury Lifestyle & Travel Influencer Of The Year - Neha Pandey
Honoured for destination-led storytelling rooted in detail and discovery.
ELLE Luxe Lifestyle Visionary - Atul Kasbekar
Celebrated for shaping taste, imagery, and aspiration across media and luxury.
Emerging Talent & New Voices
ELLE Fresh Face, Male - Vishal Jethwa
With performances that command attention and signal a promising future, he represents a new wave of talent redefining contemporary cinema.
ELLE Rising Star, Female - Kalyani Priyadarshan
With a breakout year that includes leading Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, one of the biggest Indian films of 2025, her performances combine range, confidence and a compelling on-screen presence that marks her as a defining voice of her generation.
ELLE Fresh Face - Kriti Shetty
With performances that balance freshness, confidence and emotional depth, she has quickly emerged as a face to watch across Indian cinema.
ELLE Face To Watch Out For, Female - Sahher Bambba
With an on-screen presence that feels instinctive and assured, she represents a new wave of talent ready to shape what comes next.
ELLE Gen Z Trailblazer - Shanaya Kapoor
With a growing presence that reflects clarity, ambition and cultural relevance, she represents the spirit of a generation ready to define what comes next.
The ELLE List 2026 reflects a year where influence was measured not by virality, but by vision. Across disciplines, the winners shared a common thread: clarity of purpose, cultural relevance, and a commitment to shaping what comes next. In celebrating them, ELLE once again captured the pulse of a year defined by impact over noise.
The ELLE List 2026 is
Driven By: BYD
Time Partner: Timex
Hydration Partner: Vedica Himalayan Spring Water
Celebration Partner: Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Luxury Partner: Da Milano
Gifting Partner: Anti-Norm