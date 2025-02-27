ELLE Exclusive: Meet The Fresh Crop Of NIF Global Presents GenNext At Lakmē Fashion Week In Partnership With FDCI

With more than 250 fashion careers launched across 38 seasons, Lakmē Fashion Week's GenNext designer program is one of the most well-known venues for identifying up-and-coming talent. Rahul Mishra, Pero By Aneeth Arora, Masaba Gupta, Kanika Goyal, Dhruv Kapoor, and numerous others found guidance in the acclaimed launch pad. And since Lakmē Fashion Week is in its 25th year, the reigns are set to be held by a new group including the likes of Abhishek Shinde (Abhichiq), Somya Lochan (Quarter), and Yash Patil (That Antiquepiece). The trio has earned the esteemed chance to present their ground-breaking designs on the ramp, as the 39th edition ushers in a new era of inventiveness to add to the rich fabric of India’s fashion landscape.

We caught up with the winners, here's what they had to say on their respective journeys:

Abhishek Shinde

I have come to realize that my true strength lies in creativity—exploring and expressing through textiles and fashion. To me it is about finding a harmonious balance between tradition and modernity, while shaping stories through my design approach. Also, beyond this, what truly keeps me going is the endless possibilities that lie ahead, the pursuit of new narratives in fashion, and the chance to shape my personal distinct voice in the industry.

Favourite Past Winner:

I've always admired Antar-Agni by Ujjwal Dubey—his anti-fit draperies, versatile silhouettes, and textile choices are truly captivating. What I love most is how each piece stands strong on its own while seamlessly coming together, balancing function and aesthetics with ease.

Somya Lochan

I often say that I didn’t choose design—design chose me. It was my mother who spotted a newspaper ad and filled out my NIFT application. It was never part of the plan, but fate had other ideas. Over time, design became my language, as natural to me as speaking—a way of communicating without words. My initiation into textiles began with a bold step—quitting a well-paying job. I traveled across Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam to work with clusters and NGOs. It was during this time that I realized a simple truth: in everything we do, we contribute in quarters—one part to the larger whole.

Favourite Past Winner:

My favorite past winner has to be MARGN. It’s even more special because my favorite brand also happens to be my best friend’s. I've had the privilege of witnessing the journey up close—and what an incredible journey it has been.

Yash Patil

Long before I embarked on my design journey, I had developed a passion for collecting unique objects and textiles that resonated with me. This curiosity-driven pursuit allowed me to delve deeper into the richness of our cultural heritage, traditional crafts, and timeless values. When I merged this cultural immersion with my formal design education, I gained a solid foundation in technical skills and design principles. This fusion of traditional inspiration and modern design expertise enabled me to craft a distinctive vision that honors our roots while embracing the dynamism of modern India. The result is a design aesthetic that is refined, forward-thinking, and relevant to our times.

Favourite Past Winner:

One of my favourite past winners is undoubtedly Aneeth Arora of Pero. What draws me to Pero is its uniquely crafted world, which evolves and refines with each passing season. Pero's success is a testament to the power of staying true to oneself and one's artistic vision, even in the face of commercial pressures.

