5 Chic Office Outfits Inspired By Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's 90s Wardrobe

While there are countless images of today’s It girls and style icons, there remains only an estimated 100 of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy for public use. And yet, through this handful of images, her polished yet down-to-earth style lives on, being written about, mood-boarded and emulated nearly three decades on since her tragic passing.

Advertisment

This year, however, we have been given a closer look inside her life and style through the lens of Ryan Murphy’s limited series, Love Story. Sarah Pidgeon portrays the strong-willed CBK who we first meet in a nail bar, deciding to switch her red nails for a more palatable neutral. A few moments later, we see her at work as a Calvin Klein sales associate, where she eventually rises the through the ranks and becomes a close confidant to Klein himself.

Murphy’s portrayal of the Calvin Klein office is minimalist: greys, whites and almost devoid of colour. The outfits are a 90s time capsule of pencils skirts, sleek shirting and slim sunglasses. For Bessette, her work wardrobe was one for the ages, leaning into her ability to elevate a look that might seem simple to the untrained eye. Much, if not all, that she wears would also look right at home in today's offices. It begs the question, what would CBK wear to work today?

Quietly luxurious brands such as The Row, Toteme, Rohe and Joseph come to mind. However, she was known to incorporate more affordable items in her wardrobe - supposedly even swapping her Hermès Birkin bag for a tote from L.L. Bean.

Advertisment

With that in mind, we’ve put together five work outfits that we think CBK would wear today. Some are updated copies of outfits she was photographed in, while others lean into modern trends that she might have partaken in, such as capris and fashion flip flops.

Below, we put together 5 CBK-inspired spring outfits you can shop today.

V-Neck Knit & Skirt

M&S Pure Cashmere V-Neck Jumper

Joseph Virgin Wool Midi Skirt

Toteme Downtown Leather Knee Boots

Mansur Gavriel Everyday Cabas Bag

Brown Shirt & Black Trousers

Cos Tailored Pima Cotton Shirt

Reformation Gale straight-leg satin trousers

Meller Osei Oval Sunglasses

G.H. Bass Larson Penny Loafers

Turtleneck & Slip Dress

Herno 100% Wool Sweater

Vince Hammered Satin Slip Dress

DeMellier The New York

Lemaire Square Toe Mules

Black Overcoat & Denim

Toteme Garderob Grain De Poudre Wool-blend Coat

Cos Clean Cut T-Shirt