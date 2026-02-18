subscribe
4 Street Style Trends From New York Fashion Week That You Can Copy Right Now

Tomorrow’s forecast is looking stylish!

Team ELLE USA
New York Fashion Week’s fall/winter 2026 showing is officially over. While we editors take notes on the runways to see what’s coming in the season ahead, we also keep our eyes steady on the streets to find out what fashion’s biggest trendsetters are wearing right now.

Armed with a week’s worth of notes and more blurry iPhone pictures than I can count, I’m prepared to report back with my findings. Ahead, find the four biggest street style trends from New York Fashion Week that you can copy, stat.

Animal-Print Coats

Street Style - February 2026 New York Fashion Week

Left, right, and center, everywhere I turned this week, I saw yet another fashionable woman in yet another animal print coat. Leopard was the most common, but I also spotted fawn, zebra, and even giraffe-printed outerwear.

Pillbox Hats

new york, new york february 14 blanca arimany is seen wearing a white pillbox hat, black sunglasses, gold stud earrings, a white bouclé buttonup jacket, a black turtleneck, a black leather belt with silver hardware, black voluminous harem trousers, and black patent leather opentoe heels, while carrying a black leather clutch with silver stud detailing during new york fashion week fall winter 2026 on february 14, 2026 in new york city photo by 305picsgetty images

Not to toot our own horn, but we totally called this one. What the Scandi girls do at Copenhagen Fashion Week is often a good indicator of what trends we’ll see in New York, and this one was no exception.

Bold Color Blocking

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 11, 2026

Did someone say 2016 is back? Well, with it comes color blocking—but this time, the trend has a considerably more elevated feel. Whether you’re getting experimental with primary colors like classic red (more on that in a moment) and cobalt blue, or paring down to more muted hues, don’t be afraid to revisit this one.

Pops of Red

Street Style - February 2026 New York Fashion Week

While it isn’t anything new, per se, red accents continue to reign supreme this winter, particularly in the form of a triangle scarf wrapped masterfully around one’s head, as seen here. It goes especially far with a neutral palette like this one, but can be just as effective with a colorful ensemble, too.

