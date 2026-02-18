4 Street Style Trends From New York Fashion Week That You Can Copy Right Now

New York Fashion Week’s fall/winter 2026 showing is officially over. While we editors take notes on the runways to see what’s coming in the season ahead, we also keep our eyes steady on the streets to find out what fashion’s biggest trendsetters are wearing right now.

Advertisment

Armed with a week’s worth of notes and more blurry iPhone pictures than I can count, I’m prepared to report back with my findings. Ahead, find the four biggest street style trends from New York Fashion Week that you can copy, stat.

Animal-Print Coats

Left, right, and center, everywhere I turned this week, I saw yet another fashionable woman in yet another animal print coat. Leopard was the most common, but I also spotted fawn, zebra, and even giraffe-printed outerwear.

Veronica Beard Shelley Calf Hair Dickey Coat

Ba&sh Meelos Coat

Ba&sh Marylou Vinyl Skirt

Schutz Raffaela Boot

Pillbox Hats

Not to toot our own horn, but we totally called this one. What the Scandi girls do at Copenhagen Fashion Week is often a good indicator of what trends we’ll see in New York, and this one was no exception.

Advertisment

Gigi Burris Schiffer Pillbox

Frame Denim The Trim Jacket

Zimmermann Luna Billow Harem Pant

Dehanche Brancusi Leather Belt

Bold Color Blocking

Did someone say 2016 is back? Well, with it comes color blocking—but this time, the trend has a considerably more elevated feel. Whether you’re getting experimental with primary colors like classic red (more on that in a moment) and cobalt blue, or paring down to more muted hues, don’t be afraid to revisit this one.

Tory Burch Wool Blazer

J. Crew Perfect Cashmere Cardigan

Miu Miu Nappa leather skirt

Tory Burch Peep-Toe T-Strap Heeled Sandal

Pops of Red

While it isn’t anything new, per se, red accents continue to reign supreme this winter, particularly in the form of a triangle scarf wrapped masterfully around one’s head, as seen here. It goes especially far with a neutral palette like this one, but can be just as effective with a colorful ensemble, too.

&Daughter Fionn Cashmere Foulard

Burberry Castelford Trench

Prada Printed Silk Twill Scarf

UGG Classic Tall Boot