Minimal, Regal, Radiant: Aneet Padda’s Saree Style Steals The Show

Aneet Padda’s latest appearance in a custom sari by Gauri and Nainika shows how a small shift in styling can change the entire feel of a classic garment.

At first glance, the palette is simple: soft ivory chiffon against a warm neutral backdrop. But the structure of the saree reveals a more considered approach. Instead of the traditional drape where the pallu falls freely over the shoulder, here it is guided differently. The fabric moves over the shoulder and wraps lightly around the arms, almost like a soft stole, giving the silhouette a slightly gown like quality.

This decision also brings the blouse into focus. The halter style blouse is gently ruched, creating texture across the chiffon, and at the centre sits a small floral brooch set with coloured stones. It acts as the quiet anchor of the look, adding just enough detail to break the monochrome without overpowering it.

Below the waist, the saree loosens into a fluid fall. The chiffon is allowed to move naturally, creating a softer skirt rather than a tightly structured drape. The overall effect feels relaxed and modern while still staying recognisably within the language of the sari.

The styling keeps the restraint intact. Fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr pairs the look with delicate jewellery from Mia by Tanishq, including heart shaped earrings and a few rings. The pieces are small and thoughtful, chosen to complement rather than compete with the outfit.

Hair by Sourav Roy is swept into a high half up style that keeps the neckline open, while makeup artist Pompy Hans keeps the beauty look understated. Kohl lined eyes, softly flushed cheeks and a natural rosy lip give the face definition without adding heaviness.

What stands out about the look is its sense of proportion. Nothing feels overworked. The sari isn’t dramatically reimagined; it’s simply adjusted in a way that makes it feel current. The redirected pallu, the structured blouse and the light styling all work together quietly.

On Aneet Padda, the result is poised and easy. It’s a reminder that sometimes the most effective fashion moments come from thoughtful details rather than spectacle.

