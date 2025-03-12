5 Most Talked-About Fashions Meghan Markle Wore On Her Netflix Show

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan gave us plenty of recipe ideas for the next time we throw an outdoor soirée or host a few friends over for dinner. It also delivered plenty of fashion inspiration, too. From the luxurious Zimmermann shorts to the breezy Ulla Johnson dress, the series doubled as a showcase of the chicest finds around. And the real reason why people are still talking about her outfits is because of her strategic approach to shopping.

“I like high-low,” Markle tells Mindy Kaling in one of the episodes. “So...Zara, Loro Piana, and Jenni Kayne,” she says while pointing out each piece in one of her undeniably chic outfits. Of course, the internet is in a tizzy over those Zara linen pants. And she wears plenty of other wardrobe essentials that cost less than $200 throughout the series.

Check The Top Five Affordable Finds Spotted In Markle’s 'With Love, Meghan'

1. The Linen Pants

One of the most polished pieces you can add to your wardrobe is a great pair of trousers. Tailored wool pieces work great for the fall and winter, but breathable linen is the hero for the spring and summer months. Markle anchored one of her outfits with a lightweight pleated pair of linen pants from Zara. When looking for affordable finds, it’s important to look at the fabric. And you can rest assured knowing natural linen is always worth the purchase. The flattering, comfortable trousers worn by Markle are only $50, so they’re guaranteed to sell out quickly.

2. The Sharp Shirt

Crisp button-down shirts are the backbone of every timeless closet. Not only are they a no-brainer option for the office, but they make even the most casual pair of jeans or shorts look undeniably polished. If you’re searching for easy ways to upgrade your wardrobe, the tried-and-true shirt is the way to go. Experiment with colour by shopping for a soft blue hue, and follow Markle’s lead by going up a size to create that oversized look. The prized possession that she wore in an episode is Anine Bing’s Mika shirt, which is also up for grabs in a sophisticated white hue.

3. The Linen Pencil Skirt

On the casual side of the sartorial spectrum, we have the breezy linen skirt. It’s a bit more relaxed than its silk counterpart but still feels and looks just as great. The exact style that Markle chose to wear is actually a repeat from her trip to Colombia with her husband last year. It’s made by an Australian brand called Posse, and Markle isn’t the only celebrity fan. Sofia Richie Grainge also has the beloved skirt in her wardrobe, too. If you love a matching set, Posse’s Emma skirt has a coordinating vest that makes putting together a winning outfit easy peasy.

4. The Sumptuous Silk Skirt

For those moments when you want to dress up a bit without looking like you’re trying too hard, turn to a silk maxi skirt. Meghan Markle showed us the secret to a winning spring outfit formula starts by pairing the flowy skirt with a coordinating sweater. When the temperatures start to heat up even more, the maxi skirt also looks great with casual T-shirts or tank tops. If you move quickly, you’ll be able to score Markle’s exact skirt from Reformation. Plus, there are plenty of other options to shop from favorite brands like Vince and Staud.

5. The Sweater Vest

Last but certainly not least, the sleeveless sweater that Markle wore with her Posse skirt is also going viral. It’s a cashmere-blended top by J.Crew. If you haven’t seen the brand’s latest offerings, you’re seriously missing out. The lineup is filled with undeniably chic wardrobe staples—at a fraction of the price. Of course, the great price point means that things can be here today and gone tomorrow.

Read the original article in ELLE USA.