Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner, The Biebers: Celebs Spotted At New York Fashion Week

Sure, New York Fashion Week might be about the clothes that walk down the runway but what's the biannual affair without a stylish dose of people-watching? Not much if you ask us. The week of shows is the perfect opportunity to get a glimpse of the world's well-heeled as they step out in support of American fashion and flex their own style credentials while doing so.

Reunions And Street Style

In the first few days of presentations, supermodels, musicians, artists and actors have come together to strike a pose. Christy Turlington Burns and Kate Moss had a sweet reunion with Calvin Klein at his namesake show, all in the house to see new designer Veronica Leoni unveil her vision and Chloë Sevigny hosted a dinner with Jimmy Choo where Patti Smith performed. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner proved that even running errands has style potential by nipping between jobs in the city and wearing a look that pulled from the American style spectrum, with a cape from The Row and a baseball cap from Ralph Lauren. Another model-led approach saw Gabriette, Paloma Elsesser and Precious Lee come together to prove that nothing looks as good as an all-black ensemble, as each stepped out in top-to-toe to toast YSL Beauty's latest launch. Notes taken. Here, the stylish celebrities spotted in New York City during the AW25 shows.

Hailey And Justin Bieber in New York



During New York Fashion Week, the Biebers stepped out in the city, with Hailey choosing a pinstripe suit for the occasion.

Christy Turlington Burns, Calvin Klein And Kate Moss attend the Calvin Klein AW25 Show



Supermodels Turlington and Moss posed with Calvin Klein at the designer's namesake show.

Christy Turlington Burns And Grace Burns attend the Calvin Klein AW25 Show



The mother-daughter duo sat front row together at the Calvin Klein show.

Cooper Koch, Greta Lee And Alexander Skarsgård attend the Calvin Klein AW25 Show



The trio of actors each did Veronica Leoni's Calvin Klein their way.

Simone Ashley And Eve Hewson Attend The Calvin Klein AW25 Show



The actors were primed to see the new vision for Calvin Klein take to the runway.

Kendall Jenner In New York



Between shows, fittings and castings, the model made for a stylish figure in a woollen coat by The Row, which was paired with a Ralph Lauren baseball cap.

Meghann Fahy attends the Khaite AW25 show

The actor added to her all-black ensemble with a pop of scarlet.

FKA Twigs Attends The Calvin Klein AW25 Show



The British musician was in the city to see the new era of the American brand unveiled.

Paloma Elsesser Attends The YSL Beauty Candy Club Opening



Elsesser continued her crusade as one of fashion's best-dressed figures in a pair of cropped trousers worn with a stole-laden leather jacket.

Precious Lee attends The YSL Beauty Candy Club Opening



The former ELLE cover girl struck a signature pose.

Lila Moss Attends The YSL Beauty Candy Club Opening



The model took styling cues from her mother in a pair of black skinny jeans and a simple vest top.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article in ELLE UK.