Yes Really, A Furry Stole Is The Most Coveted Winter Accessory. Here's How To Wear It And 6 To Buy

This winter welcomes the return of a fashion accessory that's not been in the spotlight for decades. And yet, it's become the It-girls' accessory of choice. A stole can easily take a humdrum outfit to something far more exciting — in 2025, it's an instant pathway to a bygone glamour that offers both polish and plushness. Cosy and chic in one wraparound length.

The stole, famously worn loosely over the shoulders, is no longer reserved for the mid-century debutante arriving at a glossy ball in the Park Lane hotel. Instead, it's best worn with bookish wool skirt suits or sporting stripes and louche denim for each and every day.

At Miu Miu's AW25 show, the stole came slung over the arms of the first exit, placed with a pink jersey two piece. Others found themselves worn around the neck and decorated with brooches. It was Rihanna who first debuted the style IRL, choosing to arrive at her Met Gala hotel carrying one of the tan varieties while wearing the dove grey jersey two-piece with a cloche hat.

Since, Sydney Sweeney, Laura Harrier and Alexa Chung have all carried one of Miu Miu's shearling styles, be it with lingerie-like satins or grey jersey. Another designer who has been key in getting its return off the ground and into the crook of our arms is Simone Rocha. Her play with faux-fur for AW25 came not only in her hare-shaped bags, but with stoles that were slung over shoulders, too.

Luckily for us, the high street has been diligent in offering would-be stole-wearers ample options, too. Consider Mango first and foremost: in it's latest autumn campaign, the ever-stylish Paloma Elsesser wears a long-length stole for day, belted at the waist and worn over jeans and a striped tee.

The furry stole is an irresistible proposition that feels directional and yet familiar; cosy and yet elevated. You can't ask for more from an outfit and a somewhat simple piece of fuzzy fabric. Whether you wear it looped around your neck like a scarf, or choose to wear it slung nonchalantly over the arms, make sure that a stole is with you for every moment out of the house this winter. It looks just as fab at the corner shop as it does the pub and the jazzy festive cocktail.

