A-Z Of Fashion Vocab That Every Fashion Girly Should Know!

From haute couture to Y2K aesthetics, this A-Z guide breaks down all the must-know fashion vocab. Whether you're decoding runway trends, styling your next look, or just leveling up your fashion knowledge, this glossary has got you covered! Stay ahead of the style game with these key terms every fashionista should know.

A- Appliqué

A decorative technique where fabric pieces are sewn or glued onto a larger fabric surface to create patterns, textures, or designs. Often used in haute couture, embroidery, and statement fashion pieces for added dimension and artistry!

B- Bodice

The fitted upper part of a dress, jumpsuit, or top that covers the torso, typically from the shoulders to the waist. Bodices can be structured, corset-style, or draped, shaping the silhouette and adding elegance to any look!

C- Cuffs

The finished edge of a sleeve, often folded, buttoned, or embellished for a polished look. From classic shirt cuffs to dramatic, oversized styles, they add structure and personality to any outfit!

D- Darts

A tailoring technique that adds shape and structure to garments by folding and stitching fabric, creating a more contoured fit. Commonly used in dresses, blouses, and jackets for a sleek, polished silhouette!

E- Ensembles

A perfectly coordinated outfit, often consisting of multiple pieces designed to complement each other effortlessly. Whether it’s a chic matching set or a thoughtfully styled look, a well-put-together ensemble is always a fashion win!

F- Fringe

A decorative detail made of hanging threads, tassels, or strips of fabric, adding movement and texture to clothing and accessories. From boho-chic to high-fashion drama, fringe brings a playful, dynamic edge to any look!

G- Gathers

A sewing technique where fabric is bunched together to create soft folds, adding volume, texture, and dimension to garments. Found in skirts, sleeves, and dresses, gathers bring a touch of elegance and drama to any look!

H- Hemline

The edge or bottom of a garment, defining its length and style. From mini to maxi, asymmetrical to high-low, hemlines play a key role in shaping fashion trends and silhouettes!

I- Individuality

Fashion is self-expression—your style, your rules! From bold statements to effortless classics, individuality shines when you wear what truly reflects YOU.

J- Jewellery

From delicate pearls to bold statement pieces, jewellery elevates any outfit, adding personality, elegance, or edge. The right accessories can transform a look, making fashion truly shine!

K- Knitwear

From chunky sweaters to sleek ribbed dresses, knitwear is a timeless fashion staple that blends comfort with style. Perfect for layering or making a statement, it’s a must-have in every wardrobe.

L- Lining

A smooth inner layer in garments that enhances comfort, structure, and durability. Whether in coats, dresses, or skirts, lining ensures a polished fit and effortless wear.

M- Materials

From luxurious silk and velvet to sustainable linen and organic cotton, the right material defines the look, feel, and function of a garment. Whether it's denim for durability, leather for edge, or chiffon for elegance, fabric choices shape trends and personal style.

N- Net

A lightweight, open-weave fabric used for everything from delicate veils to bold statement dresses. Whether adding volume, texture, or sheer allure, net fabric brings drama and sophistication to fashion!

O- Ornament

From intricate embroidery to dazzling embellishments, ornaments add depth, luxury, and personality to garments. Whether it’s sequins, beads, or metallic accents, these details turn fashion into art!

P- Padding

Used in fashion to add volume, definition, and support, padding enhances silhouettes in everything from shoulder pads and quilted jackets to corsetry and evening gowns. Whether for bold drama or subtle shaping, it’s all about creating impact!

Q- Quilting

A technique that stitches layers of fabric together for texture, warmth, and dimension, quilting is a staple in everything from luxurious coats and handbags to statement skirts. Chic, cozy, and always in style!

R- Ribbon

From dainty bows to bold statement details, ribbons add a feminine, playful, or vintage touch to fashion. Whether adorning dresses, shoes, or accessories, they bring charm and sophistication to any look!

S- Stockings

A fashion staple that blends style and function, stockings add sophistication, allure, or a bold statement to any look. From classic sheer tights to patterned and fishnet styles, they’re the perfect finishing touch!

T- Tartan

A timeless plaid pattern with Scottish roots, tartan brings heritage, rebellion, and style to fashion. Whether in kilts, blazers, or streetwear, it’s a bold statement that never goes out of trend!

U- Underskirts

Designed to add structure, fullness, or a smooth silhouette, underskirts are the secret behind dramatic ballgowns, vintage silhouettes, and effortlessly flowing dresses. A hidden layer that makes all the difference!

V- Veil

A symbol of tradition, romance, and drama, the veil adds an ethereal touch to bridal fashion and couture. From classic lace to modern sheer styles, it’s the ultimate statement of grace and allure!

W- Waistline

The waistline shapes a garment’s fit, proportion, and style, from empire and high-waisted cuts to low-rise and cinched designs. A key detail that flatters and transforms any look!

X- X-Cuts

A design technique featuring strategic slashes, intersecting cuts, or edgy geometric patterns that add movement, dimension, and modern flair to fashion. Perfect for statement silhouettes!

Y- Yoke

A fitted panel in garments, usually around the shoulders, chest, or waist, yokes add shape, support, and design detail to shirts, dresses, and skirts. A subtle touch that enhances fit and fashion!

Z- Zipper

A functional and stylish detail, zippers provide ease, edge, and versatility in fashion—whether as a hidden closure or a bold design statement in streetwear and high fashion!

From appliqué to zippers, fashion is a language of its own—master it, wear it, and make it your own.