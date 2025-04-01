8 Iconic Vivienne Westwood Looks That Celebs Made Unforgettable

Vivienne Westwood, often hailed as the "Queen of Punk", is widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in the history of fashion. Her role in shaping the punk movement is unparalleled, and her designs helped define an era of rebellion, individuality, and subversion against mainstream culture. Westwood’s designs were more than just clothes, they were a statement. Here is a look at 8 iconic celeb looks that cemented her legacy.

1. Sarah Jessica Parker

SJP’s Carrie Bradshaw’s Westwood wedding dress in Sex and the City became one of the most famous bridal looks in pop culture history, featuring a voluminous silhouette and corseted bodice. The bridal gown was called ‘Cloud’ and very soon became the utimate bridal go-to.

2. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid has not only stunned the runway for Vivienne Westwood’s Autumn/ Winter 2020-2021 show bringing back the corseted structures and the designer’s signature 90s silhouette with elegance and edge but is also a modern day muse for the brand. Her archieval Westwood pieces worn repeatedly set a tone and show her love for the designer.

3. Zendaya

Zendaya wore a stunning off-shoulder ivory Vivienne Westwood gown at the 2015 Oscars paired with locs, making a bold statement about beauty and representation on the red carpet. Since then the star has been spotted in various archieval westwood looks for her movie promotions.

4. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa embraced full punk glam in custom Vivienne Westwood Couture gown in saffron yellow silk and a purple fishnet overlay, a custom Westwood corset dress with a high-low train and dramatic bouffant, paying homage to the designer’s rebellious roots at the 2021 BRIT Awards. The look was bold and camp-inspired, with a dramatic and memorable silhouette.

5. Kim Kardashian

Kim stepped out in a draped ivory off-shoulder vintage Vivienne Westwood slip dress for the Met Gala in 2017, proving that minimalism and punk heritage can coexist. She also chose to wear a vintage Vivienne Westwood tight corset top and flared mini skirt to celebrate her 40th Birthday.

6. Olivia Rodrigo

The pop princess rocked a signature Vivienne Westwood corseted dress at the 2022 Grammy Awards, embracing the designer’s punk legacy. The pink and purple stonned dress was paired with satin gloves embodying the perfect mix of romance and rebellion. The star, known for her love for corsets and vintage fits also wore a custom Westwood for the 'Sour' album tour!

7. SZA

SZA’s outfit for the Met Gala 2022, was a beautiful combination of Westwood's signature punk style with elements of classic haute couture, a reflection of the theme of American fashion and the rebellious spirit that defines punk. The dress was a dramatic nod to both punk and historical references, blending elements of rebellion, sophistication, and femininity.

8. Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter is a long time admirer and wearer of Vivienne Westwood's designs, even after Westwood's death, she continued to support her punk stylings and ethos. She has been seen wearing Westwood designs since the 90s. She is considered a Westwood icon, with no other celebrity having as many red carpet looks in Westwood designs as her.

Vivienne Westwood's legacy remains a powerful testament to the enduring impact of creativity and rebellion in fashion, forever inspiring those who dare to challenge the status quo. Her designs are, and will forever be iconic and be worn for generations to come.