ELLE Exclusive: Abraham & Thakore Unveil ‘Songlines', Melding The Symphony Of Music And Art

Abraham & Thakore, the dynamic design duo renowned for their distinctive blend of traditional Indian textiles and contemporary fashion sensibilities, have long been celebrated for their innovative approach to design. With a deep-rooted appreciation for craftsmanship, they have successfully carved a niche in the global fashion landscape marrying timeless elegance with modern flair. The Spring/Summer 2025 collection, ‘Songlines', marks yet another chapter in their ongoing journey, where the evocative power of music and art is woven into every fabric and silhouette.

Here, the designers delve into the inspiration behind their latest collection, their approach to colour and fabric, and the perfect moments to wear these effortlessly elegant creations.

ELLE: Could you kindly take us through the inspiration behind the ‘Songlines’ collection? How did you draw influence from Aboriginal art, and how did you translate that into fabric and design?

David Abraham: The ‘Songlines’ collection is deeply inspired by the concept of music—how rhythms, melodies, and lyrics have the power to resonate with us long after the music has ended. The name itself is an ode to the sounds that flow through our veins, lingering in our minds like unforgettable lyrics. To convey this, we explored fabric manipulation—layering patterns, creating pleated textures, and employing appliqué techniques that mimic the undulating movement of sound waves. Each piece has a rhythm of its own, unfolding like a symphony in textile form, with prints drawing influence from primitive art traditions.

ELLE: Colour plays a prominent role in your collections. How do you approach colour in ‘Songlines?’ What led you to select shades like beige, coral, and serene blues for this particular collection?

Rakesh Thakore: Colour is, without doubt, central to every collection we create. For ‘Songlines,’ we sought a palette that feels simultaneously natural and uplifting—shades reminiscent of the gentle warmth of a summer breeze. The earthy beige, the soft coral, and tranquil blues evoke a sense of calm, of ease, yet with an undertone of vibrancy that speaks to the spirit of summer.

ELLE: The fabrics chosen—voiles, linen, cambric, and chanderi—are celebrated for their lightness and fluidity. What qualities do these fabrics bring to the collection, both in terms of aesthetic and wearability?

David Abraham: We selected these fabrics for their breathability and their inherent sense of movement. In the summer months, the priority is always garments that feel light, airy, and effortless—not restrictive. Poplin and seersucker offer a crisp yet comfortable texture, while crepe lends a beautiful fluidity. Chanderi, with its subtle sheen, adds an ethereal touch to the collection, bringing a sense of luxury to the easy wear nature of the designs.

ELLE: Comfort seems to be a key focus of this collection. How do you strike a balance between creating stylish pieces while ensuring they remain functional and wearable for everyday summer adventures?

Rakesh Thakore: For us, style and comfort are inseparable. The silhouettes in ‘Songlines’ are designed to flow with the wearer—easy-fitting dresses, relaxed shirts, and laid-back trousers that remain elegant without sacrificing comfort. Thoughtful details, such as pleating and delicate stitchwork, ensure structure without rigidity, allowing the clothes to move naturally and with ease.

ELLE: Could you elaborate on your collaborative process? How do the two of you approach the design of each piece—do you have distinct roles, or do you collaborate on every detail?

David Abraham: Every collection is a shared journey, and we both bring our unique perspectives to the table. We work closely together from concept through to the final design, exchanging ideas and refining them as we go. While one of us may lead the development of prints, and the other might focus on the silhouettes, the truth is that every piece is the product of a unified vision. We may have individual areas of focus, but the final outcome is always a harmonious collaboration.

ELLE: How do you envision the ‘Songlines’ collection being worn? Are there particular occasions or settings where you see these pieces truly coming to life?

Rakesh Thakore: The collection is about freedom of movement—perfect for those days that effortlessly blend into nights. These pieces are made for summer gatherings, travel, or simply to feel comfortable in your own skin. Whether it’s a breezy linen shirt for a casual afternoon, a fluid dress for an evening by the sea, or a striking embroidered piece for a special occasion, ‘Songlines’ is all about clothing that not only looks beautiful but also feels just as good to wear.

