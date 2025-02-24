This Indian Artist's Wearable Art Made From Waste Just Went To London Fashion Week

It can be polite to stare. Just ask Kavya Tamboli who’s created the funkiest wearable art — large asymmetrical floral earrings that dangle from earlobes, futuristic bib necklaces with 'crater-like holes' that wrap their way around an outfit and sculpted metal breast plates that simply vie for attention, along with wooden ties. It takes a little wonderment and learning to understand that this was all waste at some point — it's crafted from aluminium residue! Yet converting that waste into couture is Kavya's forte and it has got the fashion world to sit up and take note — she just made a splash with it at London Fashion Week! She collaborated with Poet-Lab for it, creating custom art pieces for 50 front-row influencers, celebrities, and key figures, to complement its runway collection. From Alang in Gujarat where she stays, we caught up with the artist and founder of Stature, in a chat over sustainability and fashion...

Storytelling Through Waste

Kavya breathes new life into aluminium, transforming it into striking wearable art Photograph: (Stature)

ELLE: You’ve been creating eye-catching pieces from waste. How did this come about?

Kavya Tamboli (KT): Living near Alang, the world’s largest ship-breaking yard, I’ve seen tonnes of metal scrap discarded daily. Growing up around my family’s casting business, I started welding as a child, fascinated by the transformation of raw metal. Over time, I’ve been upcycling industrial metal scrap into sculptures and wearable art. One day, a piece of molten aluminium slag solidified into an organic form—and that was the moment for me. It sparked the idea for ‘Metamorphosis’, a collection that reimagines industrial waste into bold, lightweight wearable art. I guess was always drawn to the idea of transforming industrial materials into something artistic. Working with upcycled metal scrap gave me a deep appreciation for repurposing materials in a meaningful way. It’s fascinating to take something discarded and turn it into an object with beauty and purpose. That mindset naturally carried into my approach to design, whether it’s sculptures, wearable art, or custom gifting pieces. There’s something special about giving new life to materials that have their own history.

ELLE: What was the response to your art at London Fashion Week?

Making the case for sustainability Photograph: (Kavya Tamboli)

KT: Poet-Lab and I share a common interest in storytelling through art, which led to this collaboration. They wanted to extend the essence of their runway show beyond fashion, and I saw a way to bring that vision to life through custom gifting pieces. We worked closely to ensure the designs reflected the mood and themes of their collection, creating something that felt like a natural extension of their narrative. I created custom VIP gifting pieces inspired by their runway show concept. It was exciting to translate their vision into tangible art, turning the themes of the collection into sculptural and collectible pieces. And the response was amazing—The pieces were exclusively given to front row celebrities and influencers who appreciated how the gifts extended the storytelling beyond the runway, making the experience even more immersive and memorable.

ELLE: Repurposed materials challenge the perception of beauty. Is there potential for waste in the fashion world?

KT: Definitely. I think it’s time we start looking at waste differently. There’s so much untapped potential in discarded materials, especially industrial scrap, which carries a history and raw beauty of its own. We’re used to seeing art in traditional forms—polished, pristine, and expected—but I believe repurposed materials can hold just as much value, if not more, because they challenge our perception of beauty. Instead of seeing waste as something to be disposed of, we can turn it into something meaningful, functional, and thought-provoking. It’s about shifting perspectives—what was once industrial scrap can now be a statement wearable piece, a sculpture, or even a part of someone’s daily life. I split my time between Mumbai and Bhavnagar, turning discarded materials into statement pieces that challenge perceptions of waste and beauty.

ELLE: Please describe some of the pieces. What are they about and how long does each take?

KT: Metamorphosis breathes new life into aluminium, transforming it into striking wearable art while celebrating creativity and the power of reinvention in fashion. I transformed aluminium slag into bold neckpieces and earrings, letting its raw, sculptural texture dictate the design. Some pieces were polished, others paired with metal frameworks, creating unconventional jewellery that retained its industrial essence. I also welded stainless steel coins into a torso sculpture that blurs the line between wearable art and sculpture. Each coin was individually welded to form a fluid, body-hugging structure can be worn or displayed, with its reflective surface playing with light. Both pieces push material boundaries, turning industrial remnants into striking, unexpected forms. As all the pieces are handmade, it can take from weeks to months to make a single piece.

ELLE: What’s the design after your own heart?

With the stainless-steel coin torso Photograph: (Stature)

KT: One of my favourite pieces is the stainless-steel coin torso—a fusion of sculpture and wearable art. Each coin is meticulously welded to create a fluid, form-fitting structure that can be worn or displayed as an artwork. Its reflective surface interacts with light, giving it a dynamic, almost kinetic quality. I love how it transforms depending on its context, embodying the idea that industrial materials can be both raw and refined, rigid yet adaptable.

ELLE: Is it time that such wearable art made for the red carpet?

Creating a statement style Photograph: (Stature)

KT: Absolutely! Wearable art has the power to redefine red carpet fashion, offering pieces that are not just visually striking but also meaningful. The red carpet is about making a statement, and what better way to do that than by wearing something that transforms waste into couture? With sustainability becoming a priority in fashion, it’s the perfect time for people to embrace pieces that are both avant-garde and responsible. Wearable art challenges conventional luxury—it’s bold, sculptural, and tells a story. I believe it’s time we see more of it on the global stage.

ELLE: What have you set your creative eye on, next?

KT: There’s a lot I want to work on and convert. I’m looking to further expand the possibilities of wearable art by incorporating unconventional industrial waste into fashion. Salvaged wire mesh, perforated metal sheets, and other discarded materials hold incredible potential. I’m also drawn to the idea of integrating movement—creating kinetic jewellery or sculptural pieces that respond to the body’s motion. The goal is to redefine waste, transforming it into statement pieces that blur the lines between art, fashion, and sustainability.

