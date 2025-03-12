The Suit Squad: How Hollywood's Stars Are Revolutionising Men's Fashion

Men's fashion has never been more captivating, with Hollywood's leading men using the red carpet as a canvas to showcase their unique styles of late. Gone are the days of the monotonous black tuxedo; today, suits are a statement piece. From bold colours to vintage-inspired silhouettes, the suit game has evolved significantly, making it a thrilling time for fashion lovers (I do love a good suit moment!). Whether it's a daring colour choice or an innovative design element, these actors are redefining what it means to dress up and have fun with fashion.

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong has emerged as a daring fashion icon, often choosing unexpected colours and styles that leave everyone talking. At the 2024 Golden Globes, he wore a mint green suit with a matching bucket hat and sunglasses over a white turtleneck, a look that was both refreshing and bold and was honestly being questioned by the fashion critics. This year at the Oscars, Strong opted for a brown tuxedo from Loro Piana with a matching criss-cross bow tie — this way of wearing the bow tie somehow made this very formal suit into something fun and new. His fashion choices are not just about the suit itself but how he accessorises it, often with unique hats or sunglasses that add an extra layer of personality to his outfits. For instance, his use of a teal velvet suit at the Golden Globes, complete with a matching hat, highlighted his fearless approach to fashion.

Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum is known for his quirky yet stylish approach to fashion. At the 2025 Oscars, he wore an ivory wool jacket from Prada, paired with black trousers and a multicoloured jacquard shirt, complete with a lilac scarf and live purple orchids on his lapel. His style often combines classic elements with playful touches, making him a standout on any red carpet. The final touch that made him the best dressed on my list and many others — was his watch. He effortlessly matched the colour of the dial of the watch with the lavender scarf and orchids on his lapels. I am still trying to get over his look ! Goldblum's fashion choices are not just about looking good; they're about having fun and expressing his unique personality. Last year, he stunned at the Met Gala with a bold, eclectic look that included a mix of patterns and textures, showcasing his fearless approach to fashion. His use of statement accessories, such as oversized sunglasses and patterned scarves, always adds a whimsical touch to his outfits.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet has become synonymous with bold fashion choices that challenge traditional norms. At the 2025 Oscars, he stunned in a butter-yellow Givenchy suit, instantly making it one of the night's most talked-about looks. His style often featured skinny pants and fitted blazers that accentuated his slim frame, creating a sleek silhouette especially during his promotional tour for his movie A Complete Unknown where is playing the role of Bob Dylan. Chalamet's ability to mix high fashion with casual elements keeps his looks fresh and exciting. Last year, he was seen in a sleek black tuxedo at the Golden Globes, but it was his bold colour choices, such as the chrome trousers from the promotional tour of Dune: Part Two, that truly set him apart. At the SAG Awards, he wore a Chrome Hearts leather suit with a neon-green shirt and a bolo tie, paying homage to Bob Dylan's style. His use of bold colours and unconventional fabrics always makes him stand out.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield has been turning heads with his sophisticated yet colourful approach to suits. Recently, he wore a dark green Gucci suit at the 2025 Golden Globes, showcasing his ability to pair vibrant hues with classic tailoring. His collaboration with stylist Warren Baker focuses on reimagining traditional silhouettes with modern twists—think unique colours and stylish details that elevate his red carpet presence. Garfield's fashion choices reflect both elegance and personality, making him one of Hollywood's best-dressed men. At the 2023 Golden Globes, he wore a burnt orange suit designed by Zegna, which went viral for its bold colour choice. This year at the Oscars, he opted for a brown Gucci ensemble, complete with brown sunglasses, which added a cool, laid-back vibe to his formal look. His use of bold colours always makes a statement, whether it's a deep green or a vibrant orange.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo is not just an actor; he's a fashion storyteller on the red carpet. Known for his bold choices, Domingo wore a striking rose-red tuxedo from Valentino at the 2025 Oscars, complete with unique details like a tied-off sash instead of buttons. His ensemble at the Golden Globes featured a custom black mohair wool tuxedo paired with playful accessories like a polka-dotted silk shirt and checked ribbon tie. Domingo's commitment to storytelling through fashion makes each of his appearances memorable. Last year, he stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble with crystal floral buttons and flared trousers, showcasing his ability to blend vintage charm with modern flair. His use of retro-inspired accessories, such as brooches and cowboy boots, always adds a unique touch to his outfits.

These five actors are not just wearing suits; they are transforming them into expressions of individuality and creativity, they are inspiring everyone to rethink what it means to dress up and have fun with fashion. As men's fashion continues to evolve, we can expect even more innovative and daring styles to emerge. Whether it's a bold colour, a vintage silhouette, or a unique accessory, the suit game has never been more exciting. And we cannot wait to see men taking the charge in the style game.