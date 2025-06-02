Alexander Skarsgård Took Thigh-High Boots And Fashion To A Whole New Level

We’ve had our eyes on him at the recent Cannes Film Festival. From the red carpet walks, to films to the controversies. And while a lot has been written om this, I couldn’t bring myself to wrap up last month without writing about Alexander Skarsgård at Cannes 2025.

Let’s be honest, Alexander Skarsgård could show up in a potato sack and I’d probably still write a 1,000-word think piece on why burlap is suddenly back. But this Cannes? This Cannes was different. The man arrived in knee-high boots, vintage tees, sequins, leather pants, and a very fashionably careless attitude. He’s hot, tall, a Scandi sweetheart, occasionally feral, and we love it!

Skarsgård has always had that stoic, glacier-chiselled charm, you know, the kind that makes you question whether you’re attracted to danger or just Scandinavian jawlines. But at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, something shifted. It wasn’t just that he looked good (he always does). It was that he looked like he was having fun, leaning into the camp, the kink, the chaos and dragging fashion along with him. Styled by Harry Lambert, known for his work with Harry Styles, Skarsgård’s wardrobe choices were bold, deliberate, and impossible to ignore.



He turned the volume all the way up and did it in leather. Promoting Pillion, a film where he plays a biker entangled in a BDSM relationship, Skarsgård didn't just nod to the film’s themes he embodied them. At the photocall, he wore a vintage white tee featuring a boot hovering over a man's face, paired with leather Loewe pants and black biker boots. The look felt like a visual extension of the movie —provocative, playful, and completely unmissable.

For the premiere of The Phoenician Scheme, Skarsgård stepped out in a double-breasted Saint Laurent tuxedo jacket paired with thigh-high leather boots—an unexpected twist on formalwear that somehow felt completely natural on him. The jacket was sharp and structured, but the boots added just the right amount of edge, like a subtle nod to the film’s darker tone. It was elegant, yes, but also a little bit dangerous—the kind of look that made you do a double take, then scroll back to look again. On anyone else, it might have felt like a gimmick. On Skarsgård, it just looked right. I’ve been thinking about those boots ever since.

Then came the Eagles of the Republic premiere, where he paired a grey Magliano pinstripe blazer and a pale pink bowtie with electric blue sequinned trousers from Bianca Saunders. It was a look that blended classic tailoring with a disco-era flair, showcasing his willingness to experiment. While the glitter pants are taking the spotlight, the pink bow is a chef’s kiss. This is one of the looks that is absolutely not easy to pull-off.

Skarsgård's fashion statements extended beyond Cannes. On the British daytime show Lorraine, he appeared in a full look from S.S. Daley's fall 2025 collection: a cropped beige trench coat, wine-coloured tie, white shirt, short shorts, penny loafers, and calf-length white socks. When asked about his outfit, he quipped, “I wanted to be sexy today,” embracing a playful, subversive take on British schoolboy attire.

While these recent appearances have garnered significant attention, Skarsgård's fashion-forward choices are not new. At the 2023 Sundance premiere of Infinity Pool, he wore a tasteful crewneck sweater paired with a leashed leather dog collar, thematically aligning with the film's content. And back in 2016, he attended the MTV Movie Awards in a blazer and white briefs, pioneering the pantless trend long before it became mainstream.

Of course, being 6’4” with striking blue eyes and a lineage of Swedish acting royalty doesn't hurt. But it's Skarsgård's fearless approach to fashion, his willingness to blur the lines between character and self, to challenge norms, that truly sets him apart. At Cannes 2025, he redefined fashion once again!