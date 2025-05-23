Cannes 2025: Celebrities Who Broke Red Carpet Rules—And Looked Incredible Doing It

The Cannes Film Festival red carpet has always been more than just a parade of designer gowns—it’s a global stage where fashion, celebrity, and controversy collide. In 2025, the festival’s legendary walkway found itself at the center of heated debate, thanks to a sudden, sweeping crackdown on red carpet attire. With just 24 hours’ notice, organizers announced new rules: no voluminous dresses, no long trains, and absolutely no “nudity-ish” looks. The stated goal? Decency and smooth movement on the carpet.

But the timing and tone of these restrictions sparked fierce conversations both in France and online. Critics pointed out the irony of policing women’s bodies with such rigor while other, more serious controversies swirled around the festival. Meanwhile, stylists and celebrities—some who had spent months planning their show-stopping looks—were left scrambling to adapt or risk being turned away at the door.

Yet, as history has shown, the Cannes red carpet is where the boldest statements are made, especially when rules are meant to be broken. This year, a fearless group of stars turned the dress code into a mere suggestion, striding into the spotlight with the kind of jaw-dropping style that makes Cannes unforgettable. Here are the fashion rebels of Cannes 2025, who proved that true glamour can’t be contained by any rulebook.

The Rule-Breakers and Their Daring Looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai brought Indian royalty to the Riviera in a white Banarasi saree by Manish Malhotra. The saree’s rich texture and traditional craftsmanship were classic, but Rai added a twist: a dramatic train that trailed behind her, flouting the “no long trains” rule with regal flair. Her second look by Gaurav Gupta had us stunned! The fitted dress was paired with a grey top shawl which had a train. She’s the Queen of Cannes and the rules absolutely don’t apply to her!

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor made two standout appearances. First, she wore a custom Tarun Tahiliani look—a skirt and corset upper crafted from real tissue woven in Benaras. For her second look, she donned Anamika Khanna couture: a golden textured top paired with an aqua blue flowy skirt, accessorised with a mix of traditional Indian jewels and custom jade pieces. Both looks channelled modern Indian glamour, with the flowing skirt and intricate details giving a subtle nod to the forbidden 'voluminous' silhouette.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum was the night’s rule-breaking showstopper in a pink floral organza gown by Elie Saab. The dress featured layers of petal-like organza, a strapless bodice, a daring side slit, and—most notably—a sweeping, dramatic train that openly defied the festival’s ban on voluminous gowns and long trains. She finished the look with sparkling Lorraine Schwartz jewellery and a smoky eye.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid’s custom black Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello was a masterclass in subversive elegance. The dress featured a cowl neck, sleeveless halter straps, a backless design with criss-cross detailing, and strategically placed cut-outs on the side and front. A thigh-high slit and figure-hugging silhouette added a dose of risqué, cleverly skirting the “no nudity” rule while still showing plenty of skin.

Wan QianHui

Chinese actress Wan QianHui turned the carpet into a regal, rule-defying runway. Her Wang Feng couture look came with dramatic structure, sweeping dimensions, and couture-level rebellion. It’s safe to say that she had the biggest dress this year!

Julia Garner

Julia Garner walked the line between compliance and rebellion in a custom black Gucci gown. The dress featured a sheer top layer with ruching and a floor-skimming (but not rule-breaking) train. Underneath, a sequined, embroidered lining protected her from the nudity ban, while the double-layered sheer fabric kept things interesting and on-trend.

Farhana Bodi

Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi dazzled in a custom blush pink Atelier Zuhra gown. The dress boasted an asymmetric silhouette and sculptural ruffles that flowed like rose petals, with thousands of hand-applied crystals shimmering under the lights. The volume of her overhead assymetrical attachment definitely broke a couple of rules!

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in an emerald green Zuhair Murad ensemble, featuring a thigh-high slit and a dramatic tulle cape. The flowing cape and bold slit brought a touch of high drama, bending the rules on both volume and movement.

Hayley Atwell

Hayley Atwell made a grand entrance in a radiant red Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. The dress featured an oversized bow at the waist and a mermaid skirt—both elements that pushed the boundaries of the “no voluminous silhouettes” rule. Her look was topped with Chopard jewels, exuding unapologetic glamour.

Pom Klementieff

Pom Klementieff embraced color and architectural drama in a lilac plunge dress from Loewe’s Fall 2025 collection. The dress featured a low neckline, elegant draping, and a high leg slit, with straps at the back creating a subtle cut-out effect. The structure and flow of the dress made it a standout against the sea of black, while the plunging neckline flirted with the festival’s decency guidelines.

Stella Maxwell

Stella Maxwell made a bold entrance at The Phoenician Scheme premiere, unapologetically breaking Cannes’ new 'no-sheer' red carpet rule. Dressed in a striking Cheney Chan creation, Stella’s gown clung to her like a second skin—completely sheer, sculpted, and dripping in mermaid-core magic. With long sleeves and a figure-hugging silhouette, the dress offered just enough coverage to tease, not conceal. It was fearless, it was rebellious, and it was exactly the kind of fashion moment the Cannes rulebook tried (and failed) to prevent.

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk turned the History of Sound premiere into a runway revival, wearing a custom remake of Mugler’s iconic Cirque d’Hiver 1995 look. The semi-sheer, striped mesh gown hugged her figure, while layers of pearls at the neckline added vintage drama. But the real statement? A sweeping velvet-satin cape—boldly breaking Cannes’ no-train rule and proving that true fashion moments never play by the book.

Veena Praveenar Singh

Veena Praveenar Singh lit up the Dossier 137 red carpet in true fairytale fashion. Dressed in a silver Michael Cinco gown, she channeled modern princess energy with a plunging neckline, corseted bodice, and a dramatic layered skirt. The voluminous silhouette and trailing hem boldly defied Cannes' newly minted dress code—proving that glamour like this refuses to follow rules.

When Fashion Rules Are Made to Be Broken

Despite the festival’s best efforts to rein in the red carpet, Cannes 2025 proved that style will always find a way. From dramatic trains and bold slits to sheer illusions and sculptural ruffles, these stars reminded us that the red carpet is meant for unforgettable moments—not just for following the rules. As the flashbulbs faded, one thing was clear: at Cannes, fashion’s only real rule is to make a statement.