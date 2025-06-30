Alexandra Saint Mleux: The It-Girl Hot On Fashion And F1 Feeds

If you follow fashion or Formula 1, Alexandra Saint Mleux is a name you already know.

She may have entered the spotlight as Formula One Driver Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend, but she’s stayed there entirely on her own terms. With a presence that blends ease and intention, the Mexican-Italian tastemaker has quietly become one of the most-watched figures on the grid.

Often photographed trackside, her style is polished, deliberate, and quietly commanding — think soft tailoring, sculptural silhouettes, and a palette of neutrals that whisper instead of shout. And after her latest appearance at the Jacquemes Fashion show this June, one thing is clear: Alexandra isn’t just attending the race — she’s setting the pace.

Grand Prix weekends, brand moments, red carpets, and birthday statement — this is how Alexandra Saint Mleux is shaping the new It-girl agenda.

Paddock Princess: F1 Style Moments

Chinese Grand Prix In Shanghai 2025

Alexandra Saint Mleux stepped out in one of her most thoughtfully styled looks to date: a black velvet Cheongsam-inspired midi by Hong Kong label Sau Lee. The dress merged tradition and edge with precision — featuring a high mandarin collar, dramatic keyhole neckline, traditional pankou fasteners, and a sharp thigh-high slit. She styled it simply — loose waves, sleek black sunglasses — letting the dress speak for itself. The look felt cool, calm, and thoughtfully curated, instantly sparking conversations about modern takes on heritage dressing.

What she taught us: Styling doesn’t have to be loud to be powerful. When done with intention, a single dress rooted in culture and refined in detail can say more than an entire flashy wardrobe.

Monaco Grand Prix 2025

Alexandra Saint Mleux understood the assignment: statement, not spectacle. She wore a striking red two-piece by Daniel Vizio — sculpted cap sleeves, ruched waist, and an asymmetric hem that gave movement without fuss. Paired with cherry red heels, a structured mini bag, and golden sunglasses, the look was clean, confident, and unmistakably hers. Monaco might be about the grid, but she reminded us that what you wear to watch says just as much.

Black isn’t boring when the shape does the talking. One great dress, no overthinking — just trust your silhouette. Styled with a matching Jacquemus clutch, YSL sunglasses, and her go-to Van Cleef & Arpels pendant, the look was minimal in palette but rich in presence. The slick bun, sculptural earrings, and quiet confidence did the rest. This wasn’t just race day dressing — but red carpet elegance in the chaos of the grid.

What she taught us: A bold colour, worn with clarity and confidence, does all the talking. Alexandra’s looks nailed what Monaco dressing should be: not overdone, just sharp. They didn’t shout for attention — they simply said, “Yes, I’m here for the race. But I didn’t forget who I am.”

Miami Grand Prix 2025

On practice day, Alexandra took Miami by storm in a head-to-toe Meshki co-ord — an oversized blue shirt paired with matching wide-leg trousers, perfectly balanced between resort ease and urban polish. She elevated the look with a sleek Coperni shoulder bag and topped it off with a subtle, high-jewelry touch: a Van Cleef & Arpels pendant that added just a hint of luxe. Effortless yet aspirational — exactly how Miami should feel.

Alexandra stepped into the paddock in a crisp off-white Hartley knit dress by Cult Gaia, the kind of breezy staple that reads equal parts effortless vacation and polished streetwear. Paired with YSL sunglasses and a Cult Gaia handbag, the look felt chic yet approachable. This is effortless warm-weather dressing with a sharp, feminine edge.

Alexandra stepped onto the paddock wearing a sleek Jacquemus red croisière dress, the kind of striking silhouette that practically pops against the Miami skyline and makes a statement without trying too hard. The dress’s vibrant hue echoed Ferrari’s racing spirit, while its clean lines gave it a modern, runway-ready edge.

What she taught us: Across three days in Miami, Alexandra adapted to the setting — smart tailoring for arrivals, easy knit for the heat, and a bold red dress for race day. Each look was different, but all felt like her. She showed how building a wardrobe around fit, fabric, and feeling is what makes personal style actually work.

Monaco Grand Prix 2024

For qualifying, Alexandra wore The Electra Dress from Réalisation Par — a ruched, soft pink slip with thin straps and a breezy fit that felt effortless in the Riviera sun. She styled it with oversized For Art’s Sake sunglasses and loose waves, delivering the kind of quiet confidence and polish that defines today’s cool girl aesthetic.

Race day brought a sharper mood. She wore a pink tweed co-ord by Devon Windsor, styled with beaded heart jewelry, pointed white heels, and a vintage Dior bag. The look played into Gen Z’s love for curated throwback references — mixing early-2000s prep with clean-girl elegance. It wasn’t just pretty; it was platform-worthy. The fact that Charles won? Peak WAG-core.

What she taught us: This moment taught us that simplicity and timing are the real luxury: the right silhouette, hue, and accessories—when worn with the right confidence—can define a trend and spark an Instagram frenzy, all without logo bombing. Because when the styling feels natural, the impact feels effortless.

She’s The Brand Mood

Rhode

Alexandra didn’t just wear Rhode, she fit Rhode. The brand’s minimalist aesthetic — dewy skin, glazed lips, clean palettes — matched her soft-glam energy perfectly.

At Rhode’s Miami event, Alexandra Saint Mleux stepped fully into her It-girl era. Dressed in a butter-yellow matching set — cropped jacket, micro mini, and pointed white heels — she delivered clean lines with zero effort. The look struck that perfect Rhode balance: polished but playful, soft but structured. Hair left down, skin glazed, accessories minimal — the kind of styling that whispers confidence instead of chasing attention. Her look echoed the brand’s DNA, showing she belongs in the room.

Meshki

In June 2025, Meshki launched the “Alexandra Saint Mleux Resort Collection,” featuring airy knits, pastel co‑ords, and her signature shirred silhouettes. Shot in the South of France, the content felt more like vacation film stills than campaign imagery. And that’s why it worked. She didn’t change her tone for the brand — the brand adapted to her mood.

Nina Ricci

At the Nina Rouge Crush pop‑up in Paris in April 2025, Alexandra took on the role of style and scent ambassador with quiet assurance. She wore a romantic off-shoulder pink mini that subtly echoed the pop-up’s cherry-red and vanilla-rose themes, matching the event’s immersive vibe — from Venetian dinners to scent-driven playful installations — all while keeping it effortless and never feeling staged or overworked. She’s positioning herself as a mood-setter, not just a guest.



Icon Behaviour

Jacquemes Fall/Winter Show 2025

In a look that redefines quiet luxury with loud confidence, Alexandra Saint Mleux turned heads at the Jacquemus show in a white, second-skin gown that felt more sculpture than dress. The plunging sides, clean lines, and fluid silhouette channeled 90s minimalism with a modern sensual edge — the kind only fashion girls with taste and timing can pull off. With her hair slicked back into a sculptural bun, statement earrings catching the light, and a textured black clutch adding the only contrast, the look was pure fashion discipline.

Cannes 2025

Alexandra Saint Mleux didn’t just show up — she served. In a pastel pink gown from Georges Hobeika’s Spring/Summer 2025 couture collection, she leaned into soft-power glamour with a sharp edge. The dress featured a mirrored corset panel that cut through the chiffon draping with precision — adding structure without taking away from the ease. She styled it simply: soft hair, a single diamond necklace, and neutral heels. Turns out soft glamour and quiet luxury makes the loudest impact — when worn with intent.

Birthday Moment

It’s the It-Girl’s birthday, and Alexandra Saint Mleux showed up exactly how you’d expect: polished, glowing, and in a dress that caught the light and the room. She wore a lemon-sequinned Clio Peppiatt “Mimosa” gown — halter-necked and covered in glinting embroidery that moved with her. The silhouette gave a ‘90s supermodel ease, while the crystal hand-embroidery shimmered with movement — delicate, not dainty. Hair in a slicked-back ponytail, skin glazed, accessories minimal — she was perfectly dressed for a girl who knows her moment.

F1: The Movie Premiere In NYC

Alexandra Saint Mleux showed up in a long black YSL tank dress that proved simplicity hits hardest when it’s cut right. Clean, fitted, and unmistakably Saint Laurent, it gave her the silhouette and the attitude. But the quiet flex came from her jewelry: a full set of Bvlgari Serpenti Viper—necklace, earrings, rings and bracelet—all gleaming in cool symmetry. When the silhouette is strong and the styling’s smart, luxury doesn’t need volume — just bite.